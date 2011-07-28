Greenpeace vs PEFC, l’asino o la tigre…di Sumatra?

Non si placano le polemiche seguite al video shock diramato da Greenpeace: l’associazione ambientalista dopo essere stata accusata di falsità dal segretario generale di PEFC Antonio Brunori, chiarisce come in realtà le relazioni tra l’ente di certificazione italiano e la Asia Pulp and Paper Group ci siano, eccome. Se l’ente di Certificazione forestale rivendica la sua indipendenza dalle foreste indonesiane incriminate di essere responsabili dell’estinzione della tigre di Sumatra, effetto della deforestazione che spinge l’animale ad avvicinarsi ai centri abitati e finire ucciso vittima di trappole per cinghiali, come nel caso del video diramato da Greenpeace, l’associazione ambientalista nella persona di Chiara Campione, responsabile della Campagna Foreste, precisa che
I prodotti certificati PEFC possano essere contaminati da fibre provenienti dalla distruzione delle foreste.
Antonio Brunori ha chiamato in causa l’assenza di documenti presentati da Greenpeace che attestino la certificazione per il settore forestale rilasciata dal PEFC (Programme for Endorsement of Forest Certification schemes), alle foreste indonesiane e dunque alla APP (Asia Pulp and Paper Group) che, come ha sottolineato il segretario generale
ha ottenuto la certificazione di tracciabilità per la carta che contiene fibre provenienti da piantagioni certificate, secondo lo schema Pefc, in Cile.
Ma il punto non è questo: la APP è la principale causa della deforestazione, per produrre packaging per grosse aziende internazionali, come Mattel, Hasbro e Disney e le foreste indonesiane incriminate sono certificate da SGS, un ente certificatore accreditato al PEFC. Difatti, come si legge nel blog della Campione, tutti i prodotti con dicitura “Mixed sources” sono costituiti da una percentuale di fibre certificate e da una restante parte di fibre che
devono essere verificate al fine di escluderne la provenienza da fonti controverse e quindi legali.
Da ciò ne consegue che, se una parte delle fibre utilizzate da APP è certificata secondo gli standard del PEFC, l’altra potrebbe venire da qualunque fonte. Forse proprio dalla foresta in cui si è spenta la tigre di Sumatra, in quanto – e il documento questa volta c’è – un numero di concessioni APP in Indonesia è stato verificato da un ente certificatore accreditato al PEFC.
Antonio Brunori luglio 29, 2011 il 9:42 am
Attenzione a non cascare anche voi giornalisti nella trappola di Greenpeace … il documento è semplicemente un certificato creato da SGS, ente di certificazione indipendente, che può emettere certificati per PEFC, FSC, ISO 14001 ecc (questo è il significato di “accreditato), al fine di garantire l’origine della fibra di cellulosa da piantagioni indonesiane. Tutto qua.
Questa è l’ennesima prova di come si possa modificare la realtà delle cose quando non si hanno prove: invece di denunciare il fatto che la fibra si trova per lo più in quasi tutta la carta senza la certificazione forestale (PEFC o FSC), si urla che POTREBBE trovarsi nel 30% della produzione di APP (senza verificare che la carta certificata con fibra del Cile può esserlo al 100%, cioé è impossibile avere la fibra indonesiana).
Per favore, prima fate una verifica della notizia presso la fonte, altrimenti si fa il male dei lettori che credono in quello che scrivete.
Paola Pagliaro luglio 29, 2011 il 9:22 pm
Gentile Antonio,
La ringrazio per essere intervenuto. Seguiamo da qualche giorno la polemica APP-PEFC-Greenpeace… le dichiarazioni e i dati riportati nell’articolo provengono dall’ufficio stampa di Greenpeace, la nostra fonte per questo pezzo e nell’articolo è chiaramente specificato che si tratta delle dichiarazioni di Greenpeace in replica alle sue parole di qualche giorno fa che pure hanno ricevuto spazio proprio su Ecologiae in un pezzo dedicato http://www.ecologiae.com/video-shock-tigre/45217/.
Cerchiamo di dare voce, per quanto possibile, a tutte le parti coinvolte. La ringrazio, dunque, per aver chiarito la provenienza del certificato certa che i nostri lettori, leggendo anche i commenti in calce all’articolo, riceveranno non solo il messaggio di Greenpeace o il nostro ma anche il Suo, come è nello spirito partecipativo di una piattaforma blog aperta allo scambio, alla correzione, al dibattito ed all’integrazione.
Cordiali Saluti
Paola Pagliaro
BM Ecologiae.com
