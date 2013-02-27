Moda tossica, Bata ritira 4 modelli di scarpe

0

Quattro modelli di scarpe di Bata sono stati ritirati perché ritenuti tossici. Greenpeace ed altre associazioni ambientaliste da mesi stanno ribadendo il concetto che molte case di moda mondiali, anche quelle considerate più chic, utilizzano metodi poco sicuri per l’ambiente e per la salute umana per produrre scarpe, jeans ed altri prodotti. Tra questi colossi gli era sfuggita Bata, ma ci ha pensato Human Right Watch (HRW) a lanciare l’allarme.

La scelta di ritirare le scarpe dal mercato però Bata l’ha presa volontariamente perché nessuna legge le impediva di continuare a venderle. Il problema deriva dal cromo 6, o cromo esavalente, una sostanza utilizzata normalmente per conciare le pelli. La sua presenza eccessiva è stata rilevata in due laboratori, uno a Como ed uno in Svizzera, ed anche se le leggi europee non stabiliscono un tetto massimo per il cromo nelle scarpe comuni, la soglia raggiunta è stata considerata pericolosa dai tecnici stessi di Bata che hanno deciso di ritirarla dal mercato.

Attualmente infatti esistono solo due limiti imposti dall’Unione Europea e sono entrambi di 10 milligrammi di cromo 6 per kg, il quale è stabilito obbligatoriamente solo nelle calzature ad uso professionale, mentre è volontario per la ricezione del marchio Ecolabel. Purtroppo la legge rimane vaga in quanto permette di superare tale soglia. Per vendere le scarpe non è obbligatorio ottenere il marchio Ecolabel, e quindi teoricamente la presenza di questa sostanza tossica può essere anche molto più elevata.

Qualche sospetto comunque era stato lanciato da Human Right Watch che qualche mese fa aveva denunciato alcuni problemi di salute tra i lavoratori che producevano le scarpe di Bata a Dacca, in Bangladesh. Molti di essi, compresi alcuni bambini di soli 11 anni, hanno manifestato malattie collegate all’esposizione a sostanze tossiche, e da lì sono scattati i controlli e si è deciso per il ritiro delle calzature. Per i comuni clienti che utilizzano le scarpe invece, spiega Giovanni D’Agata, fondatore dello “Sportello dei Diritti”, il rischio derivava dal contatto della pelle sudata del piede con questa sostanza che, a lungo andare, può rivelarsi cangerogena.

