Michael Jackson e l’eco-messaggio nel suo “This is it!”

Può sembrare bassa propaganda per il film, ma sembra che addirittura anche Michael Jackson, prima di morire, volesse inviare il suo messaggio di speranza per l’ambiente. Dalle prove per il suo tour di concerti, le quali sono poi servite per il film uscito nelle sale di tutto il mondo 3 giorni fa, si dice che il Re del Pop stava pensando di inserire anche due canzoni dal tema ecologico.

Come tutti sanno, dalle prove del concerto e dai dietro le quinte sono state prese più di 100 ore di filmati per una produzione massiccia, che doveva segnare ritorno di Jackson sul palco dopo 10 anni di pausa. Nel film si può ammirare anche uno scorcio di Jackson il perfezionista, l’uomo, ma anche una persona estremamente preoccupata per la salute del Pianeta.

Le 50 serate tutte andate sold-out da mesi, che si sarebbero dovute tenere a Londra, avrebbero incluso i grandi capolavori di Jackson come Billie Jean, Bad, Thriller, Man in the Mirror e anche alcune canzoni dei Jackson 5 come I Want You Back, The Love You Save e I’ll Be There, ma anche la meno familiare Earth Song from History e Heal the World, che riflettono quello che il regista-produttore Kenny Ortega chiama la

profonda preoccupazione di Jackson per la salute e il futuro del nostro pianeta, si sentiva nei messaggi nelle sue canzoni che era più importante che mai.

Il co-coreografo di Jackson, Travis Payne, ritiene che il cantante volesse usare la performance

come un veicolo per continuare a trasmettere i messaggi nella sua musica e nelle immagini: la condizione del pianeta e come, l’umanità, abbia perso di vista tante cose che sono importanti per sopravvivere.

Ed infatti il pezzo filmato creato per Earth Song lo spiega splendidamente. Da mercoledì in tutto il mondo è questo che si è potuto notare. Per chi non l’avesse ancora visto, il consiglio è di guardarlo anche con un occhio un po’ più “verde”. Dopotutto da uno dei portabandiera della causa di We Are The World, c’era da aspettarsi una presa di posizione simile.

Fonte: [Mother Nature Network]