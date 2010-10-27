0

La discarica è il luogo in cui vengono depositati, in modo non selezionato, i rifiuti solidi urbani e tutti i rifiuti provenienti dalle attività dell’uomo, come gli scarti industriali, i detriti di costruzione. Questi rifiuti sono dunque quelli che si è scelto di non riciclare, di non sottoporre a trattamento meccanico-biologico (TMB), e di non bruciare negli inceneritori o nei termovalorizzatori per produrre energia. Il TMB è una tecnologia di trattamento a freddo dei rifiuti indifferenziati che vengono lasciati decomporre o in modo anaerobico o in modo aerobico, ossia mediante compostaggio.

In Italia si distinguono tre diversi tipi di discariche, per il Dlgs. 36/2003: la discarica per rifiuti inerti, quella per rifiuti non pericolosi ed infine la discarica per rifiuti pericolosi. La normativa derivata dalla direttiva europea 99/31/CE, definisce anche il piano di sorveglianza e la gestione delle discariche, e il controllo periodico dei parametri chimici, chimico-fisici, meteoclimatici, idrogeologici e topografici. Ogni discarica difatti deve seguire controlli specifici che riguardano il monitoraggio delle acque sotterranee, per scongiurare ogni infiltrazione del terreno e delle falde acquifere; il controllo delle acque meteoriche che la attraversano, e del percolato, il liquido proveniente dalla decomposizione dei rifiuti. Altri parametri da monitorare periodicamente sono le emissioni di gas dalla discarica, la qualità dell’aria circostante e i parametri meteoclimatici delle zone limitrofe; la morfologia della discarica e il corretto smaltimento dell’amianto. La direttiva europea stabilisce anche che nelle discariche devono essere smaltiti, attraverso il compostaggio, solo materiali a basso contenuto di carbonio organico non riciclabili in altro modo. Prima che i rifiuti solidi urbani, le plastiche e i rifiuti pericolosi si decompongano del tutto occorre un periodo di tempo che va tra i 300 e i 1.000 anni.

In Italia lo smaltimento dei rifiuti avviene in discarica, probabilmente perché è il metodo più economico e semplice, con un danno all’ambiente inestimabile. L’Organizzazione Internazionale sui Cambiamenti Climatici (Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change) ha dimostrato che i rifiuti smaltiti in discarica producono un alto quantitativo di gas tra i più nocivi per l’ambiente e la salute dell’uomo: il metano e l’anidride carbonica. Per ovviare al problema sono state realizzate delle discariche controllate, costruite secondo una nuova metodologia. Queste discariche hanno una struttura a barriera geologica che isola i rifiuti dal terreno, rispettando gli standart igienici e la biosfera. I biogas prodotti dalla discarica vengono inoltre recuperati e utilizzati come combustibile per produrre energia. Nelle discariche moderne si riesce a recuperare fino al 40% del metano, ma se i rifiuti venissero differenziati o trattati mediante compostaggio o TMB, si potrebbe recuperare il 100% del metano prodotto. La discarica ha una forma a deposito sotterraneo, composto da più strati dal basso verso l’alto impermeabili per evitare la fuoriuscita dei liquami e del percolato; un sistema di drenaggio del percolato; un sistema di captazione del biogas e la copertura finale della discarica con piante e vegetazione. I rifiuti possono essere smaltiti anche attraverso gli inceneritori che necessitano però di discariche apposite per le ceneri, anch’esse molto pericolose.

Nel nostro Paese vi sono anche molte discariche abusive. Quelle di piccole dimensioni sono da ascrivere all’ignoranza delle persone che, nonostante le isole ecologiche e i punti di raccolta distribuiti nelle piazze cittadine, dove gratuitamente vengono prelevati i rifiuti ingombranti, li abbandonano in prati o aree dismesse. Le discariche abusive di grandi dimensioni spesso sono connesse con la camorra o con attività mafiose per il traffico illegale di rifiuti pericolosi, le cosiddette ecomafie.

