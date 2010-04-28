L’Indonesia punta a quadruplicare l’energia geotermica, facendo impallidire l’Europa

0

L’Indonesia è una delle aree del mondo con il più basso reddito procapite. Eppure, contrariamente a quanto dicono i sedicenti “esperti” anti-rinnovabili, ha avviato un programma per il recupero e la produzione di energia rinnovabile da far invidia anche ai Paesi più ricchi.

Il Paese asiatico infatti ha deciso di attingere molto del suo potenziale di potenza geotermica per fornire elettricità e riscaldamento alla sua popolazione. Il piano della nazione insulare è di aggiungere un ulteriore 4000 MW (in Italia siamo fermi ancora a circa 1000 MW) di energia geotermica ai suoi attuali 1200 MW, con l’obiettivo di aumentare la percentuale di cittadini con accesso all’elettricità dal 65 al 90% entro il 2014.

Ma questa è solo una parte della storia. Poiché l’articolo originale pubblicato su Physorg dice che questa espansione geotermica fa parte di un progetto di espansione di energia elettrica molto più grande. L’obiettivo è di aggiungere un ulteriore capacità di 10.000 MW entro il 2012, soprattutto attraverso le centrali a carbone alle 10.000 MW da fonti più pulite entro il 2014, a cui si aggiungeranno altri 4 GW di energia geotermica.

L’idea è semplice: più persone con elettricità, più energia proveniente da fonti rinnovabili (circa la metà), ridurre drasticamente le emissioni inquinanti di gas ad effetto serra che rendono l’Indonesia il terzo più grande emettitore al mondo, a cui si aggiunge la distruzione delle sue foreste pluviali per legname, olio di palma e per l’agricoltura. L’aumento dell’energia pulita però potrebbe non compensare abbastanza l’espansione dell’energia sporca.

Tornando all’energia geotermica, l’investimento stimato per portare all’aumento dei prossimi quattro anni ammonta a 12 miliardi dollari (9 miliardi di euro) ed è descritto come “veramente impegnativo” da parte dell’Associazione Geotermica indonesiana Surya Darma.

Parte del problema è logistico. Ci possono volere fino a tre anni solo per costruire un impianto geotermico, e questo dopo che il finanziamento è stato effettuato e l’esplorazione di campo ultimata. Poi c’è il problema che molte delle migliori fonti geotermiche si trovano nelle foreste protette, in modo che il Governo mira a consentire la perforazione di pozzi all’interno di aree protette, insistendo sul fatto che le centrali saranno costruite fuori. Insomma, l’Indonesia ci sta provando, e non si capisce perché non sia seguita dalle altre nazioni sviluppate.

