Crisi economica, la sostenibilità ambientale come via d’uscita

Crescere o decrescere? Senza necessariamente scegliere strade drastiche di riduzione dei consumi portati all’osso o al contrario continuare ad alimentare un forsennato consumismo, si può in alternativa crescere sì ma nel modo giusto, eliminando il superfluo ed investendo in qualità ed in sostenibilità ambientale. Qualche consiglio per uscire dalla crisi ad impatto zero viene dal climatologo e metereologo Luca Mercalli, noto al grande pubblico per la partecipazione al programma televisivo di Rai Tre Che tempo che fa, condotto da Fabio Fazio.
Per Mercalli la crisi ha la funzione di un campanello d’allarme che fa crollare il mito della crescita ad ogni costo. La soluzione per uscire dal baratro in cui stiamo sprofondando è orientare i nostri consumi sull’essenziale e sul meno inquinante, diminuire gli sprechi, diventare più autonomi, adottare uno stile di vita sostenibile, asciutto, sobrio. Qualche esempio di come imboccare questa strada? Spiega Mercalli, in un’intervista rilasciata all’Adnkronos, che bisogna partire
facendo una seria analisi di tutto ciò che sprechiamo e di quanto spendiamo per il superfluo. Con pochi accorgimenti potremmo tagliare il 70% delle spese. Ad esempio, invece di comprare la macchina nuova da mostrare agli amici al bar, io in casa ho messo le finestre con vetri basso emissivi, che permettono di disperdere meno energia all’esterno. Grazie ai pannelli solari, al momento non mi preoccupo di vedere crollare le borse perché i miei soldi stanno sul tetto, dove produco energia grazie al sole, invece di bruciare gas importato.
Altre due soluzioni, spesso sottovalutate, ma che aumentano la qualità della vita dei cittadini e riducono le spese delle aziende ed anche la spesa sanitaria dello Stato sono:
- l’orto in giardino che permette di tagliare sui consumi alimentari, mangiare sano e vivere meglio facendo anche movimento e stando all’aria aperta, ovviamente per chi possiede lo spazio ed il terreno per dedicarsi a questo hobby e chi non ce l’ha può usufruire degli orti urbani e degli orti in affitto, sempre più comuni.
- Il telelavoro, nessuno ne parla, spiega Mercalli:
neanche i sindacati ed invece potrebbe essere applicato a molte categorie consentendo un grande risparmio, In questo modo si inizia col salvare il benessere domestico, una delle poche cose che contano davvero insieme con l’assistenza sanitaria e l’istruzione pubblica.
[Fonte: Adnkronos Prometeo Sostenibilità]
Commenti
