Inquinamento del mare: come sta il Mediterraneo?

0

Il Mar Mediterraneo lambisce tre continenti: Africa, Asia ed Europa, con i suoi 46000 chilometri di costa è una ricchezza che appartiene a 19 paesi. Questa risorsa abbondante di vita e acqua ha sostenuto la civiltà umana per migliaia di anni ed ora è in grave pericolo a causa dell’inquinamento.

Quasi completamente chiuso, occorrono infatti fino a 100 anni affinché le sue acque possano rinnovarsi completamente. Questo ambiente unico è la patria di una vasta gamma di ecosistemi marini, ora a rischio per via dell’alto tasso di sostanze tossiche che stanno avvelenando il nostro mare.

Più di diecimila specie vivono nel Mar Mediterraneo, tra queste alcune si trovano solo qui, molte delle quali sono già in pericolo di estinzione, pensiamo alla tartaruga verde e alla tartaruga liuto ad esempio, diventate più uniche che rare.

I milioni di persone che vivono sulle sponde del Mediterraneo, circolano nelle sue acque e contano sul mare per le sue risorse biologiche e per il collegamento tra i tre continenti, hanno il dovere di proteggere questo immenso patrimonio dall’inquinamento. La pesca intensiva, l’acquacoltura, l’estrazione di petrolio e gas, la navigazione commerciale, il dragaggio, hanno infatti messo sotto pressione l’ambiente marino.

Attualmente le aree protette coprono meno dell’uno per cento del Mediterraneo, mentre gli scienziati raccomandano la tutela del 50% dell’intera area marina. Il Mar Mediterraneo ha urgente bisogno di una rete di riserve marine completamente protette, per preservare la biodiversità e garantire la sopravvivenza di questa ricca risorsa per le generazioni future.

Le riserve marine sono a tutt’oggi l’unica soluzione valida ed immediata per agire in maniera massiccia e rallentare la morte biologica del Mediterraneo. I governi dei Paesi lambiti del Mediterraneo sono gli unici a poter prendere simili provvedimenti a tutela della biodiversità nelle loro acque di giurisdizione, ma vista la scarsa percentuale di aree protette, sembrano anche i più insensibili ad intraprendere azioni di questo tipo.