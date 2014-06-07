Mose a Venezia, perché è dannoso dal punto di vista ambientale in 10 punti

Il gigantesco scandalo del Mose di Venezia scuote l’Italia, ma quali sono le conseguenze del progetto dal punto di vista ambientale? Come molti sanno le critiche piovute addosso al sistema nel corso degli anni sono state copiose, eppure individuare le più dettagliate e pertinenti, quelle su cui è più interessante riflettere, non è facile. Proviamoci insieme.
Le critiche all’impatto ambientale del Mose di Venezia che qui presentiamo sono in buona parte recuperate dal rapporto “L’impatto ambientale del sistema Mose sugli habitat della Laguna di Venezia”, redatto dall’Osservatorio Naturalistico della Laguna anni fa, ancora oggi un documento di straordinario interesse sulla questione. In fondo all’articolo spiegheremo, più nel dettaglio, perché abbiamo deciso di concentrarci proprio su questo documento.
1. Dal punto di vista ambientale il Mose di Venezia, per la diga di San Nicolò di Lido, comporta una distruzione di una zona ampia 2,1 ettari con dune mobili e dune costiere fisse in area SIC (sito di interesse comunitario), con annessa forte alterazione altri 1,3 ettari.
2. A Punta Sabbioni per il porto rifugio l’impatto ambientale del Mose di Venezia è parimenti deleterio: nel rapporto si parla della distruzione di ben 2,8 ettari in zona SIC.
3. Per la nuova isola artificiale, invece, gli ettari del fondale di laguna fortemente alterati sarebbero minimo 6, quelli distrutti 9, ed è molto interessante notare che ciò avrebbe ripercussioni sulla velma del Bacan, area ZPS (zona di protezione speciale) giudicate di difficile previsione.
4. Dal punto di vista ambientale per il Mose di Venezia si stima un impatto duro anche a Santa Maria del Mare, con 330 metri di spiaggia distrutti e 2,5 ettari di ecosistema dunoso distrutto o violentemente trasformato.
5. Ad Alberoni sono presenti delle pozze di sifonamento che rappresentano ecosistemi rari e importanti che potrebbero venir meno.
6. Per il progetto del Mose a Venezia il rapporto prevede inoltre un’alterazione dei flussi marini che potrebbe dar luogo a particolari fenomeni di erosione dell’isola di Pellestrina.
7. Dal punto di vista ambientale il Mose andrebbe inoltre a causare enormi danni per 4,5 ettari nella zona del porto di rifugio di Ca’ Roman, più violenti mutamenti per un altro paio di ettari, il tutto rigorosamente in zona SIC.
8. Va inoltre considerato, come sottolineato dall’interessantissimo rapporto dell’Osservatorio Naturalistico della Laguna, la possibile perdita di tre ettari di litorale con gravi ripercussioni per la nidificazione di fraticelli e fratini.
9. Dunella, ex dirigente comunale e “storico” responsabile della Legge Speciale del Veneto epr la salvaguardia della laguna di Venezia, in alcune sue recentissime dichiarazioni spiega che nel 2006 erano giunte
segnalazioni sulla tenuta delle paratie e sull’effetto deleterio dell’ingessatura, prevista dal Mose, delle tre bocche da cui l’acqua marina entra in laguna. Alcuni studi hanno dimostrato che queste bocche non possono essere ingessate senza compromettere l’equilibrio lagunare. Dimostrammo che diminuendo la sezione della bocca del Lido (che ora è a 12 metri di profondità) e facendola arrivare a 7, avremmo beneficiato la laguna.
10. Il Mose di Venezia ha poi una gigantesca pecca: la corruzione insita nel progetto. Si potrebbe obiettare che in questo caso, in realtà, non si sta parlando di impatto ambientale, si sta solo generalizzando, nondimeno portiamo avanti con convinzione la nostra sbavatura semantica. Quando si parla di progetti di simili dimensioni la corruzione ha sempre un impatto deleterio sull’ambiente, non quantificabile in quanto variabile di caso in caso, ma inevitabilmente presente. Consideriamolo un punto aggiuntivo, tanto banale quanto fondamentale.
Abbiamo deciso di riportare le considerazioni del rapporto dell’Osservatorio Naturalistico della Laguna non solo per la loro accuratezza, ma anche per il loro valore “storico”. Il rapporto è datato 2007, Dunella testimonia di come una grande “puzza di marcio” si percepisse già a partire dal 2006. Chi ne ha avuto l’autorità ha ignorato tutto ciò. A maggior ragione, a oggi, le considerazioni del rapporto ci sembrano pertanto preziose.
Forse è il caso, per i cittadini ma soprattutto per i rappresentanti istituzionali, di tornare a rifletterci sopra.
Photo credits | Seier + Seier su Flickr
Commenti (50)
more febbraio 14, 2017 il 1:38 am
I simply want to tell you that I am just very new to blogging and site-building and really loved this web site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You surely have very good articles. Appreciate it for sharing your web page.
read free books online without downloading febbraio 17, 2017 il 7:03 pm
Hands down, Apple’s app store wins by a mile. It’s a huge selection of all sorts of apps vs a rather sad selection of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has plans, especially in the realm of games, but I’m not sure I’d want to bet on the future if this aspect is important to you. The iPod is a much better choice in that case.
Service Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 2:09 am
It is really a nice and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
http://partscatalog.sellload.com/
wiro sableng febbraio 21, 2017 il 1:36 am
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Health & Fitness febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:24 am
magnificent points altogether, you simply received a emblem new reader. What may you suggest about your put up that you simply made some days in the past? Any positive?
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:07 am
Thank you so much for providing individuals with an extremely brilliant possiblity to read in detail from here. It is always so amazing and stuffed with a great time for me and my office mates to visit your web site at minimum thrice in a week to see the newest guides you will have. Not to mention, I’m usually motivated for the mind-boggling things you serve. Some 2 facts on this page are really the most efficient I have had.
Pets febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:15 am
Thank you so much for giving everyone an extremely splendid opportunity to discover important secrets from this website. It’s always very brilliant and also jam-packed with amusement for me personally and my office mates to search the blog more than three times every week to find out the newest issues you have. Not to mention, I’m also actually fulfilled for the striking methods you give. Certain 4 ideas on this page are easily the most suitable we have all had.
Pets febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:20 am
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
Travel & Leisure febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:31 am
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days..
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 9:43 am
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Healthy Life febbraio 22, 2017 il 5:05 pm
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Emery EPS febbraio 22, 2017 il 5:40 pm
Fairly stimulating details that you have remarked, thanks a lot for adding.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/emeryeps-maui-seo-comment
Law And Legal febbraio 23, 2017 il 3:09 am
Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “Feeling passionate about something is like getting a peak at your soul smiling back at you.” by Amanda Medinger.
Automotive febbraio 23, 2017 il 4:40 am
I genuinely enjoy studying on this website , it contains good blog posts. “Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.” by Rudyard Kipling.
John Deere Repair Manuals febbraio 23, 2017 il 5:15 pm
Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task.
http://repairloader.net/
Gardenings febbraio 23, 2017 il 7:22 pm
Enjoyed studying this, very good stuff, regards . “To be positive To be mistaken at the top of one’s voice.” by Ambrose Bierce.
Mike Koosher febbraio 23, 2017 il 10:11 pm
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-home-comment-general
Woman febbraio 24, 2017 il 6:37 am
You can definitely see your skills in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart. “The only way most people recognize their limits is by trespassing on them.” by Tom Morris.
divorcemind.com febbraio 24, 2017 il 9:23 am
Divorcemind.com is a online divorce resource for divorce attorney, attornies and lawyers. You will find the best divorce information online. Divorce Mind will make your divorce or separation a quick, convenient and private.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/divorcemind-divorce-attorney-comment-gen
visit website febbraio 24, 2017 il 5:06 pm
SacramentoCremation.us is one of the leading crematorium services in the Sacramento area. Feel free to contact us regarding any questions on Sacramento Cremation Services or concerns you might have. Our staff will respond to you as soon as possible.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/sacramentocremation-comment-general
read free books online without downloading febbraio 24, 2017 il 6:34 pm
The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future it’ll do even better in those areas, but for now it’s a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPod’s strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.
Click Here febbraio 25, 2017 il 12:11 am
SacramentoCremation.us is one of the leading crematorium services in the Sacramento area. Feel free to contact us regarding any questions on Sacramento Cremation Services or concerns you might have. Our staff will respond to you as soon as possible.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/sacramentocremation-services-comment-gen
imscseo.com febbraio 25, 2017 il 7:58 am
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-home-comment-general
Filme Online Schauen Kostenlos Legal Deutsch Ohne Anmeldung Ohne Download febbraio 25, 2017 il 10:37 am
This is getting a bit more subjective, but I much prefer the Zune Marketplace. The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like ‘Mixview’ that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you’re listening to. Clicking on one of those will center on that item, and another set of “neighbors” will come into view, allowing you to navigate around exploring by similar artists, songs, or users. Speaking of users, the Zune “Social” is also great fun, letting you find others with shared tastes and becoming friends with them. You then can listen to a playlist created based on an amalgamation of what all your friends are listening to, which is also enjoyable. Those concerned with privacy will be relieved to know you can prevent the public from seeing your personal listening habits if you so choose.
www.imscseo.com febbraio 25, 2017 il 3:56 pm
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-services-comment-exact
find out febbraio 26, 2017 il 4:53 pm
It happens to be proper time to put together some preparations for the upcoming. I have go through this piece of writing and if I would, I desire to suggest you some enlightening ideas.
http://www.mediagroup360.com
my web site febbraio 26, 2017 il 7:49 pm
I merely need to notify you that I am new to online blogging and very much liked your website. Very likely I am most likely to save your blog post . You certainly have excellent article materials. Love it for share-out with us your current domain page
http://www.losangelesseo2.info
Read More Here febbraio 26, 2017 il 8:02 pm
Pretty enjoyable specifics you’ll have said, say thanks a lot for putting up.
http://www.kdavidharrison.com
my link febbraio 27, 2017 il 12:46 am
It truly is nearly impossible to encounter well-aware users on this matter, however you seem like you are familiar with what you’re writing about! Many Thanks
http://www.nlp01.info
Baby & Parenting febbraio 27, 2017 il 9:52 am
I definitely wanted to write down a simple word to be able to appreciate you for all of the wonderful tricks you are posting on this website. My extended internet search has at the end of the day been recognized with useful insight to share with my company. I ‘d assume that most of us website visitors actually are truly endowed to exist in a wonderful network with so many brilliant people with valuable tips. I feel truly happy to have encountered your entire site and look forward to some more amazing times reading here. Thanks a lot once again for a lot of things.
blog address febbraio 27, 2017 il 7:38 pm
I was more than happy to find this website. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new things on your site.
http://www.napkc.com
article febbraio 27, 2017 il 9:12 pm
I simply intend to inform you you that I am new to writing and certainly valued your write-up. More than likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You absolutely have amazing article information. Value it for sharing with us your current domain document
http://www.sacramentoseo2.info
blog web febbraio 28, 2017 il 7:17 am
Noticeably stimulating resources you have stated, thanks so much for writing.
http://www.christiansuess.de
visit this web-site febbraio 28, 2017 il 10:21 am
Noticeably enlightening highlights you’ll have stated, thank you so much for adding.
http://www.historicsavannahfoundation.com
this page febbraio 28, 2017 il 5:15 pm
Really motivating highlights that you have said, many thanks for setting up.
http://www.toespost.com
wp address febbraio 28, 2017 il 7:08 pm
Hiya here, just turned out to be familiar with your weblog through Bing, and discovered that it is pretty entertaining. I’ll value should you decide retain this.
http://www.awwboard.com
over here febbraio 28, 2017 il 11:00 pm
It’s proper occasion to get some desires for the forthcoming future. I’ve scan this blog posting and if I have the ability to, I desire to encourage you couple insightful tips.
http://www.julianbakery.net
Business marzo 1, 2017 il 8:57 am
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your web site?
Woman marzo 1, 2017 il 8:59 am
I’m so happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Automotive marzo 1, 2017 il 10:15 am
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
House & Home Improvement marzo 1, 2017 il 11:08 am
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
why not try here marzo 2, 2017 il 12:40 am
Hi there, just got familiar with your blogging site through Search engine, and found that it’s genuinely beneficial. I’ll take pleasure in should you carry on such.
http://www.topicazos.com
click to read more marzo 2, 2017 il 2:16 am
It’s proper occasion to have some plans for the long-run. I’ve browsed this blog posting and if I have the ability to, I wish to suggest to you you couple fascinating pointers.
http://www.mosesharris.org
Business marzo 2, 2017 il 4:19 am
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I have came upon till now. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you positive about the source?
House & Home Improvement marzo 2, 2017 il 4:43 am
Of course, what a great blog and educative posts, I surely will bookmark your site.Best Regards!
Education marzo 2, 2017 il 5:08 am
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Education marzo 2, 2017 il 6:00 am
I simply wished to appreciate you all over again. I’m not certain the things I might have worked on in the absence of these secrets discussed by you on that subject. This has been a frustrating problem in my position, but taking a look at this expert fashion you treated it forced me to jump over delight. I am grateful for the help and thus hope that you really know what a great job your are getting into instructing people today through the use of your webpage. Most probably you’ve never got to know any of us.
Health & Fitness marzo 2, 2017 il 6:00 am
Just want to say your article is as astounding. The clearness in your post is simply spectacular and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
House & Home Improvement marzo 2, 2017 il 6:08 am
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I’m also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Jackson Esh giugno 21, 2017 il 10:48 am
Thanks for your fascinating article. Other thing is that mesothelioma is generally brought on by the inhalation of fibers from asbestos, which is a carcinogenic material. It’s commonly found among workers in the building industry who may have long exposure to asbestos. It is caused by residing in asbestos insulated buildings for a long period of time, Genetics plays a crucial role, and some people are more vulnerable to the risk compared to others.
http://www.olelo.hawaii.edu/redirect.php?url=http://thez9.com/best-argan-oil-shampoos/