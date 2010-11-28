Fotovoltaico, inaugurato a Rovigo il più grande impianto d’Europa

Ne avevamo già accennato nel marzo scorso, quando fu annunciato un mega-impianto fotovoltaico a Rovigo, in Veneto, ed ora è stato finalmente terminato ed inaugurato. Solo nove mesi dopo aver ottenuto l’autorizzazione alla costruzione da parte del Governo, la SunEdison, colosso mondiale dell’energia verde con sede negli Stati Uniti, ha ufficialmente inaugurato la più grande centrale solare fotovoltaica d’Europa in un unico sito, la quale si prevede produrrà abbastanza energia pulita da alimentare circa 17.000 abitazioni.
L’impianto da 70 megawatt non solo è impressionante per la sua dimensione, ma anche perché le varie parti coinvolte nella sua costruzione sono state in grado di costruire tutto in così breve tempo. Un rapporto del francese CNET (Centro Nazionale Studi sulla Telecomunicazione) spiega quali fattori hanno reso possibile che un tale impianto così imponente possa iniziare ad essere operativo in meno di un anno:
Forse il progetto godeva di una corsia preferenziale che aveva a che fare con la competenza di SunEdison, grazie al progresso recente e al finanziamento di una società, Isolux Corsan, la società spagnola di costruzioni di SunEdison che ha avuto l’incarico di costruire il parco solare fotovoltaico. Ma vale la pena notare che il progetto ha avuto anche l’appoggio completo del Governo italiano e del Governo regionale attraverso i livelli locali.
Oltre a questo grande obiettivo, la città ha ottenuto anche un importante riconoscimento:
Rovigo diventa membro del CLEAR (City and Local Environmental Accounting Reporting). Si tratta di un’iniziativa dell’UE nella quale le città membri convengono di attuare piani di contabilità ambientale e sostenibilità nell’ambito di operazioni di bilancio.
Secondo SunEdison, il nuovo impianto di Rovigo è la più grande centrale solare unica d’Europa, che la differenzia dal tedesco Finsterwalde Solar Park, che produce 81 megawatt, che in realtà è diviso in tre strutture separate. La nuova centrale solare eviterà così il rilascio di 40.000 tonnellate di anidride carbonica nell’atmosfera ogni anno, l’equivalente di 8.000 automobili sulla strada.
[Fonte: Treehugger]
