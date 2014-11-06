Allarme maltempo oggi 6 novembre 2014: dati aggiornati per Roma e il resto d’Italia

0

Facciamo il punto della situazione sull’allarme maltempo del 6 novembre 2014 con i dati aggiornati alle ore 9 di oggi, analizzando la situazione per Roma, dove hanno avuto già inizio precipitazioni violente, per Carrara, devastata dall’esondazione del Carrione, e per il resto d’Italia.

Vediamo la situazione nel dettaglio per l’allarme maltempo di oggi 6 novembre 2014: a Roma hanno già avuto inizio forti rovesci, e appare fondato il timore che la giornata di oggi possa rivelarsi nerissima. Ricordiamo le raccomandazioni delle autorità: limitare al massimo l’uso dell’automobile e uscire di casa solo per andare al lavoro o in caso di assoluta necessità. I disagi si preannunciano notevoli ed è pertanto fondamentale attenersi alle indicazioni della Prefettura, che ha disposto la chiusura di monumenti e scuole di ogni grado. Gli ultimi aggiornamenti per l’aereo che giungono da Fiumicino per l’aereo partito da Catania e colpito da un fulmine sono positivi: l’atterraggio di emergenza è riuscito senza problemi.

E passiamo da Roma a Catania: l’allarme maltempo per oggi, 6 novembre 2014, è parimenti di massimo rilievo, con scuole chiuse e cittadinanza invitata a muoversi, se necessario, con grande cautela. Intanto il maltempo desta grandi preoccupazioni nel parmense, dove secondo le ultime notizie le forti piogge hanno portato il bacino del fiume Taro a superare il livello 2 nella sezione di Parma Ovest. I dati aggiornati sul maltempo nel Veneto interessano in particolare il fiume Bacchiglione nel vicentino, che è salito di tre metri in poche ore e ormai sfiora il livello di guardia.

Intanto per l’allarme maltempo tra ieri e oggi si contano già i primi ingenti danni: a Carrara si registra un alluvione causato dall’esondazione del fiume Carrione, e a questa mattina si parla di circa 5mila persone sfollate, costrette ad abbandonare le proprie abitazioni, ma le stesse agenzie di stampa sottolineano che il dato non è stato confermato ufficialmente. Chiuse ovviamente tutte le scuole, si registrano anche problemi alla circolazione ferroviaria. L’esondazione ha causato l’allagamento di interi quartieri fino al litorale di Marina, ma secondo le ultime notizie per fortuna non ci sarebbero vittime né feriti gravi (l’operaio dapprima di cui non si avevano notizie è stato poi recuperato dai vigili del fuoco in una fabbrica vicina alla zona dell’esondazione del fiume). Il Governatore della Toscana Rossi si è recato a Carrara e ha sottolineato, davanti all’emergenza, che

In tre ore sono caduti 177 mml di pioggia; di solito cadono in un intero mese d’autunno.

Il crollo dell’argine del fiume Carrione è stato repentino ed esteso, e il coordinatore di Palazzo Chigi contro il dissesto idrogeologico, Erasmo D’Angelis, ha dichiarato: “È inaccettabile che sia crollato come burro, vanno accertate e presto le responsabilità”.

Vediamo il quadro dell’allarme maltempo per oggi, 6 novembre 2014, nel resto d’Italia. Si parla di criticità rossa per rischio idrogeologico in Liguria e nel sud della Toscana in particolare, e poi in Friuli, Veneto, Umbria, Lazio, Calabria e Sicilia, con forte maltempo nel Triveneto e nel Friuli Venezia Giulia più in particolare, quindi nel Lazio, in Sicilia, in Calabria e in vari settori ionici del mezzogiorno italiano, in cui non si esclude il rischio di alluvioni. Forti piogge dovrebbero interessare anche la parte occidentale dell’Abruzzo e del Molise, con precipitazioni di rilievo anche in Campania e in Puglia.