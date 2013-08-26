Olinguito, foto, immagini e tutte le caratteristiche della nuova specie scoperta

Ha suscitato grande interesse nel mondo la scoperta dell’Olinguito, nuovo carnivoro identificato dopo 35 anni. Ecco allora foto e immagini dell’Olinguito, con tutte le caratteristiche rese note dagli esperti.
La scoperta dell’Olinguito avvenuta di recente ha rappresentato una notizia di grande interesse globale, a maggior ragione trattandosi del primo carnivoro identificato dopo 35 anni. L’identificazione è arrivata a seguito delle indagini di un team del Museo di storia naturale di Washington guidato da Kristofer Helgen su dei resti considerati, in un primo momento, dell’Olingo.
L’Olinguito ha come nome scentifico Bassaricyon neblina, è un mammifero carnivoro appartenente alla famiglia Procyonidae. L’Olinguito vive principalmente nelle foreste equatoriali della Colombia e dell’Ecuador. Tra le caratteristiche dell’Olinguito troviamo un peso di circa 1 kg e una lunghezza media di circa 35 cm. Benché sia tecnicamente un carnivoro, l’Olinguito si ciba preferibilmente di frutta, è un animale solitario e dopo l’accoppiamento dà vita a un solo nuovo esemplare.
Per quanto riguarda le sottospecie dell’Olinguito, al momento ne sono state classificate quattro, caratterizzate da differenti zone di vita. Abbiamo il Bassaricyon neblina herskovitzi, che si trova sulle pendici est delle Ande centrali colombiane, il Bassaricyon neblina neblina che vive sulle pendici ovest delle Ande occidentali colombiane, il Bassaricyon neblina osborni, che vive sulle pendici est della Ande occidentali e su quelle ovest delle Ande centrali colombiane, e infine il Bassaricyon neblina ruber, che invece si ritrova nel distretto di Urrao.
Lo scopritore dell’Olinguito, Kristofer Helgen, ha commentato il suo successo ricordando che
La scoperta dell’olinguito dimostra che il mondo non è ancora completamente esplorato e contiene ancora dei segreti. Se animali importanti come i carnivori possono essere ancora scoperti, quali altre sorprese ci attendono?
Passiamo quindi ora a riportare alcune foto e immagini dell’Olinguito, come diffuse durante la comunicazione della sua scoperta. Ecco il nuovo ma già famosissimo mammifero carnivoro terrestre.
Photo credits | Getty Images
