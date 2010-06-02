Eco-hotel, apre a Roma l’albergo-spazzatura (fotogallery)

Lo chiamano il mago dell’immondizia, è famoso per le sue sculture di rifiuti, Trash People, che hanno fatto il giro del mondo: lui é Ha Schult, l’eclettico scultore tedesco a cui si deve la realizzazione di un hotel interamente costruito con i rifiuti, il Corona save the beach hotel. L’albergo si trova a Roma, a due passi da Castel Sant’Angelo e si compone di ammassi di spazzatura raccolti da volontari sulle spiagge di tutta Europa nell’ambito del progetto Save the beach e assemblati da Schult nel suo studio di Colonia.
Turisti e rifiuti, binomio che solitamente ha un’accezione tutt’altro che positiva, si ritrovano a convivere felicemente in questa struttura alberghiera a due piani che può ospitare fino a dieci persone per notte. L’inaugurazione é prevista per domani, 3 giugno. L’hotel spazzatura resterà aperto fino al sei giugno, in modo da coincidere con la Giornata internazionale dell’ambiente prevista per il 5 giugno prossimo. Le prime prenotazioni sono rigorosamente vip: l’ex top-model Helena Christensen sarà tra i primi ospiti nonché testimonial dell’hotel trash.
Spazzatura siamo e spazzatura ritorneremo. Questo il motto-monito di Schult che con la sua opera d’arte intende ricordarci chi siamo oggi:
produciamo spazzatura, nasciamo dalla spazzatura e ritorneremo spazzatura.
E alloggeremo nella spazzatura. Un po’ come accade a tutti gli animali, pensiamo ai pesci in primis, costretti a vivere nei nostri rifiuti, tra sacchetti di plastica, bottiglie vuote e mozziconi di sigaretta. E quando la terra sarà diventata un’immensa discarica diventeremo a tutti gli effetti trash people:
L’importanza di questo progetto è racchiusa in ciò che l’hotel simboleggia: danni che produciamo ai nostri mari e alle nostre coste. Internamente ed esternamente l’hotel non avrà un look particolarmente glamour, non avrà né acqua né elettricità, e nessun confort. Questo hotel rispecchierà esattamente quello che potrà succedere se non prestiamo attenzione al nostro pianeta. Viviamo in un epoca di enorme produzione di rifiuti, produciamo tonnellate di spazzatura e questo è ciò in cui rischiamo di trasformarci. E’ veramente questo quel che vogliamo per la nostra Terra?
Per info e prenotazioni www.coronasavethebeach.org.
[Fonte: Adnkronos]
Commenti (30)
ivan giugno 2, 2010 il 8:42 pm
Schult lo ammiro molto domani spero di andare a vedere quest’albergo fatto di monnezza
Paola Pagliaro giugno 2, 2010 il 8:49 pm
Schult piace anche a me :-), facci sapere com’é l’hotel dal vivo…ovviamente ho visto che per queste tre notti é tutto prenotato, marea di vips… come faranno senza elettricità…!
zaziko giugno 3, 2010 il 9:14 am
Complimenti alla Corona che ogni anno si impegna a sensibilizzare l’opinione pubblica sul tema dell’ecologia…
Mi ricordo l’anno scorso hanno ripulito la spiaggia di Capocotta vicino Roma
Paola Pagliaro giugno 3, 2010 il 11:29 am
Si, é una gran bella iniziativa. Ogni anno ne ripuliscono una, a scelta tra le candidature presentate qui dai cittadini stessi con una foto, un video, un breve testo.
paoletta_77 giugno 7, 2010 il 12:55 pm
Allora, chi è andato a vederlo? Io sono passata a vedere l’Hotel sabato mattina….la sera, con le luci e lo sfondo del castello lo rendevano molto visibile e suggestivo, ma di giorno è stato divertente soffermarsi e vedere da vicino gli oggetti di cui era composto. Complimenti a Schult e alla Corona per questa iniziativa significativa 😀
Paola Pagliaro giugno 7, 2010 il 6:45 pm
Complimenti davvero, è stato un successone, speriamo si meritino tutta questa pubblicità positiva anche in futuro 🙂
Antonello giugno 9, 2010 il 2:09 pm
Ne ho sentito parlare al telegiornale la settimana scorsa, che figata! Sono andata a leggere qualche informazione su internet e nel sito ufficiale ci sono tante cose interessanti, soprattutto l’iniziativa delle spiagge da salvare…. bravi voi di Corona Save the Beach
Paola Pagliaro giugno 9, 2010 il 2:20 pm
Verso una birra un po’ più ecologica 😉
Antonello giugno 9, 2010 il 2:29 pm
beh, spiagge pulite e birra fresca sono un bel connubbio!!! 😀
Paola Pagliaro giugno 9, 2010 il 2:55 pm
hai ragione ma se la metti così è difficile tornare a lavoro con questo caldo 😉
Antonello giugno 9, 2010 il 3:03 pm
Eh si, Paola….. quasi quasi una puntatina al mare nel weekend… certo però che mi deprimo al pensiero delle spiagge del litorale romano, certa monnezza 🙁
Paola Pagliaro giugno 9, 2010 il 3:07 pm
Quella di Capocotta dovrebbero averla ripulita se non sbaglio…
Antonello giugno 9, 2010 il 3:14 pm
sì, hai ragione, l’anno scorso è stato fatto un gran bel lavoro a Capocotta, credo che quest’anno riparta una selezione per le spiagge in pericolo, speriamo anche stavolta sia una spiaggia italiana a vincere… abbiamo un mare così bello noi!
Paola Pagliaro giugno 9, 2010 il 3:26 pm
Concordo, un patrimonio poco valorizzato rispetto alle sue potenzialità.
Antonello giugno 9, 2010 il 4:02 pm
eh, sapessi quante spiagge ci sono così in italia, ridotte a discariche, la gente ci butta via di tutto, dal cibo alle lavatrici, materassi, computer, abbigliamento… che tristezza!
E meno male che qualcuno ci pensa a puntare un pò i riflettori su questi problemi, i volontari di Corona save the beach sono stati bravissimi….la gente ancora non si rende conto dei danni che provoca 🙁
Paola Pagliaro giugno 9, 2010 il 4:17 pm
è vero, sigarette e vetri la fanno da padrona anche nelle spiaggie più “virtuose” e non solo in spiaggia: in mare non è raro trovare sacchetti di plastica e altre schifezze. In fondo Schult voleva dimostrare proprio questo, cosa vuol dire dormire nella spazzatura. Qualcuno mi ha fatto notare che “dormire nei rifiuti però è eccessivo, non deve essere un granché”, beh, se i pesci potessero parlare credo direbbero la stessa cosa, loro ci sguazzano 24 ore su 24!
