Cambiamenti climatici, spostamento degli uccelli verso Nord ne conferma l’azione

0

C’è chi si ostina a vedere nei cambiamenti climatici in corso una fase naturale della storia della Terra, senza alcuna colpa o incidenza da parte dell’uomo o dell’inquinamento. C’è chi invece questi cambiamenti si ostina addirittura a non vederli, affermando che il panorama e gli ecosistemi terrestri non sono affatto mutati e che l’estinzione delle specie, così come la osserviamo ora, c’è sempre stata nel corso delle ere.

Una verità oggettiva è difficile da raggiungere e da stabilire, ammesso che ne esista una e che i cambiamenti climatici in atto non siano in realtà una somma di tutti questi fattori sopracitati: un po’ fenomeni naturali ed inevitabili, un po’ colpa delle emissioni di gas serra umane.

Tuttavia che ci siano cambiamenti climatici in atto, qualunque ne sia poi l’effettiva causa, non sembra più fuori discussione. L’ultima prova viene dallo spostamento di molte specie di uccelli verso Nord, osservato da molti studiosi ma segnalato anche da migliaia di cittadini nord-americani.

Le vie di circolazione verso nord degli uccelli del Nord America, confermate da migliaia di osservazioni hanno fornito nuovi e potenti elementi di prova che il cambiamento climatico sta avendo un forte impatto sui sistemi naturali, secondo una nuova relazione stilata da Audubon (BirdLife negli Stati Uniti).

I risultati drammatici dell’analisi hanno segnalato la necessità di politiche per la lotta contro i cambiamenti climatici per prevenire il dissesto ecologico.

Il 58% delle 305 specie che trascorrono l’inverno nel continente si sono spostate in maniera significativa a nord dal 1968, di alcune centinaia di chilometri. Il movimento è stato individuato tra le specie di ogni tipo, tra cui oltre il 70% sono uccelli che in genere non hanno particolari esigenze e si adattano facilmente.

Gli scienziati di Audubon affermano che l’attuale tendenza del movimento di circa 177 specie è strettamente correlata al cambiamento climatico e alla perdita di foreste e habitat. Spiega uno degli autori dello studio, il dottor Greg Butcher:

Gli uccelli sempre più verso Nord sono una prova di come la mano pesante dell’umanità sia capace di ribaltare l’equilibrio della natura e causi dissesto ecologico. Il buon senso ci impone di agire subito per ridurre le cause e gli impatti del riscaldamento globale nella misura del possibile, intervendo anche e soprattutto a livello di scelte politiche che riducano le emissioni e preservino le foreste e gli habitat naturali delle specie animali.

