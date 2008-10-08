L’esercito statunitense fa la guerra rinnovabile

Aveva fatto un po’ discutere qualche tempo fa su Ecologiae la notizia di alcune rivoluzionarie divise mimetiche dei soldati australiani, funzionanti grazie alla luce solare.
Ora anche l’esercito americano ha una svolta ambientalista, anche se è un po’ un controsenso fare la guerra in maniera ecologica. Credo sia un paradosso irrisolvibile.
In effetti, le divise solari non ci rendono certo più digeribile il fatto che si combatta, nè che si definisca una guerra “giusta”.
Tuttavia vogliamo pensare, ottimisticamente, che il fatto di ridurre l’impatto ambientale non sia una mossa populista studiata dall’esercito americano per raccogliere consensi e che la svolta verso le energie rinnovabili dei soldati trovi applicazioni concrete solo in operazioni di pace.
E’ di questi giorni la notizia di un ulteriore potenziamento nell’utilizzo di energia pulita voluto dall’US Army, che ha diffuso in un comunicato stampa diverse nuove iniziative che l’esercito si appresta a realizzare per diventare un “modello per i militari e la nazione” in termini di efficienza energetica.
Ecco alcuni dei punti salienti di questa conversione ecologica:
- Utilizzo di energia termica solare. L’esercito si unirà con un anonimo partner del settore privato per la costruzione di un impianto di energia termica solare con una potenza di 500 MW. Il luogo prescelto per la realizzazione è Fort Irwin, in California. L’impianto fornirà energia alla rete elettrica pubblica nonché alla base stessa. La costruzione del mega-impianto è stata promossa dall’esercito per garantire una fonte di energia sicura in caso di problemi con le altre fonti energetiche in esaurimento.
- Adozione di veicoli elettrici. L’esercito sta perseguendo l’acquisto di 4000 piccoli veicoli elettrici che sostituiranno quelli a benzina nei piccoli spostamenti e nelle operazioni sul posto.
- Sostegno allo sviluppo dell’energia da biomasse. L’esercito ha dato disposizione di alcuni siti utilizzabili per la trasformazione di biomassa in combustibile tramite un contratto con la DLA. Per quanto riguarda invece i contatti con il settore privato, si sta lavorando a nuovi progetti a favore dell’efficienza energetica. Con la Marina è in corso lo sviluppo di un importante progetto geotermico a Hawthorne Army Depot, che dovrebbe essere capace di produrre 30 megawatt di energia pulita.
- Risparmio energetico. L’esercito ha aderito ad un progetto pilota di risparmio energetico con il settore privato su un impianto che servirà come modello per il monitoraggio e la riduzione del consumo energetico.
Commenti (53)
