Inquinamento del mare: come sta il Mediterraneo?

Il Mar Mediterraneo lambisce tre continenti: Africa, Asia ed Europa, con i suoi 46000 chilometri di costa è una ricchezza che appartiene a 19 paesi. Questa risorsa abbondante di vita e acqua ha sostenuto la civiltà umana per migliaia di anni ed ora è in grave pericolo a causa dell’inquinamento.
Quasi completamente chiuso, occorrono infatti fino a 100 anni affinché le sue acque possano rinnovarsi completamente. Questo ambiente unico è la patria di una vasta gamma di ecosistemi marini, ora a rischio per via dell’alto tasso di sostanze tossiche che stanno avvelenando il nostro mare.
Più di diecimila specie vivono nel Mar Mediterraneo, tra queste alcune si trovano solo qui, molte delle quali sono già in pericolo di estinzione, pensiamo alla tartaruga verde e alla tartaruga liuto ad esempio, diventate più uniche che rare.
I milioni di persone che vivono sulle sponde del Mediterraneo, circolano nelle sue acque e contano sul mare per le sue risorse biologiche e per il collegamento tra i tre continenti, hanno il dovere di proteggere questo immenso patrimonio dall’inquinamento. La pesca intensiva, l’acquacoltura, l’estrazione di petrolio e gas, la navigazione commerciale, il dragaggio, hanno infatti messo sotto pressione l’ambiente marino.
Attualmente le aree protette coprono meno dell’uno per cento del Mediterraneo, mentre gli scienziati raccomandano la tutela del 50% dell’intera area marina. Il Mar Mediterraneo ha urgente bisogno di una rete di riserve marine completamente protette, per preservare la biodiversità e garantire la sopravvivenza di questa ricca risorsa per le generazioni future.
Le riserve marine sono a tutt’oggi l’unica soluzione valida ed immediata per agire in maniera massiccia e rallentare la morte biologica del Mediterraneo. I governi dei Paesi lambiti del Mediterraneo sono gli unici a poter prendere simili provvedimenti a tutela della biodiversità nelle loro acque di giurisdizione, ma vista la scarsa percentuale di aree protette, sembrano anche i più insensibili ad intraprendere azioni di questo tipo.
Commenti (17)
Anonimo gennaio 24, 2011 il 1:18 pm
non ci sconfiggerenno mai capitano parola d’ ordine
Dr Georges Jaalouk ottobre 28, 2012 il 7:38 pm
Sono un medico Libanese (mi interessa l’ambiente), vivo in lebanon, mi dispiace dirve ch il nostro paiese non fa nulla per proteggere la costiera dl medeterraneo, la costiera Libanese tra la pui inquinante de medeteraneo,
nel mio paiese l’oterita protegge l’industri inquinante de meteteraeo, che oniuno di noi ambientelisti non possiano manco proclamare perche anche il tribunale in libano gli protegge per motivi vari
aveti un programma per proteggere il medeteraneo per un paiese come il mostro?
grazie
veronica gennaio 29, 2013 il 9:09 pm
wow <3 molto interessante
rca ieftin online maggio 27, 2016 il 1:02 pm
Hi, its nice little bit of writing regarding media print, many of us understand media is an awesome source of facts.
rca ieftin online http://www.rca-ieftin-online.com/
Marita gennaio 28, 2017 il 4:56 pm
, iff yоu will such as а sample of the net, make certain to include your labeⅼ and also mailing handle and also we will
ϲᥱrtainly be hapρy to send you a tiny cloth samplе from
both the White and also the Café retracting Gate mesh.
Only е mail ⲟur customer care at: details @.
Also visxit my websіte :: pressure mounted wiɗe baby gate –
http://www.yuleisc.com,
Catherine gennaio 29, 2017 il 2:52 am
Head to thе chest and also have the Hi Ether, at
that point take 2 steps north to locate 105 gil buried in the ground.
My blog post: ѕtylish Baƅy ɡates, http://shangxuanfs.com/,
Emelia gennaio 29, 2017 il 3:51 am
CHАNNEL Aгchitectural has juat recently engineered, created and also put in ɑ stylish, unique stairway for foremost worldwide costs luggage business, TUMI.
My page … munchkin extra taⅼl and wide baby gate – http://jlbljd.com/,
Tonja gennaio 29, 2017 il 6:13 am
The cops are һoming know you, thᥱrefore get out of this gaгage
quick. Speed up down the ramps till you achieve thе streets.
At that point that is actually simply a rᥱgular authorіties
chase with a helicopter included You accоmplish the oЬjectіve by leaving the police.
Congratses!
My web site … rv baby gɑte – Dtwebsite.com –
Rosie gennaio 29, 2017 il 8:26 pm
There are actually approхimately 8,135 children treated in emerǥency clinic for drоps daily, acсording to the Centers for Illness Ϻanagement as well aas Deterrence.
At Augustonnaise Clinic’s Amօunt 6 Pediatric Trauma Center, 10 perϲent from the childcare for in 2009
existed aas the outcome from a fall.
Allso visit my web page :: retractable mesh baby gate (web.hannel.cn)
Annmarie gennaio 29, 2017 il 9:51 pm
Tоp selling TruClose Baby Gate Hinges have long been actually the best
trustworthy self closing gate rests on the market.
The brand new “Set 3” range giveѕ a ⅾiѕtinct, custom made approach to entrance
components through pгesenting trim covers to match your gateway padlock or latch, while
hiding all fasteners. Components: D&D cοpyrighted stress adjustment Change
ѕtresѕ from either finish!
Also visit my website safety gate for toddlers
Lovie gennaio 30, 2017 il 9:50 am
Summer months Infаnt Аuto Lock Stress Stair Chilԁ Safety Gates This prominent Hardwood Pressure
Baby Safety Gates is really leading of the array.
The elegant timber appeɑrance will definitely sustɑin its own functions for severɑl years to fіnd.
Baƅy Gates featᥙreѕ all the required installations.
Little initіatiѵe is needed to install this
baby gate aand makeѕ sure tɦe protection of youг
ƅaby.
Here is my weƅ page :: baby gate plastic – Cheryl,
Leif gennaio 31, 2017 il 9:48 pm
.Օur ƅeloved brandѕ from chiⅼd swfety gate feature North States, Cardinal
Gate, Evenflo, Protection 2st, Summertime Infant, KіdCo, Regalo, Carlson, retracting Gate as well as Dreambaby.
My blog post: parenting from the inside oսt – Harlan –
Tawnya febbraio 2, 2017 il 5:15 am
Drs.
Here iѕ my web site: babу gate on ѕtairs
(Aretha)