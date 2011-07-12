Inquinamento: email emettono CO2 quanto le auto?

Le email inquinano, su questo non ci sono dubbi. Ma una recente ricerca effettuata dalla francese Ademe (Agenzia per l’Ambiente ed il Controllo Energetico) ha stabilito che una email emetta tanta CO2 quanta ne emette un’automobile di nuova generazione che percorre un chilometro. Certo, nessuno chiede di ridurre la quantità di email inviate in quanto queste sono sempre meglio della spedizione delle lettere classiche che hanno bisogno di carta (quindi alberi abbattuti) e trasporto su strada, ma forse risulta come un appello alle compagnie che fanno spam di ridurre la loro attività, visto che l’80% delle 247 miliardi di email inviate ogni giorno in tutto il mondo rientrano in questa categoria.
Lo scenario preso in considerazione dall’Ademe riguarda un’azienda di 100 persone, le quali inviano mediamente 33 email al giorno, di un formato di 1 Mb (con gli allegati i valori salgono). Considerando 220 giorni lavorativi all’anno, quest’azienda emetterà per la sola spedizione delle email 13,6 tonnellate di CO2, cioè 13 volte un volo New York-Parigi.
La stima è effettuata sicuramente per difetto in quanto molto spesso una email viene inoltrata a più persone e con gli allegati diventa più pesante, e dunque produce più emissioni. Ma come si determina la quantità di emissioni di una email? Il calcolo viene effettuato prendendo in considerazione l’elettricità consumata da un pc durante la scrittura della mail, l’invio, la lettura da parte del destinatario e l’energia che serve al server per archiviarla in memoria. Sì perché, specificano gli studiosi, più una mail rimane archiviata su un server, maggiore è il suo impatto sull’ambiente. E considerando che la stragrande maggioranza dei server è ancora alimentata con combustibili fossili, le emissioni di CO2 sono notevoli.
Ma l’Ademe ne ha un po’ per tutti. Ad esempio calcola anche le ricerche sul web, ad esempio per prenotare una vacanza o cercare notizie sul proprio beniamino. Si calcola infatti che per le ricerche la sola Francia emetta 287.600 tonnellate di CO2 all’anno, ed ogni singolo utente ne emetta quasi 10 kg all’anno. Minore è la quantità di emissioni se il computer da cui viene effettuata la ricerca è vecchio, dato che un pc che ha dai 4 ai 7 anni può comportare una riduzione tra il 20 ed il 35%.
Secondo i ricercatori anche le chiavette USB inquinano. In questo caso le emissioni provengono dall’archiviazione dei dati, dall’estrazione e dal tempo di lettura di un documento effettuato direttamente sulla Flash Drive. Una persona che la usa per più di un’ora emetterebbe all’incirca 800 grammi di CO2, tanto da arrivare a consigliare di stampare i documenti lunghi anziché leggerli direttamente dalla chiavetta. Vista in quest’ottica, praticamente ogni attività inquina, ma se si criticano tanto le emissioni provenienti dal settore informatico, forse bisognerebbe prendere in considerazione anche quelle delle alternative, le quali molto spesso sono più inquinanti di un semplice click.
[Fonte: Ademe]
ziomaul luglio 16, 2011 il 11:29 pm
Calcoli completamente sballati: Le email generalmente sono di pochi kilo e non mega e il pc esegue più operazioni contemporaneamente, ecc. ecc.
In definitiva produce CO2 neanche quanto la partenza di un auto.
Le solite notizie bufala per far parlare di sè.
Ciao
Paola luglio 17, 2011 il 11:18 am
i calcoli sono dell’Ademe http://www2.ademe.fr/servlet/getDoc?cid=96&m=3&id=78008&ref=24691&p1=B 🙂 è uno studio pubblicato non inventato 🙂 comunque sono d’accordo con te, non è il caso di demonizzare le mail quando l’alternativa alla posta elettronica è decisamente più inquinante, a meno che non vogliamo tornare ad usare i piccioni viaggiatori 🙂
Here іs my web blog … kmart baby gates