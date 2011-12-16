L’albero di Natale più ecologico del mondo realizzato in Inghilterra

0

L’albero di Natale può essere vero o finto, biologico o non biologico, ma poi le lucine che attacchiamo sprecano sempre una certa quantità di energia. Ribadendo il consiglio di utilizzare sempre le luci LED che consumano meno rispetto a quelle classiche, un albero realizzato al Midsummer Place Shopping Centre a Londra si candida come quello più green al mondo dato che per far accendere le sue lucine ha bisogno dell’energia…umana.

Peccato che l’aspetto eco sia un po’ rovinato dal fatto che l’abete proviene dalla Norvegia, ma almeno resta una bella fetta di risparmio energetico che scaturisce dal non attaccare le serie luminose alla presa elettrica. I circa mille bulbi che compongono la decorazione dell’albero sono alimentati dalle pedane piezoelettriche su cui camminano i clienti del centro commerciale, e su cui saltellano degli elfi indemoniati, come mostrato in foto.

Di certo non esiste un’energia più rinnovabile di questa. Se infatti pensiamo al numero di persone che ogni giorno calpestano il pavimento di un centro commerciale possiamo capire quanta energia potenzialmente viene sprecata. A spiegare l’utilità di questa tecnologia ci ha pensato Laurence Kemball-Cook, CEO di Pavegen e ideatore della tecnologia che ha ricevuto numerosi premi:

Ogni anno, circa 7,7 miliardi di kWh di energia da combustibili fossili è utilizzata per alimentare le luci degli alberi di Natale in tutto il mondo. Questa elettricità è sufficiente ad alimentare Londra per 3 anni!

Per questo le tecnologie rinnovabili potrebbero portare ad un immenso risparmio per le nostre tasche e per l’ambiente. La tecnologia Pavegen si basa su piastrelle composte al 100% da gomma riciclata ed una base composta all’80% da altro materiale riciclato. L’energia cinetica delle persone che vi passeggiano su viene trasmessa ad ogni piastrella, e da qui va ad immagazzinarsi in una specie di batteria che poi alimenta l’albero. Questa pavimentazione può essere installata sia all’interno che all’esterno, in modo da poter alimentare qualsiasi oggetto elettrico.

