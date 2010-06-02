Eco-hotel, apre a Roma l’albergo-spazzatura (fotogallery)

0

Lo chiamano il mago dell’immondizia, è famoso per le sue sculture di rifiuti, Trash People, che hanno fatto il giro del mondo: lui é Ha Schult, l’eclettico scultore tedesco a cui si deve la realizzazione di un hotel interamente costruito con i rifiuti, il Corona save the beach hotel. L’albergo si trova a Roma, a due passi da Castel Sant’Angelo e si compone di ammassi di spazzatura raccolti da volontari sulle spiagge di tutta Europa nell’ambito del progetto Save the beach e assemblati da Schult nel suo studio di Colonia.

Turisti e rifiuti, binomio che solitamente ha un’accezione tutt’altro che positiva, si ritrovano a convivere felicemente in questa struttura alberghiera a due piani che può ospitare fino a dieci persone per notte. L’inaugurazione é prevista per domani, 3 giugno. L’hotel spazzatura resterà aperto fino al sei giugno, in modo da coincidere con la Giornata internazionale dell’ambiente prevista per il 5 giugno prossimo. Le prime prenotazioni sono rigorosamente vip: l’ex top-model Helena Christensen sarà tra i primi ospiti nonché testimonial dell’hotel trash.

Spazzatura siamo e spazzatura ritorneremo. Questo il motto-monito di Schult che con la sua opera d’arte intende ricordarci chi siamo oggi:

produciamo spazzatura, nasciamo dalla spazzatura e ritorneremo spazzatura.

E alloggeremo nella spazzatura. Un po’ come accade a tutti gli animali, pensiamo ai pesci in primis, costretti a vivere nei nostri rifiuti, tra sacchetti di plastica, bottiglie vuote e mozziconi di sigaretta. E quando la terra sarà diventata un’immensa discarica diventeremo a tutti gli effetti trash people:

L’importanza di questo progetto è racchiusa in ciò che l’hotel simboleggia: danni che produciamo ai nostri mari e alle nostre coste. Internamente ed esternamente l’hotel non avrà un look particolarmente glamour, non avrà né acqua né elettricità, e nessun confort. Questo hotel rispecchierà esattamente quello che potrà succedere se non prestiamo attenzione al nostro pianeta. Viviamo in un epoca di enorme produzione di rifiuti, produciamo tonnellate di spazzatura e questo è ciò in cui rischiamo di trasformarci. E’ veramente questo quel che vogliamo per la nostra Terra?

Per info e prenotazioni www.coronasavethebeach.org.

[Fonte: Adnkronos]

