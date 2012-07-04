Nucleare, il suo impatto sull’ambiente quasi uguale al carbone

0

Alcuni “amici” del nucleare stanno tentando negli ultimi anni di inserire questa risorsa energetica tra quelle considerate “pulite”. Il motivo è che non avendo emissioni di CO2, si dice che per ridurre l’inquinamento bisogna puntare anche su tale fonte in quanto se petrolio, carbone e gas emettono quantità variabili di anidride carbonica, il nucleare non lo fa. Ma è questa l’unica forma di inquinamento? Ovviamente no, ma questo i nuclearisti non lo sanno o fanno finta di non saperlo.

A parte l’eventualità di una catastrofe nucleare che, come ci insegnano Chernobyl e Fukushima, non ha eguali in quanto a disastri, il vero impatto importante il nucleare lo ha sulle riserve idriche. Per far funzionare un’impianto c’è bisogno di un sistema di raffreddamento che impiega quantità stratosferiche di acqua, e non per altro le centrali sono costruite sempre vicino a fiumi, laghi o mari. Ma c’è di più. Secondo il rapporto del Network River l’impiego di acqua per il funzionamento di una centrale nucleare può avere effetti devastanti, in particolar modo in un periodo di boom demografico quando la popolazione mondiale ha sempre più bisogno di acqua dolce.

Molta dell’acqua infatti viene sprecata per far funzionare questi enormi colossi, e come dimostra il grafico qui sopra, l’impatto di una centrale è quasi uguale a quello di una a carbone. Sull’asse orizzontale c’è l’acqua consumata, basata sul ciclo di vita della produzione di un megawattora di energia elettrica da ciascuna sorgente. Quindi, non è solo quanto viene consumato per produrre l’elettricità, ma nel caso dell’energia eolica o solare anche per realizzare la tecnologia, o nel caso del carbone la fase di estrazione.

Dunque cosa ci dicono i dati? Che la produzione di un MWh (Megawatt/ora) tramite il carbone impiega circa 60.800 litri di acqua e ne consuma 2.600; le centrali nucleari impiegano oltre 56 mila litri di acqua e ne consumano 2.100. Per renderci conto stiamo parlando di numeri che dicono che una centrale nucleare mediamente consuma più acqua di tutta quella che consumano i cittadini della città in cui essa si trova. Messo così, sembra che il nucleare convenga rispetto al carbone. Ma rispetto alle rinnovabili non c’è partita. Per produrre la stessa quantità di energia il solare termico ha bisogno di circa quattromila litri di acqua e ne consuma la metà, numeri simili per il geotermico mentre per fotovoltaico ed eolico i numeri sono vicini allo zero. Cifre da ricordare la prossima volta che qualcuno dice che una centrale nucleare non ha impatto sull’ambiente.

