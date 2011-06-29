Fotovoltaico: impianto innovativo a Brindisi

Un impianto fotovoltaico avente una potenza complessiva cumulata pari a 7,56 MW grazie ad oltre 32 mila moduli solari innovativi, quelli HIT di Sanyo. Succede a Brindisi, ed in particolare a Torre Santa Susanna dove l’impianto è stato ufficialmente inaugurato. Trattasi di un impianto innovativo, il più grande al mondo che utilizza i moduli solari sopra indicati, ed uno dei più grandi “ad inseguimento” di tutto il Vecchio Continente. I moduli solari HIT di Sanyo con sistema ad inseguimento, infatti, offrono non solo un investimento affidabile nel lungo termine, ma sono a livello tecnologico tali che il pannello, ruotando, insegue il sole e, di conseguenza, garantisce la massimizzazione e l’ottimizzazione della produzione di energia elettrica.
Quello di Torre Santa Susanna è un progetto portato avanti da un Consorzio con Deutsche Bank in qualità di capofila; dopo essere stato completato nel mese di dicembre dello scorso anno, nell’aprile del 2011 l’impianto solare con moduli fotovoltaici ad inseguimento è stato connesso alla rete elettrica nazionale. I moduli HIT di Sanyo si sono rivelati ad altissima efficienza anche per i progetti ed i sistemi di grandi dimensioni, così come si possono impiegare anche per impianti decisamente più piccoli nelle case e, in generale, per l’immobiliare commerciale e residenziale.
Secondo quanto dichiarato dall’Executive Vice President di Sanyo, Mitsuru Homma, in tutto il mondo, in questi ultimi tempi, si sta assistendo all’abbandono delle vie tradizionali per la produzione di energia, e si sta puntando sempre di più sulla produzione di energia pulita andando a sfruttare le fonti rinnovabili, in primis proprio l’energia solare. Ed in concomitanza con la connessione in rete e l’inaugurazione dell’impianto di Torre Santa Susanna, Mitsuru Homma ha espresso a nome della Sanyo, azienda in orbita del colosso Panasonic, le proprie sincere congratulazioni al Consorzio guidato da Deutsche Bank riguardo alla realizzazione di un’opera così innovativa.
