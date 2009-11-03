Michael Jackson e l’eco-messaggio nel suo “This is it!”

Può sembrare bassa propaganda per il film, ma sembra che addirittura anche Michael Jackson, prima di morire, volesse inviare il suo messaggio di speranza per l’ambiente. Dalle prove per il suo tour di concerti, le quali sono poi servite per il film uscito nelle sale di tutto il mondo 3 giorni fa, si dice che il Re del Pop stava pensando di inserire anche due canzoni dal tema ecologico.
Come tutti sanno, dalle prove del concerto e dai dietro le quinte sono state prese più di 100 ore di filmati per una produzione massiccia, che doveva segnare ritorno di Jackson sul palco dopo 10 anni di pausa. Nel film si può ammirare anche uno scorcio di Jackson il perfezionista, l’uomo, ma anche una persona estremamente preoccupata per la salute del Pianeta.
Le 50 serate tutte andate sold-out da mesi, che si sarebbero dovute tenere a Londra, avrebbero incluso i grandi capolavori di Jackson come Billie Jean, Bad, Thriller, Man in the Mirror e anche alcune canzoni dei Jackson 5 come I Want You Back, The Love You Save e I’ll Be There, ma anche la meno familiare Earth Song from History e Heal the World, che riflettono quello che il regista-produttore Kenny Ortega chiama la
profonda preoccupazione di Jackson per la salute e il futuro del nostro pianeta, si sentiva nei messaggi nelle sue canzoni che era più importante che mai.
Il co-coreografo di Jackson, Travis Payne, ritiene che il cantante volesse usare la performance
come un veicolo per continuare a trasmettere i messaggi nella sua musica e nelle immagini: la condizione del pianeta e come, l’umanità, abbia perso di vista tante cose che sono importanti per sopravvivere.
Ed infatti il pezzo filmato creato per Earth Song lo spiega splendidamente. Da mercoledì in tutto il mondo è questo che si è potuto notare. Per chi non l’avesse ancora visto, il consiglio è di guardarlo anche con un occhio un po’ più “verde”. Dopotutto da uno dei portabandiera della causa di We Are The World, c’era da aspettarsi una presa di posizione simile.
Fonte: [Mother Nature Network]
Commenti (5)
Gabriele Prandini novembre 3, 2009 il 11:08 am
Michael Jackson è stato uno dei primi artisti a puntare sul tema ecologico… ricordiamoci per esempio la canzone Earth Song, quella appunto che sarebbe stata inserita nel tour, presente nel cd HIStory del 1995.
Il singolo con il video venne lanciato nel 1997… un video di fortissimo impatto umanitario e con tema ecologico… ben prima del “live 8” o iniziative moderne sul tema eco…
molto molto prima
love bangle 19 Knockoff gennaio 19, 2017 il 5:05 pm
cartierlovejesduas I’m curious to find out what blog system you have been using? I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
love bangle 19 Knockoff [url=http://www.stainleesteelbracelet.com/love-bracelet-cartier-replica-transfer-everlasting-appreciate/]love bangle 19 Knockoff[/url]
cartier love bangle for women cheap gennaio 19, 2017 il 5:05 pm
cartierlovejesduas Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
cartier love bangle for women cheap [url=http://www.beautiful-jewellery.com/style-structure-adore-it-love-bracelet-replica.html]cartier love bangle for women cheap[/url]
love bracelet for women copy gennaio 19, 2017 il 5:05 pm
cartierlovejesduas Currently im in taiwan. Couldnt find dark soya sauce in local market. Is there any replacement for the dark soya sauce?
love bracelet for women copy [url=http://www.stainleesteelbracelet.com/]love bracelet for women copy[/url]
replica bvlgari silver ring febbraio 13, 2017 il 7:26 pm
We switched to QBO last year and are in processes of moving back to desktop. What a nightmare! The program is okay, after you get past all of the limitations, but what I found to be most annoying is the billing. They have over-billed our company EVERY month! I call the customer service and they “fix” the problem…then I check my statement the next month and they have over-billed again! How frustrating!! I also do not fully trust the reports, such as P&L, I can check the values, log out, then back in and the numbers are different – with no one else logged in… QBO is not a reliable accounting software…There is no option to run a report that shows current inventory with retail price (what good is that??)…not to mention the risk of cyber attacks.
replica bvlgari silver ring