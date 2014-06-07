Mose a Venezia, perché è dannoso dal punto di vista ambientale in 10 punti

0

Il gigantesco scandalo del Mose di Venezia scuote l’Italia, ma quali sono le conseguenze del progetto dal punto di vista ambientale? Come molti sanno le critiche piovute addosso al sistema nel corso degli anni sono state copiose, eppure individuare le più dettagliate e pertinenti, quelle su cui è più interessante riflettere, non è facile. Proviamoci insieme.

Le critiche all’impatto ambientale del Mose di Venezia che qui presentiamo sono in buona parte recuperate dal rapporto “L’impatto ambientale del sistema Mose sugli habitat della Laguna di Venezia”, redatto dall’Osservatorio Naturalistico della Laguna anni fa, ancora oggi un documento di straordinario interesse sulla questione. In fondo all’articolo spiegheremo, più nel dettaglio, perché abbiamo deciso di concentrarci proprio su questo documento.

1. Dal punto di vista ambientale il Mose di Venezia, per la diga di San Nicolò di Lido, comporta una distruzione di una zona ampia 2,1 ettari con dune mobili e dune costiere fisse in area SIC (sito di interesse comunitario), con annessa forte alterazione altri 1,3 ettari.

2. A Punta Sabbioni per il porto rifugio l’impatto ambientale del Mose di Venezia è parimenti deleterio: nel rapporto si parla della distruzione di ben 2,8 ettari in zona SIC.

3. Per la nuova isola artificiale, invece, gli ettari del fondale di laguna fortemente alterati sarebbero minimo 6, quelli distrutti 9, ed è molto interessante notare che ciò avrebbe ripercussioni sulla velma del Bacan, area ZPS (zona di protezione speciale) giudicate di difficile previsione.

4. Dal punto di vista ambientale per il Mose di Venezia si stima un impatto duro anche a Santa Maria del Mare, con 330 metri di spiaggia distrutti e 2,5 ettari di ecosistema dunoso distrutto o violentemente trasformato.

5. Ad Alberoni sono presenti delle pozze di sifonamento che rappresentano ecosistemi rari e importanti che potrebbero venir meno.

6. Per il progetto del Mose a Venezia il rapporto prevede inoltre un’alterazione dei flussi marini che potrebbe dar luogo a particolari fenomeni di erosione dell’isola di Pellestrina.

7. Dal punto di vista ambientale il Mose andrebbe inoltre a causare enormi danni per 4,5 ettari nella zona del porto di rifugio di Ca’ Roman, più violenti mutamenti per un altro paio di ettari, il tutto rigorosamente in zona SIC.

8. Va inoltre considerato, come sottolineato dall’interessantissimo rapporto dell’Osservatorio Naturalistico della Laguna, la possibile perdita di tre ettari di litorale con gravi ripercussioni per la nidificazione di fraticelli e fratini.

9. Dunella, ex dirigente comunale e “storico” responsabile della Legge Speciale del Veneto epr la salvaguardia della laguna di Venezia, in alcune sue recentissime dichiarazioni spiega che nel 2006 erano giunte

segnalazioni sulla tenuta delle paratie e sull’effetto deleterio dell’ingessatura, prevista dal Mose, delle tre bocche da cui l’acqua marina entra in laguna. Alcuni studi hanno dimostrato che queste bocche non possono essere ingessate senza compromettere l’equilibrio lagunare. Dimostrammo che diminuendo la sezione della bocca del Lido (che ora è a 12 metri di profondità) e facendola arrivare a 7, avremmo beneficiato la laguna.

10. Il Mose di Venezia ha poi una gigantesca pecca: la corruzione insita nel progetto. Si potrebbe obiettare che in questo caso, in realtà, non si sta parlando di impatto ambientale, si sta solo generalizzando, nondimeno portiamo avanti con convinzione la nostra sbavatura semantica. Quando si parla di progetti di simili dimensioni la corruzione ha sempre un impatto deleterio sull’ambiente, non quantificabile in quanto variabile di caso in caso, ma inevitabilmente presente. Consideriamolo un punto aggiuntivo, tanto banale quanto fondamentale.

Abbiamo deciso di riportare le considerazioni del rapporto dell’Osservatorio Naturalistico della Laguna non solo per la loro accuratezza, ma anche per il loro valore “storico”. Il rapporto è datato 2007, Dunella testimonia di come una grande “puzza di marcio” si percepisse già a partire dal 2006. Chi ne ha avuto l’autorità ha ignorato tutto ciò. A maggior ragione, a oggi, le considerazioni del rapporto ci sembrano pertanto preziose.

Forse è il caso, per i cittadini ma soprattutto per i rappresentanti istituzionali, di tornare a rifletterci sopra.

