7 semplici modi per diminuire lo spreco d’acqua

0

Anche se i tre quarti del nostro pianeta sono occupati dall’acqua, questo materiale vitale diventa sempre più scarseggiante nel mondo civilizzato. Questo perché in realtà si può usare solo l’1-2% di tutta l’acqua del globo, ed è per questo che da anni si chiede di non sprecarla, e di tenere d’occhio il proprio consumo. Di mezzi per farlo disponibili ce ne sono veramente tanti, dalla doccia a basso flusso, agli aeratori di rubinetto, dai barili per la pioggia, alle lavatrici e lavastoviglie efficienti. Insomma, non ci sono scusanti per non essere più coscienti. Ma i metodi per risparmiare acqua (e denaro) non finiscono qui.

Ci sono alcuni modi per ridurre il consumo d’acqua a cui spesso non si pensa con delle piccole attenzioni nella nostra vita quotidiana. Di seguito è riportato un elenco di misure creative che si possono prendere per conservare l’acqua e sappiamo che ce ne sono molte di più, basta pensarci.

1. Al ristorante, evitare di riempire diversi bicchieri si vuole effettivamente bere solo l’acqua.

Quante volte avete visto riempire bicchieri di acqua a clienti che hanno ordinato un tè freddo o del vino? La prossima volta chiedete al cameriere di non portare anche l’acqua se poi non dovete berla.

2. Riutilizzare l’acqua del deumidificatore. Per quelli che hanno i deumidificatori, magari negli scantinati umidi, il riutilizzo di acqua per le piante è una perfetta alternativa. Se non avete il giardino o un vaso con i fiori, la potete sempre usare per i servizi igienici.

3. Lavare le verdure e la frutta in una pentola d’acqua. Invece di lavare i vostri deliziosi vegetali sotto il rubinetto, provate a farlo riempiendo una pentola. Non solo si risparmia una buona quantità di acqua, ma l’acqua nella pentola può essere riutilizzata sempre per le famose piante.

4. Chiudere per bene tubi e rubinetti. Mentre molti di noi sono molto diligenti nella chiusura del rubinetto che perde, ma un’altra fonte di spreco di acqua potrebbe provenire dall’esterno. Assicuratevi quindi di controllare tutti i tubi flessibili, rubinetti, e spruzzatrici per l’irrigazione per evitare eventuali perdite. Molte volte basta fissare la perdita con del nastro adesivo ed il problema è risolto.

5. Utilizzare lo stesso bicchiere d’acqua. Durante tutto il giorno beviamo diversi bicchieri d’acqua. Ma invece di metterli direttamente in lavastoviglie dopo ogni uso, semplicemente proviamo a riempire sempre lo stesso per tutto il giorno. Ciò significa lavare meno bicchieri e risparmio di tempo, detersivo ed acqua.

6. Conoscere l’utilizzo di acqua del vostro cibo. Un modo significativo per ridurre l’impatto sull’acqua è sapere quanti litri se ne consumano per produrre il cibo che mangiamo. Anche se questo potrebbe sembrare un po’ difficile in un primo tempo, dopo poco si comincia facilmente a capire quali prodotti consumano più acqua e quali meno. Ad esempio, le carni bovine consumano più acqua del pollo, come il mango consuma più acqua di una mela.

7. Riutilizza l’acqua di cottura. Quante volte a settimana fate bollire l’acqua per la pasta o altri cibi? Spesso dopo la cottura, questa finisce nel tubo di scarico. La prossima volta, tenete l’acqua e riutilizzatela per la prossima zuppa.

Fonte: [Treehugger]