Design Week 2013, Matrec presenta 200 materiali ecologici e innovativi

Design Week 20013, al Fuori Salone di Milano Matrec, la prima Ecomaterials Library dedicata alla produzione industriale, all’architettura e al design, presenta oltre 200 materiali ecologici e innovativi per l’edilizia green.
La Design Week 2013 si terrà a Milano, al Salone del Mobile, da martedì 9 aprile a domenica 14 aprile. Si tratta di un punto di riferimento internazionale per quanto riguarda il design, l’arredamento e la creatività più in generale. Dato il crescente interesse dimostrato dall’Italia nei confronti della bioarchitettura, della bioedilizia e del design ecologico all’appuntamento non mancheranno di essere esposti non solo numerosissimi prodotti ecofriendly, ma anche i materiali del futuro: ecologicamente sostenibili, validi dal punto di vista dell’isolamento termico e del miglioramento dell’efficienza energetica degli edifici.
Matrec come detto giocherà in merito un ruolo di primo piano grazie all’esposizione di oltre 200 differenti materiali tutti rigorosamente ecosostenibili, selezionati tra gli oltre 1300 presenti nella sua library della sostenibilità affinché siano presentati corredati dalle più importanti analisi tecnico-scientifiche e dai possibili utilizzi nella bioedilizia. Tra questi materiali saranno presenti
Bambù, canapa, sorgo, caffè, bagassa, lolla di riso, banana, abaca, pelle di pesce e gelso
e molti, moltissimi altri ancora. L’amministratore unico del bellissimo progetto Matrec, Marco Capellini, ha ricordato inoltre come Matrec sia anche un laboratorio in continuo fermento:
Siamo gli unici a fornire molteplici informazioni ambientali sui materiali come ad esempio emissioni di CO2, consumi energetici, certificazioni, biodegradabilità, rinnovabilità, origine dei materiali ed altro ancora. Stiamo lavorando per migliorare costantemente la EcoMaterials Library ed offrire a nostri abbonati un supporto sempre più aggiornato ed innovativo. Quando si vuole seriamente perseguire un progetto di sostenibilità ambientale, la scelta dei materiali non può avvenire considerano solo uno o due aspetti come la riciclabilità e la composizione. Sempre più aziende nazionali e internazionali ci riconoscono la qualità dei servizi e dei contenuti offerti e questo ci stimola a trovare nuove soluzioni di progetto.
Per tutti coloro che si recheranno alla Design Week 2013 Matrec ha inoltre diramato un invito per la serata “Stasera si recita a soggetto” dell’11 aprile 2013 allo Studio 90 c/o spazio MAD in via Mecenate 90: un party dedicato la Natural Design Thinking, con grandi protagonisti della scena internazionale.
Photo Credits | Matrec
Commenti (12)
