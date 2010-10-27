Discarica
La discarica è il luogo in cui vengono depositati, in modo non selezionato, i rifiuti solidi urbani e tutti i rifiuti provenienti dalle attività dell’uomo, come gli scarti industriali, i detriti di costruzione. Questi rifiuti sono dunque quelli che si è scelto di non riciclare, di non sottoporre a trattamento meccanico-biologico (TMB), e di non bruciare negli inceneritori o nei termovalorizzatori per produrre energia. Il TMB è una tecnologia di trattamento a freddo dei rifiuti indifferenziati che vengono lasciati decomporre o in modo anaerobico o in modo aerobico, ossia mediante compostaggio.
In Italia si distinguono tre diversi tipi di discariche, per il Dlgs. 36/2003: la discarica per rifiuti inerti, quella per rifiuti non pericolosi ed infine la discarica per rifiuti pericolosi. La normativa derivata dalla direttiva europea 99/31/CE, definisce anche il piano di sorveglianza e la gestione delle discariche, e il controllo periodico dei parametri chimici, chimico-fisici, meteoclimatici, idrogeologici e topografici. Ogni discarica difatti deve seguire controlli specifici che riguardano il monitoraggio delle acque sotterranee, per scongiurare ogni infiltrazione del terreno e delle falde acquifere; il controllo delle acque meteoriche che la attraversano, e del percolato, il liquido proveniente dalla decomposizione dei rifiuti. Altri parametri da monitorare periodicamente sono le emissioni di gas dalla discarica, la qualità dell’aria circostante e i parametri meteoclimatici delle zone limitrofe; la morfologia della discarica e il corretto smaltimento dell’amianto. La direttiva europea stabilisce anche che nelle discariche devono essere smaltiti, attraverso il compostaggio, solo materiali a basso contenuto di carbonio organico non riciclabili in altro modo. Prima che i rifiuti solidi urbani, le plastiche e i rifiuti pericolosi si decompongano del tutto occorre un periodo di tempo che va tra i 300 e i 1.000 anni.
In Italia lo smaltimento dei rifiuti avviene in discarica, probabilmente perché è il metodo più economico e semplice, con un danno all’ambiente inestimabile. L’Organizzazione Internazionale sui Cambiamenti Climatici (Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change) ha dimostrato che i rifiuti smaltiti in discarica producono un alto quantitativo di gas tra i più nocivi per l’ambiente e la salute dell’uomo: il metano e l’anidride carbonica. Per ovviare al problema sono state realizzate delle discariche controllate, costruite secondo una nuova metodologia. Queste discariche hanno una struttura a barriera geologica che isola i rifiuti dal terreno, rispettando gli standart igienici e la biosfera. I biogas prodotti dalla discarica vengono inoltre recuperati e utilizzati come combustibile per produrre energia. Nelle discariche moderne si riesce a recuperare fino al 40% del metano, ma se i rifiuti venissero differenziati o trattati mediante compostaggio o TMB, si potrebbe recuperare il 100% del metano prodotto. La discarica ha una forma a deposito sotterraneo, composto da più strati dal basso verso l’alto impermeabili per evitare la fuoriuscita dei liquami e del percolato; un sistema di drenaggio del percolato; un sistema di captazione del biogas e la copertura finale della discarica con piante e vegetazione. I rifiuti possono essere smaltiti anche attraverso gli inceneritori che necessitano però di discariche apposite per le ceneri, anch’esse molto pericolose.
Nel nostro Paese vi sono anche molte discariche abusive. Quelle di piccole dimensioni sono da ascrivere all’ignoranza delle persone che, nonostante le isole ecologiche e i punti di raccolta distribuiti nelle piazze cittadine, dove gratuitamente vengono prelevati i rifiuti ingombranti, li abbandonano in prati o aree dismesse. Le discariche abusive di grandi dimensioni spesso sono connesse con la camorra o con attività mafiose per il traffico illegale di rifiuti pericolosi, le cosiddette ecomafie.
Per saperne di più:
[Fonte: Wikipedia;]
[Foto: gattanerabo.spaces.live; lgh; altocasertano.wordpress]
Commenti (35)
kjope cialis pa nett febbraio 6, 2017 il 5:17 am
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept
check this link right here now febbraio 14, 2017 il 2:49 am
I just want to say I am just beginner to blogging and certainly liked your website. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You definitely come with perfect writings. Thank you for revealing your web page.
other febbraio 14, 2017 il 6:48 pm
I just want to say I’m beginner to weblog and honestly loved this website. Probably I’m planning to bookmark your website . You definitely come with very good stories. Thanks for sharing your web-site.
free romance books to read online febbraio 17, 2017 il 9:28 pm
Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.
Business febbraio 20, 2017 il 10:46 am
Great remarkable issues here. I¡¦m very happy to peer your article. Thank you a lot and i am looking forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:47 am
It¡¦s really a cool and useful piece of information. I¡¦m happy that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
SEO Technology febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:51 am
Thanks a lot for giving everyone a very memorable chance to check tips from this blog. It is often very cool and as well , full of fun for me personally and my office co-workers to visit your blog the equivalent of three times per week to study the newest things you have got. And definitely, I’m also certainly contented for the good strategies you give. Certain 3 points in this post are definitely the finest we’ve ever had.
wiro sableng febbraio 21, 2017 il 12:44 pm
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Travel febbraio 21, 2017 il 1:35 pm
Thanks so much for giving everyone an exceptionally spectacular possiblity to read in detail from this blog. It is always very ideal plus jam-packed with a good time for me and my office mates to search your site not less than 3 times in 7 days to read the fresh things you have. And definitely, I’m so at all times motivated concerning the impressive information you give. Certain 1 facts in this article are surely the best we have all had.
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 4:58 am
Hello, you used to write wonderful, but the last few posts have been kinda boring¡K I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 9:14 am
I think this is one of the most significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Pets And Animal febbraio 22, 2017 il 5:46 pm
I’m just writing to let you understand of the beneficial encounter my friend’s princess experienced reading your webblog. She realized a good number of things, most notably what it is like to have an awesome giving style to have other individuals clearly learn about specific tricky matters. You truly surpassed our own expected results. Many thanks for giving such valuable, trustworthy, edifying and also fun tips on your topic to Jane.
Science febbraio 23, 2017 il 3:59 am
I have been browsing online greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s beautiful value enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net can be a lot more helpful than ever before. “When the heart speaks, the mind finds it indecent to object.” by Milan Kundera.
Education febbraio 23, 2017 il 4:33 am
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Automotive febbraio 23, 2017 il 6:18 am
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I’m also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Law And Legal febbraio 23, 2017 il 6:40 am
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
divorcemind.com febbraio 23, 2017 il 12:55 pm
Divorcemind.com is a online divorce resource for divorce attorney, attornies and lawyers. You will find the best divorce information online. Divorce Mind will make your divorce or separation a quick, convenient and private.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/divorcemind-divorces
John Deere Repair Manuals febbraio 23, 2017 il 6:17 pm
nice one for the post and info! I think education is important for us so we must prepare the best education for our generation by sharing such great info with eachother!
http://www.repairloader.net/