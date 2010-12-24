Deforestazione Sumatra mette a rischio gli orangotango

Ancora sulla deforestazione nell’isola di Sumatra, scrigno di biodiversità messo a rischio dallo scempio dissennato dei colossi della carta. Ci arriva infatti notizia, una brutta notizia, che una delle foreste pluviali più importanti per le tigri e sede dell’unico progetto di reintroduzione degli orangotango potrebbe essere presto rasa al suolo da uno dei più grandi fornitori al mondo di carta.
Un’indagine ha infatti rilevato che dal 2004 le società affiliate con l’Asia Pulp & Paper/Sinar Mas Group hanno cercato di ottenere delle licenze per deforestare le dense foreste naturali del paesaggio del Bukit Tigapuluh.
Le società hanno ottenuto le concessioni dal governo per cambiare lo stato da foreste in piantagioni industriali di legno, a volte in circostanze giuridicamente discutibili. Questo consente di radere al suolo le foreste, lasciando senza casa le tribù indigene che vi dimorano nonché molte specie minacciate di estinzione. A dispetto di quanto afferma la compagnia quando dichiara di non intaccare foreste di alto valore e qualità.
“La nostra indagine ha rilevato che negli ultimi sei anni l’azienda ha contribuito alla perdita di circa 60.000 ettari di foresta senza adeguate valutazioni professionali o la consultazione delle parti interessate”, spiega Susanto Kurniawan di Eyes on the Forest. “Questa è una delle poche foreste pluviali che restano nel centro di Sumatra. Perciò esortiamo il Governo a non darla in pasto alla APP/SMG, che senza pietà la eliminirebbe, devastando le comunità locali e la biodiversità”
Bukit Tigapuluh comprende 320.000 ettari di foresta naturale ed ospita 30 tigri, 150 elefanti, e 130 oranghi che erano stati messi nell’area per salvarsi, ironia della sorte!
“Queste grandi scimmie sono sopravvissute al commercio illegale di animali, sono state confiscate e finalmente avevano la possibilità di vivere e riprodursi di nuovo in libertà,” ha detto Julius Paolo Siregar della Zoological Society di Francoforte. “I piani di riconversione forestale significano morte certa per molti di loro”.
Senza contare i danni per le tigri e per le tribù che vivono nella foresta, costrette a chiedere l’elemosina una volta private delle risorse forestali.
[Fonte: Unique orangutan reintroduction project under imminent threat, World Wildlife Fund]
Commenti (16)
see post febbraio 14, 2017 il 9:52 pm
I just want to say I’m all new to blogs and seriously enjoyed this web page. Likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You definitely have superb posts. Many thanks for sharing your blog.
read urban books online free febbraio 17, 2017 il 9:07 pm
The new Zune browser is surprisingly good, but not as good as the iPod’s. It works well, but isn’t as fast as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If you occasionally plan on using the web browser that’s not an issue, but if you’re planning to browse the web alot from your PMP then the iPod’s larger screen and better browser may be important.
Service Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 1:02 pm
Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks
http://partscatalog.sellload.com/
Technology febbraio 20, 2017 il 4:23 pm
Hi there, I discovered your site by the use of Google at the same time as looking for a comparable topic, your website got here up, it seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Business febbraio 20, 2017 il 4:27 pm
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is really frustrating. A good site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:02 am
I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:05 am
I haven¡¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:22 am
I really appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
Health & Fitness febbraio 21, 2017 il 9:00 am
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 9:31 am
whoah this weblog is excellent i love studying your articles. Keep up the great work! You know, many people are hunting around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 10:25 am
I want to express my appreciation to the writer for bailing me out of such a matter. As a result of looking out through the world wide web and seeing tricks which are not pleasant, I assumed my life was done. Being alive without the answers to the problems you have solved as a result of your main guideline is a crucial case, as well as those that might have in a negative way damaged my entire career if I hadn’t discovered your website. The mastery and kindness in maneuvering all the stuff was precious. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I had not discovered such a stuff like this. I can also at this point look forward to my future. Thanks very much for the expert and sensible guide. I will not be reluctant to refer your site to any individual who would need counselling on this subject matter.
Home Improvement febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:39 pm
hi!,I like your writing so a lot! share we communicate extra about your article on AOL? I require a specialist in this house to solve my problem. May be that is you! Looking forward to peer you.
Travel febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:11 pm
Just wanna remark on few general things, The website style and design is perfect, the content is really superb. “The way you treat yourself sets the standard for others.” by Sonya Friedman.
wiro sableng febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:47 pm
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan