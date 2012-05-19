Auto eolica, l’invenzione arriva dalla Cina

L’auto eolica è il sogno di qualsiasi ambientalista. Ora però potrebbe diventare realtà, tra l’altro anche con una spesa molto contenuta. L’ha prodotta un contadino cinese raccattando qui e là pezzi di auto e scooter che altrimenti sarebbero andati sprecati. Li ha assemblati, ci ha attaccato una ventola molto simile ad un ventilatore, qualche cella solare, ed ha creato un’auto elettrica alimentata in parte dal vento ed in parte dal sole.
Ma come funziona? L’auto di Tang Zhenping, questo il nome del suo inventore, è dotata di una normalissima batteria uguale a quella delle moderne auto elettriche. Quando l’auto è ferma può immagazzinare energia tramite dei piccoli pannelli fotovoltaici oppure tramite la normale presa elettrica come le auto comuni. Quando invece è in moto, una volta superati i 40 km/h, avvia la ventola montata sul cofano anteriore, la quale produce elettricità come una turbina eolica. In questo caso, dice Zhenping, se per assurdo una persona mantenesse la velocità sempre al di sopra dei 40 km/h potrebbe viaggiare per tre giorni di seguito!
L’eccezionalità di questo prototipo è anche il costo, appena 1000 dollari. Attualmente la velocità massima è di 70 km/h, ma secondo il suo inventore, se il progetto fosse preso in consegna da qualche casa automobilistica vera, e non da un semplice appassionato come lui, lo si potrebbe migliorare, fino a produrre un’auto commercializzabile. Come spiega a Sky Zhenping, ciò che l’ha spinto a costruire questo mezzo eccezionale è lo spirito ecologista e, perché no, anche un po’ di vanteria.
Il suo sogno è vedere su strada un’auto di sua costruzione, ma la scelta di farla alimentare dal sole e dal vento è dovuta al fatto che vive a poca distanza da Pechino, una delle città più congestionate ed inquinate del mondo, e dunque se parte delle auto che circolano per quelle strade fossero pulite, magari l’aria sarebbe più respirabile, facendo guadagnare tutti.
[Fonte: Ultimogiro]
