L’esercito statunitense fa la guerra rinnovabile

Aveva fatto un po’ discutere qualche tempo fa su Ecologiae la notizia di alcune rivoluzionarie divise mimetiche dei soldati australiani, funzionanti grazie alla luce solare.

Ora anche l’esercito americano ha una svolta ambientalista, anche se è un po’ un controsenso fare la guerra in maniera ecologica. Credo sia un paradosso irrisolvibile.

In effetti, le divise solari non ci rendono certo più digeribile il fatto che si combatta, nè che si definisca una guerra “giusta”.

Tuttavia vogliamo pensare, ottimisticamente, che il fatto di ridurre l’impatto ambientale non sia una mossa populista studiata dall’esercito americano per raccogliere consensi e che la svolta verso le energie rinnovabili dei soldati trovi applicazioni concrete solo in operazioni di pace.

E’ di questi giorni la notizia di un ulteriore potenziamento nell’utilizzo di energia pulita voluto dall’US Army, che ha diffuso in un comunicato stampa diverse nuove iniziative che l’esercito si appresta a realizzare per diventare un “modello per i militari e la nazione” in termini di efficienza energetica.

Ecco alcuni dei punti salienti di questa conversione ecologica: