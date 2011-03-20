Composti Organici Volatili
Con la denominazione di Composti Organici Volatili (VOC) viene indicato un insieme di sostanze (più di trecento) in forma liquida o di vapore suscettibili di evaporare facilmente a temperatura ambiente.
La suscettibilità all’evaporazione e quindi la volatilità di queste sostanze è una diretta conseguenza delle proprietà chimico-fisiche dei VOC, in particolare dal loro punto di ebollizione che va da un limite inferiore di 50-100 °C a un limite superiore di 240-260 °C.
Tra i più noti vi sono:
- idrocarburi alifatici (dal n-esano, al n-esadecano e i metilesani);
- i terpeni, gli idrocarburi aromatici;
- (benzene e derivati, toluene, o-xilene, stirene);
- gli idrocarburi alogenati (cloroformio, diclorometano, clorobenzeni, ecc.);
- gli alcoli (etanolo, propanolo, butanolo e derivati);
- gli esteri, i chetoni, e le aldeidi (tra cui la formaldeide);
Negli ambienti chiusi, negli interni di case, uffici, negozi c’è un’altissima concentrazione di sostanze VOC. Questi infatti si trovano in:
- prodotti per la pulizia a cera (cere liquide e in aerosol per pavimenti e mobili);
- prodotti per la pulizia dei bagni, dei vetri, dei forni, paste abrasive, detergenti per stoviglie, deodoranti solidi e spray;
- pitture e prodotti associati: pitture ad olio, uretaniche, acriliche, vernici a spirito per gommalacca, mordente e coloranti per legno, diluenti, detergenti per pennelli, sverniciatori etc…;
- pesticidi, insetticidi e disinfettanti;
- colle e adesivi;
- prodotti per la cura della persona e cosmetici;
- prodotti per l’auto;
- mobili e tessuti;
- materiali da costruzione;
- stampanti e fotocopiatrici;
- fumo di tabacco.
Non mancano le sorgenti outdoor di VOC, tra le quali le emissioni industriali, i pesticidi ed i gas di scarico delle automobili.
Effetti sulla salute
I VOC danno luogo ad effetti acuti e cronici. A seconda delle concentrazioni e dei tempi di esposizione tra gli effetti acuti si annoverano: irritazioni agli occhi, al naso e alla gola, mal di testa, nausea, vertigini, asma. Quando i tempi di esposizione sono prolungati oppure le concentrazioni sono elevate i VOC possono causare sulla persona esiti cronici come danni ai reni, al fegato, al sistema nervoso centrale, fino a provocare il cancro (nel caso particolare del benzene e della formaldeide). I soggetti più sensibili ad i VOC ed alle loro conseguenze sono: le persone con problemi respiratori, i bambini, gli anziani ed i soggetti allergici ai composti chimici.
Per approfondire:
- Inquinamento Indoor: Composti organici volatili
- Come tenere la vostra casa il meno inquinata possibile
- Composti Ossigenati Organici Volatili
