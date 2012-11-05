Ambiente e alimentazione, le profezie di Brown

0

Mobilitiamoci per evitare il collasso del sistema alimentare. E’ questo in sostanza il messaggio lanciato da Lester Brown nel suo ultimo libro “9 miliardi di posti a tavola”. L’autore, presidente dell’Earth Policy Institute, spiega con dati alla mano come il Sistema Terra che “nei secoli recenti ha sostenuto il benessere umano e la nostra civilizzazione, è a rischio” perché “avremo sempre più difficoltà ad affrontare le minacce alle risorse critiche dell’acqua, dell’alimentazione e della biodiversità”.

Le minacce a cui si riferisce Brown sono quelle definite da quasi 3.000 scienziati, esperti e studiosi nella recente conferenza di Londra

Tali minacce rischiano di intensificare le crisi economiche, ecologiche e sociali, creando il potenziale per un’emergenza umanitaria su scala globale.

Nell’introduzione al libro, il direttore scientifico di Wwf Italia Gianfranco Bologna, appronfondisce il tema della “sfida del cibo” ossia come “imparare a vivere nei limiti di un solo Pianeta”. Era il 1974 quando si svolse la prima conferenza mondiale sull’alimentazione e già si preannunciava quello che poi, realmente, è avvenuto: il cibo non solo non sarebbe stato sufficiente per una popolazione sempre più numerosa, ma avrebbe implicato notevoli “problematiche ambientali planetarie”. Lester Brown da allora si esprimeva a sostegno di una politica internazionale attenta alla situazione alimentazione. Il suo modo di concepire il problema prendeva in esame, in maniera molto attuale, le problematiche legate all’agricoltura, alla crescita demografica e anche all’incremento solo in alcuni Paesi del mondo, dei consumi alimentari che avrebbero causato da un lato il miglioramento della situazione economica di tali popolazioni, ma dall’altro il deterioramento ambientale, la deforestazione, la desertificazione, la scarsità idrica, i cambiamenti climatici. Prima ancora che questi concetti divenissero problemi. Nel suo ultimo libro ripercorre le tappe delle sue esperienze e traccia un preciso quadro attuale su come il sovrasfruttamento delle risorse sta uccidendo il Pianeta e su come il divario tra mancanza di cibo e sprechi alimentari sia ancora più netto tra Nord e Sud.

