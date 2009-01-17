Inquinamento atmosferico e contaminazione delle acque tra i principali pericoli per la salute dell’uomo

L’inquinamento atmosferico e la contaminazione delle acque figurano in cima all’elenco dei fenomeni più pericolosi per l’uomo, secondo quanto riportato da una recente relazione stilata dai ricercatori del Blacksmith Institute negli Stati Uniti, in collaborazione con la Switzerland Green Cross.
Entrambi i gruppi di studio internazionali, che si occupano di ambiente, hanno rilasciato una lista dei dieci problemi relativi all’inquinamento terrestre più deleteri per l’umanità e soprattutto più urgenti da risolvere prima che le cose precipitino ulteriormente. Gli agenti inquinanti presenti nell’aria si sono rivelati tra i principali responsabili di malattie e mortalità. Lo studio ha inoltre evidenziato gli effetti spropositati dell’inquinamento dell’aria sulla salute dei bambini, gravemente compromessi nello sviluppo proprio per l’aria irrespirabile e suscettibili di patologie respiratorie, come l’asma e le allergie.
Venti i problemi di inquinamento che sono stati citati come aventi un notevole impatto. Tra questi sono compresi i comunemente discussi problemi di inquinamento, come l’inquinamento atmosferico urbano, nonché le minacce più trascurate, come il riciclaggio delle batterie delle case automobilistiche. I fattori inquinanti elencati hanno un impatto significativo sulla salute umana a livello mondiale e di conseguenza rappresentano una causa di mortalità, per via dei devastanti danni a livello neurologico per milioni di persone, soprattutto i bambini. Secondo la relazione, molti di questi decessi e molte malattie professionali potrebbero essere evitate con una spesa minima e con interventi efficaci.
L’obiettivo della relazione, secondo Richard Fuller, fondatore del Blacksmith Institute, “è quello di aumentare la consapevolezza dell’inquinamento come grave problema per la salute umana e per spingere la comunità internazionale ad agire. La bonifica, sia dell’aria che delle acque, è un processo essenziale per garantire alla popolazione mondiale il diritto a respirare e a bere senza rischi per l’incolumità del proprio organismo”.
Tra i principali disastri ambientali da arginare, che provocano inquinamento, gli esperti citano:
- l’inquinamento atmosferico da CO2
- la scarsa qualità dell’aria nei centri urbani, quasi irrespirabile nelle metropoli e non solo.
- la contaminazione delle falde acquifere: l’inquinamento delle acque sotterranee causato dalle attività umane.
- la contaminazione delle acque superficiali: l’inquinamento dei corsi d’acqua superficiali o dei pozzi la cui acqua viene utilizzata principalmente per bere e cucinare.
- le attività dell’industria mineraria su vasta scala, con eccessiva attività estrattiva di minerali.
- i rifiuti radioattivi e le miniere di uranio: l’inquinamento derivante dalla gestione impropria di miniere di uranio e di scorie nucleari.
- la fusione delle batterie usate nelle automobili e nei camion
Commenti (22)
cinciuncincian settembre 11, 2010 il 10:21 am
ei salve molto bello questa cosa è vero bastaaa con l’inquinamentoo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! :@
Paola Pagliaro settembre 11, 2010 il 1:13 pm
🙂
michela febbraio 8, 2011 il 6:53 pm
che brutto=(
reference febbraio 14, 2017 il 5:19 pm
I just want to mention I’m all new to weblog and absolutely loved your blog site. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You definitely come with good article content. Cheers for revealing your blog.
free children's books to read online febbraio 17, 2017 il 9:33 pm
Hands down, Apple’s app store wins by a mile. It’s a huge selection of all sorts of apps vs a rather sad selection of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has plans, especially in the realm of games, but I’m not sure I’d want to bet on the future if this aspect is important to you. The iPod is a much better choice in that case.
Tractor Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 6:37 am
The the next occasion I just read a weblog, I really hope who’s doesnt disappoint me as much as that one. Get real, It was my solution to read, but When i thought youd have something intriguing to mention. All I hear can be a couple of whining about something that you could fix in case you werent too busy seeking attention.
http://partscatalog.sellload.com/
Game febbraio 20, 2017 il 12:19 pm
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
Technology febbraio 20, 2017 il 12:47 pm
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Sports febbraio 21, 2017 il 6:23 am
You could certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Travel febbraio 21, 2017 il 12:50 pm
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “Without friends no one would choose to live, though he had all other goods.” by Aristotle.
Home Improvement febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:03 pm
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 6:36 am
Thank you so much for giving everyone an extraordinarily wonderful opportunity to check tips from this blog. It is always very beneficial and packed with a great time for me personally and my office acquaintances to search the blog not less than thrice every week to find out the fresh secrets you will have. And of course, I’m just certainly amazed considering the fantastic solutions served by you. Selected 2 points on this page are unequivocally the simplest we’ve had.
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 7:04 am
I will immediately clutch your rss as I can’t in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please allow me realize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Pets febbraio 22, 2017 il 9:16 am
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Pets And Animal febbraio 22, 2017 il 4:57 pm
I really like your writing style, great info, thanks for putting up :D. “Inquiry is fatal to certainty.” by Will Durant.
Healthy Life febbraio 22, 2017 il 6:49 pm
F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I am very satisfied to peer your post. Thanks so much and i am taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Emeryeps.com febbraio 22, 2017 il 9:06 pm
Extraordinarily motivating data that you have said, say thanks a lot for putting up.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/emeryeps-san-franciso-seo-comment
Science febbraio 23, 2017 il 3:01 am
Simply wanna input on few general things, The website style and design is perfect, the subject material is real superb. “Crime does not pay … as well as politics.” by Alfred E. Newman.
Law & Legal febbraio 23, 2017 il 6:07 am
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Singapore SEO Company | Internet Marketing Experts - IMSC febbraio 23, 2017 il 12:05 pm
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-home-comment-general