Inquinamento atmosferico e contaminazione delle acque tra i principali pericoli per la salute dell’uomo

0

L’inquinamento atmosferico e la contaminazione delle acque figurano in cima all’elenco dei fenomeni più pericolosi per l’uomo, secondo quanto riportato da una recente relazione stilata dai ricercatori del Blacksmith Institute negli Stati Uniti, in collaborazione con la Switzerland Green Cross.

Entrambi i gruppi di studio internazionali, che si occupano di ambiente, hanno rilasciato una lista dei dieci problemi relativi all’inquinamento terrestre più deleteri per l’umanità e soprattutto più urgenti da risolvere prima che le cose precipitino ulteriormente. Gli agenti inquinanti presenti nell’aria si sono rivelati tra i principali responsabili di malattie e mortalità. Lo studio ha inoltre evidenziato gli effetti spropositati dell’inquinamento dell’aria sulla salute dei bambini, gravemente compromessi nello sviluppo proprio per l’aria irrespirabile e suscettibili di patologie respiratorie, come l’asma e le allergie.

Venti i problemi di inquinamento che sono stati citati come aventi un notevole impatto. Tra questi sono compresi i comunemente discussi problemi di inquinamento, come l’inquinamento atmosferico urbano, nonché le minacce più trascurate, come il riciclaggio delle batterie delle case automobilistiche. I fattori inquinanti elencati hanno un impatto significativo sulla salute umana a livello mondiale e di conseguenza rappresentano una causa di mortalità, per via dei devastanti danni a livello neurologico per milioni di persone, soprattutto i bambini. Secondo la relazione, molti di questi decessi e molte malattie professionali potrebbero essere evitate con una spesa minima e con interventi efficaci.

L’obiettivo della relazione, secondo Richard Fuller, fondatore del Blacksmith Institute, “è quello di aumentare la consapevolezza dell’inquinamento come grave problema per la salute umana e per spingere la comunità internazionale ad agire. La bonifica, sia dell’aria che delle acque, è un processo essenziale per garantire alla popolazione mondiale il diritto a respirare e a bere senza rischi per l’incolumità del proprio organismo”.

Tra i principali disastri ambientali da arginare, che provocano inquinamento, gli esperti citano:

l’inquinamento atmosferico da CO2

la scarsa qualità dell’aria nei centri urbani, quasi irrespirabile nelle metropoli e non solo.

la contaminazione delle falde acquifere: l’inquinamento delle acque sotterranee causato dalle attività umane.

la contaminazione delle acque superficiali: l’inquinamento dei corsi d’acqua superficiali o dei pozzi la cui acqua viene utilizzata principalmente per bere e cucinare.

le attività dell’industria mineraria su vasta scala, con eccessiva attività estrattiva di minerali.

i rifiuti radioattivi e le miniere di uranio: l’inquinamento derivante dalla gestione impropria di miniere di uranio e di scorie nucleari.