Deforestazione Sumatra mette a rischio gli orangotango

Ancora sulla deforestazione nell’isola di Sumatra, scrigno di biodiversità messo a rischio dallo scempio dissennato dei colossi della carta. Ci arriva infatti notizia, una brutta notizia, che una delle foreste pluviali più importanti per le tigri e sede dell’unico progetto di reintroduzione degli orangotango potrebbe essere presto rasa al suolo da uno dei più grandi fornitori al mondo di carta.

Un’indagine ha infatti rilevato che dal 2004 le società affiliate con l’Asia Pulp & Paper/Sinar Mas Group hanno cercato di ottenere delle licenze per deforestare le dense foreste naturali del paesaggio del Bukit Tigapuluh.

Le società hanno ottenuto le concessioni dal governo per cambiare lo stato da foreste in piantagioni industriali di legno, a volte in circostanze giuridicamente discutibili. Questo consente di radere al suolo le foreste, lasciando senza casa le tribù indigene che vi dimorano nonché molte specie minacciate di estinzione. A dispetto di quanto afferma la compagnia quando dichiara di non intaccare foreste di alto valore e qualità.

“La nostra indagine ha rilevato che negli ultimi sei anni l’azienda ha contribuito alla perdita di circa 60.000 ettari di foresta senza adeguate valutazioni professionali o la consultazione delle parti interessate”, spiega Susanto Kurniawan di Eyes on the Forest. “Questa è una delle poche foreste pluviali che restano nel centro di Sumatra. Perciò esortiamo il Governo a non darla in pasto alla APP/SMG, che senza pietà la eliminirebbe, devastando le comunità locali e la biodiversità”

Bukit Tigapuluh comprende 320.000 ettari di foresta naturale ed ospita 30 tigri, 150 elefanti, e 130 oranghi che erano stati messi nell’area per salvarsi, ironia della sorte!

“Queste grandi scimmie sono sopravvissute al commercio illegale di animali, sono state confiscate e finalmente avevano la possibilità di vivere e riprodursi di nuovo in libertà,” ha detto Julius Paolo Siregar della Zoological Society di Francoforte. “I piani di riconversione forestale significano morte certa per molti di loro”.

Senza contare i danni per le tigri e per le tribù che vivono nella foresta, costrette a chiedere l’elemosina una volta private delle risorse forestali.

[Fonte: Unique orangutan reintroduction project under imminent threat, World Wildlife Fund]