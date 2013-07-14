I giovani italiani vogliono città più ecosostenibili e hi-tech

L’indagine di Ntt Data su un campione di giovani italiani, svolta anche nel Liceo Scientifico Albert Einstein di Milano, dà risultati che per alcuni possono risultare sorprendenti. I ragazzi, spesso ritenuti relativamente “irresponsabili” proprio a causa della loro giovane età, chiedono anzitutto una città più ecosostenibile, più pulita, con mezzi elettrici e, tra le altre cose, un Wi-Fi libero.
Il campione in esame è, più specificamente, ripartito come segue: circa la metà (il 48% degli interpellati) ha tra i 15 e i 24 anni, e il resto del campione è perlopiù costituito da under 40. Il 64% degli intervistati vuole infrastrutture che migliori la vita di ogni giorno, vuole energia pulita ed ecosostenibile (54%) vuole vedere auto elettriche circolare in città (49%), e mezzi pubblici che funzioni in modo più sostenibile e intelligente, integrato molto meglio con la tecnologia odierna, che dia la possibilità, per esempio, di controllare traffico e orari dei mezzi in tempo reale.
Il bike sharing e il car sharing, inoltre, sembrano un’ottima cosa ai giovani intervistati da NTT: vorrebbero un incremento del bike sharing il 38% degli intervistati, del car sharing il 35% degli interpellati. Per quanto riguarda le auto elettriche, sono un pensiero non da poco per i giovani intervistati, che le vedono green e atte a far risparmiare molto in termini di consumi. La metà degli intervistati spenderebbe tranquillamente il 10% in più rispetto al costo di un’auto normale, oltre un quarto anche il 20% in più.
Purtroppo, su questo punto come è noto siamo un po’ lontani dalla realtà, tuttavia, dato che i modelli elettrici in commercio sono alquanto più costosi (si spera in un calo notevole nei prossimi anni). Infine, i giovani vogliono tecnologia. Wi-Fi gratis per tutto in primo luogo, più app comunali o istituzionali. Un connubio, questo tra ecosostenibilità e tecnologia che emerge dall’indagine, che ci piace molto.
Photo credits | Gizmodo
Commenti (18)
you can try this out febbraio 14, 2017 il 1:44 am
I just want to tell you that I am just beginner to blogging and site-building and honestly enjoyed you’re web page. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You actually come with very good posts. Thanks a bunch for sharing your webpage.
i thought about this febbraio 14, 2017 il 7:19 pm
I simply want to tell you that I’m very new to blogging and really enjoyed this website. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You absolutely have remarkable well written articles. Kudos for sharing with us your blog site.
John Deere Repair Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 6:56 am
and women rally behind it, obviously from the responses. Youve obtained a style right here thats not as well flashy, but makes a statement as huge as what
http://partscatalog.sellload.com/
Arts & Dance febbraio 20, 2017 il 1:27 pm
you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The site loading pace is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you have done a excellent activity on this matter!
wiro sableng febbraio 20, 2017 il 2:45 pm
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Business febbraio 20, 2017 il 4:20 pm
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
Home Improvement febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:59 am
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this article is amazing, great written and include almost all significant infos. I would like to look more posts like this .
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 6:44 am
Hi there, You’ve done a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:30 am
whoah this weblog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You understand, lots of persons are hunting round for this information, you can help them greatly.
SEO Technology febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:32 am
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a part of your post to my website?
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:48 am
I precisely desired to thank you very much once again. I am not sure the things I could possibly have used without the type of suggestions contributed by you relating to such a concern. It was a real intimidating setting in my view, nevertheless observing the very expert fashion you handled it forced me to cry for delight. I’m thankful for your work and pray you recognize what a great job you’re putting in teaching people today with the aid of a web site. Most likely you’ve never met all of us.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:50 am
Thanks for every other informative blog. The place else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect method? I have a undertaking that I’m simply now working on, and I have been on the glance out for such info.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 10:19 am
Good ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
Home Improvement febbraio 21, 2017 il 2:44 pm
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task.
Technology febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:17 pm
But wanna admit that this is extremely helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Travel & Leisure febbraio 22, 2017 il 6:57 am
Hey very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally¡KI am glad to seek out a lot of useful info here in the submit, we want work out extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Travel & Leisure febbraio 22, 2017 il 7:32 am
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
cara mengobati diabetes febbraio 22, 2017 il 7:26 pm
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker who has been doing a little research on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast simply because I discovered it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending some time to discuss this issue here on your internet site.
http://www.bulewater.com/comment/html/index.php?page=1&id=8474