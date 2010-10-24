0

Habitat

Il termine habitat deriva dal latino habitāre (terza persona, singolare, presente) e significa letteralmente “abita”. Sta a indicare la casa, il luogo fisico, l’ambiente in cui la popolazione di una specie vive e in cui dispone di tutte le risorse necessarie a svilupparsi, di condizioni climatiche ottimali per la sua sopravvivenza e di risorse nutritive per il suo sostentamento.

L’habitat può riferirsi altresì al posto in cui è più probabile imbattersi in un derminato organismo in quanto vi sono le condizioni fisiche favorevoli ad un suo insediamento: ad esempio il pidocchio nel cuoio capelluto.

Nella definizione di habitat che si deve a Clements e Shelford, e che risale al 1939, il concetto definiva le

condizioni fisiche che circondano una specie, o popolazione di specie, o raduno della specie, o comunità.

In generale oggi il termine è inteso nell’accezione di condizioni ambientali perfette per la vita di una determinata pianta o animale, ad esempio si dirà che la savana è l’habitat naturale del leone.

In ecologia, la definizione di habitat può avere un’accezione più ampia nel biotopo, un habitat condiviso da più specie.

Oggi si parla di habitat soprattutto in merito alla distruzione delle condizioni fisiche che costituiscono garanzia di sopravvivenza per gli esseri viventi. Tuttavia, c’è da precisare, che se la scomparsa di un habitat può essere sfavorevole alla vita di una specie, lo sviluppo di nuove condizioni fisiche crea spesso un ambiente favorevole all’insediamento di altri organismi. Ciononostante, la distruzione degli habitat di molti animali e piante, imputabile in larga parte alle attività umane, principalmente con lo scopo di fare spazio all’agricoltura, di raccogliere risorse naturali per la produzione industriale e per l’urbanizzazione, resta la principale causa di perdità di biodiversità nel mondo. La distruzione degli habitat è attualmente classificata come la più importante causa di estinzione delle specie. Oltre che all’uomo, la scomparsa di un habitat è imputabile a processi geologici, cambiamenti climatici, specie invasive e frammentazione degli habitat.

L’esempio più lampante di perdita di habitat oggi è rappresentato dal caso delle foreste pluviali tropicali. Dei circa 16 milioni di chilometri quadrati di habitat della foresta pluviale tropicale che in origine esistevano in tutto il mondo, oggi restano soltanto 9 milioni di chilometri quadrati. Il tasso attuale di deforestazione è di 160.000 chilometri quadrati all’anno, che equivale a una perdita di circa l’1% dell’habitat della foresta originale ogni anno. La distruzione dell’habitat aumenta notevolmente la vulnerabilità di un territorio a calamità naturali come alluvioni e siccità, cattivi raccolti, diffusione di malattie e contaminazione delle acque.

