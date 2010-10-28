Elefanti e avorio, un binomio a rischio estinzione

L’allarme per la biodiversità e per gli elefanti, massacrati per l’avorio venduto nel mercato nero e diretto in Cina, è lanciato dalla scrittrice Kuki Gallmann, nata in Italia ma naturalizzata in Kenia.
L’autrice di Sognavo l’Africa, il famoso best seller da cui è stato tratto il film con Kim Basinger, denuncia la mattanza degli elefanti e chiede al mondo una risposta
Creando e mantenendo vivo il mercato dell’avorio si è colpevoli allo stesso modo del bracconiere che spara e uccide un animale in Africa. Se volete comprare l’avorio ricordate che avete la stessa reponsabilità di un bracconiere che uccide questi animali. Siete responsabili della morte di un animale africano che un giorno non esisterà più, perché gli elefanti diventeranno come i mammuth.
La donna vive in Africa da circa 40 anni in una tenuta non troppo distante da Nairobi, dove convivono tribù indigene e animali selvatici, come elefanti, leopardi e rinoceronti. Nella Gallmann Memorial Foundation, sorta nel 1984 in ricordo del marito morto in un incidente stradale e del figlio, morso da una vipera, Kuki Gallman combatte ogni giorno per la salvaguardia dell’ambiente e per la biodiversità. La tratta dell’avorio sembrava essere cessata nel 1989 quando il mercato internazionale venne chiuso, ma nel 2007 Sud Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe e Namibia ottennero il permesso di vendere l’avorio alla Cina dall’organizzazione che regola il mercato mondiale dei prodotti derivanti da specie a rischio estinzione. La mattanza degli elefanti dal 2007 ha avuto una crescita esponenziale. Solo nella riserva Gallmann nel 2007 sono stati uccisi 7 elefanti, 26 nel 2008 e 62 lo scorso anno, nonostante il continuo controllo dell’area da parte di ranger e Pokot, i guardiani locali. Come denuncia la scrittrice, i bracconieri sono soprattutto giovani, senza istruzione e senza un’occupazione
Non appena hanno un fucile in mano diventano subito dei bracconieri e cacciano i pachidermi alimentando in questo modo la domanda di avorio da parte di Paesi lontani.
Tuttavia la donna racconta di una sua esperienza che le dà la forza di continuare questa battaglia
La scorsa estate ho fatto un esperimento con mia figlia Sveva. Ho preso dalla prigione alcuni giovani che erano stati catturati con l’accusa di bracconaggio. Ho ottenuto il permesso di farli uscire dal carcere e ho insegnato loro a fare gli acrobati. Per qualche mese hanno seguito un corso e poi si sono esibiti alla sede dell’ambasciatore americano a Nairobi a fine settembre davanti a un pubblico internazionale ed è stato un successo. In questo modo ho portato e ho dato loro un messaggio di speranza
[Fonte: Ansa]
[Foto: melhorpapeldeparede; inesplorazione.sciretti; eticanaturale.altervista]
Commenti (12)
