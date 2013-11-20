Maltempo, tromba d’aria a Gallipoli e danni in provincia di Lecce

Maltempo, oltre alla tragica situazione in Sardegna il ciclone Cleopatra si fa sentire anche altre regioni, tra cui Calabria e Puglia. In quest’ultima particolarmente colpita risulta la zona di Gallipoli e la provincia di Lecce, specie sul versante sud sud-ovest. I danni maggiori a Gallipoli per una tromba d’aria.
Il maltempo colpisce anche la Puglia e in particolar modo il Salento sul versante ionico. A Gallipoli una tromba d’aria ha causato estesi danni e due feriti. Molti i veicoli danneggiati da una violentissima grandinata, mentre sono andate in pezzi svariate vetrate per via del nubifragio e sono crollati anche pezzi di cornicioni. Non sono mancati gli alberi sulle strade. La tromba d’aria ha causato danni anche alle barche del porto. La tromba d’aria a Gallipoli ha inoltre fatto volar via cartelli e insegne, che spesso hanno colpito vetture parcheggiate danneggiandole.
Le scuole elementari e medie site in Piazza Carducci hanno visto frantumarsi le vetrate con conseguente, forte spavento per i bambini. Stessa situazione per il liceo classico e scientifico Quinto Ennio.
Ma i danni causati dal maltempo nel Salento risultano estesi a un’ampia area della provincia di Lecce. Le peggiori inondazioni si sono registrate nell’area di Leverano, con forti disagi anche a Copertino e interruzione della Carmiano-Leverano allagata, ma l’acqua ha causato forti problemi anche a Campi Salentina, Veglie, Monteroni e Nardò.
A Nardò si è registrato il crollo di svariati alberi che in alcuni casi hanno colpito cavi e pali della luce, con allagamenti nella zona industriale e diverse strade bloccate.
Anche a Lecce il maltempo si è fatto sentire con l’allagamento di alcune strade e conseguente blocco, ma la coda del ciclone Cleopatra ha causato disagi anche sulla tangenziale est e sulla via per San Cesario. In svariate zone del Salento si sono inoltre registrati temporanei black out.
