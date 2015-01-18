Deposito Cemerad, quale soluzione per i fusti radioattivi a pochi km dall’Ilva?

Non tutti lo sanno ma a Statte, vicino Taranto e vicino all’Ilva, vi sono quasi 17 mila fusti molti dei quali contenenti materiali radioattivi che da oltre un decennio aspettano di essere smaltiti. Sulla vicende è intervenuto anche il ministro dell’Ambiente Gianluca Galletti, ricordando che servono soldi da Regioni e Comuni per risolvere il problema.
Vicino all’Ilva di Taranto si estende il deposito Cemerad di Statte, contenente poco meno di 17 mila fusti di materiale radioattivo: a una decina di chilometri dagli impianti dell’acciaieria, infatti, migliaia e migliaia di fusti di rifiuti pericolosi attendono una bonifica e lo smaltimento da oltre dieci anni. Il deposito Cemerad è tornato al centro dell’attenzione a seguito dell’indagine della commissione parlamentare sul ciclo dei rifiuti. Il comune di Statte, dal canto suo, aveva già elaborato due opzioni per rimediare alla problematica, con costi di circa 5 milioni di euro per la “caratterizzazione” dei fusti radioattivi nella stessa zona e di circa 9 per lo spostamento degli stessi propedeutico a un successivo e corretto smaltimento.
Nel deposito di Cemerad di Statte vi sarebbero 16 mila 724 fusti di cui 3344 contenenti materiali radioattivi a gli altri 13 mila 380 rifiuti decaduti. Nell’ipotesi da 5 milioni di spesa si dovrebbe procedere a creare un nuovo capannone entro cui spostare i rifiuti con quelli radioattivi ridestinati a siti specifici. L’opzione da quasi 10 milioni di euro richiederebbe il supporto del ministero e della Protezione Civile. Il ministro Gian Luca Galletti ha di recente dichiarato al riguardo:
Il capo della Protezione civile ha evidenziato che la soluzione definitiva del problema deve trovare opportuna copertura finanziaria nelle risorse ordinarie della regione Puglia e delle altre amministrazioni locali interessate,
parole non estremamente incoraggianti, a nostro modo di vedere. Alessandro Bratti del Partito Democratico ha di recente scritto al premier (in qualità di presidente della Commissione Ecomafie), richiedendo una soluzione “non in breve ma in brevissimo tempo” del deposito Cemerad di Statte. Intanto sono passati ben 19 anni da quando il capannone della Cemerad di Statte risulta abbandonato. All’epoca la Cemerad di Giovanni Pluchino raccoglieva rifiuti radioattivi da tutta la penisola e da quando fu individuato dalla forestale nel ’95 nessuna bonifica è stata effettuata, e nel frattempo, nel 2005, la Cemerad che continuava a raccogliere rifiuti radioattivi di provenienza sanitaria e industriale è anche fallita. E dopo circa dieci anni dall’ultimo step della vicenda, rieccoci qui con il problema ancora da risolvere e una situazione che finalmente viene definita urgente, almeno da Bratti, che ha ricordato al presidente del Consiglio come
la situazione in cui versa il sito a Statte dell’ex deposito rifiuti della Cemerad, dove sono ancora oggi stoccati migliaia di fusti, molti dei quali radioattivi, è seriamente preoccupante non solo per le condizioni oggettive del deposito, inadeguato strutturalmente a contenere rifiuti speciali e privo di efficaci difese sia contro agenti meteorologici esterni sia contro eventuali malintenzionati, ma soprattutto per la disparità tra le risorse finanziarie e di competenza specialistica disponibili e quelle invece necessarie per intervenire.
La soluzione più economica di cui sopra non è ritenuta adeguata dal sindaco di Statte Angelo Miccoli, ma come abbiamo visto per la seconda occorre trovare quella che Galletti definisce l'”opportuna copertura finanziaria”. E per i cittadini del territorio tarantino non resta che sperare che almeno questa volta in tempi relativamente bene una soluzione possa essere trovata.
Photo credits | IAEA su Flickr
Commenti (16)
