I giovani italiani vogliono città più ecosostenibili e hi-tech

L’indagine di Ntt Data su un campione di giovani italiani, svolta anche nel Liceo Scientifico Albert Einstein di Milano, dà risultati che per alcuni possono risultare sorprendenti. I ragazzi, spesso ritenuti relativamente “irresponsabili” proprio a causa della loro giovane età, chiedono anzitutto una città più ecosostenibile, più pulita, con mezzi elettrici e, tra le altre cose, un Wi-Fi libero.

Il campione in esame è, più specificamente, ripartito come segue: circa la metà (il 48% degli interpellati) ha tra i 15 e i 24 anni, e il resto del campione è perlopiù costituito da under 40. Il 64% degli intervistati vuole infrastrutture che migliori la vita di ogni giorno, vuole energia pulita ed ecosostenibile (54%) vuole vedere auto elettriche circolare in città (49%), e mezzi pubblici che funzioni in modo più sostenibile e intelligente, integrato molto meglio con la tecnologia odierna, che dia la possibilità, per esempio, di controllare traffico e orari dei mezzi in tempo reale.

Il bike sharing e il car sharing, inoltre, sembrano un’ottima cosa ai giovani intervistati da NTT: vorrebbero un incremento del bike sharing il 38% degli intervistati, del car sharing il 35% degli interpellati. Per quanto riguarda le auto elettriche, sono un pensiero non da poco per i giovani intervistati, che le vedono green e atte a far risparmiare molto in termini di consumi. La metà degli intervistati spenderebbe tranquillamente il 10% in più rispetto al costo di un’auto normale, oltre un quarto anche il 20% in più.

Purtroppo, su questo punto come è noto siamo un po’ lontani dalla realtà, tuttavia, dato che i modelli elettrici in commercio sono alquanto più costosi (si spera in un calo notevole nei prossimi anni). Infine, i giovani vogliono tecnologia. Wi-Fi gratis per tutto in primo luogo, più app comunali o istituzionali. Un connubio, questo tra ecosostenibilità e tecnologia che emerge dall’indagine, che ci piace molto.

Photo credits | Gizmodo