La fuliggine responsabile di danni alla salute e dei mutamenti climatici

Mentre tutti parlano di anidride carbonica, o CO2, come responsabile del cambiamento climatico globale in corso, ci potrebbe essere un altro importante responsabile di questo fenomeno che, fino ad ora, è stato fortemente sottovalutato. Si tratta della fuliggine, le cui particelle di carbonio incombuste in realtà danneggiano l’ambiente più di quanto pensato.Uno studio climatico svolto dalla NASA ha mostrato come grandi quantità di fuliggine e di altri inquinanti potrebbero la causa delle variazioni di precipitazioni e temperatura della Cina ed essere responsabili dell’aumento delle inondazioni e delle siccità avvenuto negli ultimi decenni. Finora si sapeva con certezza che la fuliggine fa molto male alla salute, nella sola Asia 400.000 donne e bambini muoiono ogni anno per aver respirato questi fumi in casa e l’Asia è responsabile del trenta percento della fuliggine emessa nel mondo, mentre quelli industrializzati, Europa in testa, soprattutto attraverso i motori diesel , sono responsabili di un altro quarto delle emissioni.
Uno specifico studio condotto da scienziati tedeschi e italiani ha suscitato il timore che le particelle prodotte dai motori diesel a basse emissioni possano essere addirittura più dannose per la salute umana di quelle dei motori più vecchi. I risultati dello studio sono stati recentemente pubblicati on line dalla rivista «Environmental Science & Technology» dell’American Chemical Society (ACS).
Il professor Robert Schlögl, direttore del Fritz Haber Institute ha spiegato:
La politica e l’industria si sono concentrate eccessivamente sulla riduzione dei tassi di emissione della fuliggine. Così facendo hanno tuttavia trascurato il fatto che la tecnologia di combustione moderna genera una tipologia molto diversa di particelle di fuliggine, ancora più pericolose per la salute rispetto ai motori più vecchi. Tutto dipende ora dalla messa a punto di filtri per la fuliggine che possano distruggere completamente le particelle prima che vengano liberate nell’aria.
mario gennaio 12, 2012 il 12:16 am
W la fuliggine che viene dalla natura. Il profumo di un ceppo che arde nel camino ha riscaldato corpi e cuori sin dai primi vagiti dell’uomo. Senza il provvido fuoco saremmo stati sbranati dalle belve, assiderati dal freddo ed avvelenati da cibi avariati.
Tanti illustri personaggi, in cerca di gloria, hanno scoperto che la fuliggine è dannosa.
Hanno pero’ dimenticato di dire che c’è fuliggine e fuliggine, come c’e’ chi studia ed approfondisce e chi usa la propria cattedra per pontificare. Galileo fu imprigionato a causa di luminari accreditati.
Trovandomi a Napoli in una mia pizzeria favorita, sentii il pizzaiolo commentare una probabile norma europea che bandiva il forno a legna perchè la cenere era stata considerata dagli “esperti” dannosa alla salute. Il vecchio pizzaiolo, ultra ottantenne, disse, ma io ne ho mangiata tanta di cenere!. (Devo ammettere che la pizza cotta nel forno elettrico non mi piace)
Diamo una spallata alla cultura spazzatura, che spesso è al soldo di interessi privati. Oltre le tradizioni ed il buon senso, ascoltiamo le nostre nonne che di camini e di cucina se ne intendevano.
