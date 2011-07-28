Greenpeace vs PEFC, l’asino o la tigre…di Sumatra?

0

Non si placano le polemiche seguite al video shock diramato da Greenpeace: l’associazione ambientalista dopo essere stata accusata di falsità dal segretario generale di PEFC Antonio Brunori, chiarisce come in realtà le relazioni tra l’ente di certificazione italiano e la Asia Pulp and Paper Group ci siano, eccome. Se l’ente di Certificazione forestale rivendica la sua indipendenza dalle foreste indonesiane incriminate di essere responsabili dell’estinzione della tigre di Sumatra, effetto della deforestazione che spinge l’animale ad avvicinarsi ai centri abitati e finire ucciso vittima di trappole per cinghiali, come nel caso del video diramato da Greenpeace, l’associazione ambientalista nella persona di Chiara Campione, responsabile della Campagna Foreste, precisa che

I prodotti certificati PEFC possano essere contaminati da fibre provenienti dalla distruzione delle foreste.

Antonio Brunori ha chiamato in causa l’assenza di documenti presentati da Greenpeace che attestino la certificazione per il settore forestale rilasciata dal PEFC (Programme for Endorsement of Forest Certification schemes), alle foreste indonesiane e dunque alla APP (Asia Pulp and Paper Group) che, come ha sottolineato il segretario generale

ha ottenuto la certificazione di tracciabilità per la carta che contiene fibre provenienti da piantagioni certificate, secondo lo schema Pefc, in Cile.

Ma il punto non è questo: la APP è la principale causa della deforestazione, per produrre packaging per grosse aziende internazionali, come Mattel, Hasbro e Disney e le foreste indonesiane incriminate sono certificate da SGS, un ente certificatore accreditato al PEFC. Difatti, come si legge nel blog della Campione, tutti i prodotti con dicitura “Mixed sources” sono costituiti da una percentuale di fibre certificate e da una restante parte di fibre che

devono essere verificate al fine di escluderne la provenienza da fonti controverse e quindi legali.

Da ciò ne consegue che, se una parte delle fibre utilizzate da APP è certificata secondo gli standard del PEFC, l’altra potrebbe venire da qualunque fonte. Forse proprio dalla foresta in cui si è spenta la tigre di Sumatra, in quanto – e il documento questa volta c’è – un numero di concessioni APP in Indonesia è stato verificato da un ente certificatore accreditato al PEFC.

[Fonti: AGI News; Greenpeace]