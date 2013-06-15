Pannelli solari portatili, arriva Pyppy, italiano ed efficiente

Riportiamo con piacere l’arrivo sul mercato dei pannelli solari portatili di Pyppy, il pannello per il fotovoltaico da balcone o da giadino (ma anche da terrazza), prodotto da Ri-ambientando. Il costo è contenuto, la produzione italiana, il design decisamente gradevole e la portabilità massima.
Sul mercato dei pannelli solari portatili c’è una new entry italiana da tenere d’occhio: si tratta di Pyppy, il pannello fotovoltaico da 2400 watt/h (ma esiste anche il modello da 1200 watt/h) che permette di sfruttare l’energia cumulata e la tensione da 220 volt per il fabbisogno energetico degli elettrodomestici o di altri dispositivi elettronici della propria abitazione. Il costo è relativamente contenuto, dicevamo: 1450 euro, ma attenzione, è possibile usufruire delle detrazioni fiscali per dimezzarne il costo effettivo nel corso del tempo, pagando il pannello, a conti fatti, poco più di 700 euro.
Non abbiamo ancora accennato a una delle migliori caratteristiche del pannello solare portatile Pyppy: non necessita di alcuna autorizzazione, quindi niente permessi e niente burocrazia (se si eccettua l’ovvia necessita di conservare i documenti necessari per le detrazioni fiscali). Il pannello solare è combinato a rivestimenti che ne ammorbidiscono le forme per un piacevole design che fa sì che Pyppy non stoni affatto se posizionato in giardino, inoltre il pannello presenta una maniglia superiore per un trasporto più comodo e sicuro.
Il pannello portatile è anche provvisto di supporto con quattro ruote, che massimizza la trasportabilità dell’oggetto, per permettere a chiunque un agevole spostamento.
La sede dell’azienda Ri-ambientando è in Piemonte, ma è possibile acquistare il pannello anche via web: gli interessati possono farlo collegandosi direttamente al sito Ri-ambientando.com, e quindi contattando i responsabili per avere maggiori informazioni. Dal 1° giugno è inoltre attivo il numero verde dell’azienda: 800 14 66 29. L’indirizzo email per ottenere maggiori informazioni di qualunque specie è invece [email protected]
Photo credits | Anreas Demmelbauer su Flickr
