Mascherina ecologica protegge i polmoni e assorbe CO2

Le abbiamo viste tutti, quando l’isteria dovuta all’influenza suina era al suo picco, nel mondo hanno cominciato a circolare strane e stravaganti maschere, di ogni tipo e colore, dalla classica bianca da chirurgo a quelle tutte colorate e con i disegni. Ora l’allarme A H1N1 non c’è più, ma non è detto che le mascherine passino di moda, specie se sono ecologiche.
La mascherina verde realizzata dal designer Robert Ortega è una maschera anti-batterica e riutilizzabile che “assorbe la CO2 con ogni espirazione“. Realizzata in pasta di legno e integrata con semi che germogliano veramente, la maschera da porre sul viso si pensa che non solo aiuterà a mantenere i polmoni in sicurezza, evitando di inalare agenti inquinanti, ma potrà tenere anche il mondo al sicuro dalle emissioni di biossido di carbonio proveniente dai polmoni con la respirazione.
Secondo Inhabitat, la maschera è realizzata in pasta di legno proveniente da spore fungine e filtra i batteri nell’aria ad ogni respiro. Considerando che il nostro respiro non contribuisce al riscaldamento globale, la parte dell’assorbimento di CO2 di questa maschera è l’aspetto meno interessante. Quello c’è di veramente strano è l’idea che possa germogliare piante reali. A quel punto probabilmente è meglio che non si indossi più la maschera dato che potrebbe portare ad alcuni problemi reali per la salute. Ma il fatto che si può semplicemente gettare la maschera nella tua pila per il compost quando sarà pronta per la produzione di piante è molto meglio del gettare le vecchie mascherine di plastica inquinanti.
Questo prodotto “vegetale” è entrato in concorso, arrivando fino in finale, al “Progetto Greenway” che si è tenuto lo scorso anno e organizzato dalla Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture per scoprire le migliori idee ecologiche, applicabili alla vita quotidiana. Chissà che, se il prossimo inverno dovesse riscoppiare la pandemia, un oggetto simile possa diventare di moda.
Fonte: [Treehugger]
Commenti (11)
check out the post right here febbraio 14, 2017 il 2:19 am
I just want to tell you that I am very new to blogs and truly savored this website. More than likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You definitely come with impressive writings. Many thanks for sharing your web page.
John Deere Repair Manuals febbraio 17, 2017 il 9:50 pm
Can I simply say what a aid to search out somebody who really is aware of what theyre talking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know methods to deliver a difficulty to mild and make it important. Extra people need to learn this and understand this aspect of the story. I cant imagine youre no more popular since you undoubtedly have the gift.
http://www.repairloader.net/
Sports febbraio 20, 2017 il 1:32 pm
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I’m also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Travel & Hotel febbraio 20, 2017 il 2:42 pm
I¡¦ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i¡¦m happy to exhibit that I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to don¡¦t omit this web site and give it a glance regularly.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:22 am
A person necessarily lend a hand to make critically posts I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular submit incredible. Excellent activity!
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:40 am
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
Home Improvement febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:43 am
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i¡¦m glad to express that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I so much for sure will make sure to don¡¦t forget this site and give it a glance on a constant basis.
Home Improvement febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:11 pm
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your website is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What an ideal web-site.
Travel febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:27 pm
Keep up the great piece of work, I read few posts on this site and I believe that your weblog is really interesting and has got lots of great info .
Technology febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:01 pm
Normally I don’t learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice post.