Mascherina ecologica protegge i polmoni e assorbe CO2

Le abbiamo viste tutti, quando l’isteria dovuta all’influenza suina era al suo picco, nel mondo hanno cominciato a circolare strane e stravaganti maschere, di ogni tipo e colore, dalla classica bianca da chirurgo a quelle tutte colorate e con i disegni. Ora l’allarme A H1N1 non c’è più, ma non è detto che le mascherine passino di moda, specie se sono ecologiche.

La mascherina verde realizzata dal designer Robert Ortega è una maschera anti-batterica e riutilizzabile che “assorbe la CO2 con ogni espirazione“. Realizzata in pasta di legno e integrata con semi che germogliano veramente, la maschera da porre sul viso si pensa che non solo aiuterà a mantenere i polmoni in sicurezza, evitando di inalare agenti inquinanti, ma potrà tenere anche il mondo al sicuro dalle emissioni di biossido di carbonio proveniente dai polmoni con la respirazione.

Secondo Inhabitat, la maschera è realizzata in pasta di legno proveniente da spore fungine e filtra i batteri nell’aria ad ogni respiro. Considerando che il nostro respiro non contribuisce al riscaldamento globale, la parte dell’assorbimento di CO2 di questa maschera è l’aspetto meno interessante. Quello c’è di veramente strano è l’idea che possa germogliare piante reali. A quel punto probabilmente è meglio che non si indossi più la maschera dato che potrebbe portare ad alcuni problemi reali per la salute. Ma il fatto che si può semplicemente gettare la maschera nella tua pila per il compost quando sarà pronta per la produzione di piante è molto meglio del gettare le vecchie mascherine di plastica inquinanti.

Questo prodotto “vegetale” è entrato in concorso, arrivando fino in finale, al “Progetto Greenway” che si è tenuto lo scorso anno e organizzato dalla Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture per scoprire le migliori idee ecologiche, applicabili alla vita quotidiana. Chissà che, se il prossimo inverno dovesse riscoppiare la pandemia, un oggetto simile possa diventare di moda.

