Auto pulite, la Porsche annuncia le sue prossime elettriche e ibride

Non solo utilitarie. D’ora in avanti anche le auto sportive di lusso prenderanno una strada più “verde”, anche prima del previsto. Sull’onda delle auto ibride ed elettriche, i responsabili della Porsche avevano annunciato di voler produrre anche loro dei modelli con queste nuove tecnologie, ma che questi saranno disponibili sul mercato solo tra parecchi anni (c’è chi parlava di addirittura 10), prima di poter avere un livello tecnologico che possa garantire le stesse prestazioni a cui i clienti della casa tedesca sono abituati.
Ma un’improvvisa accelerazione degli ultimi tempi ha portato Michael Macht, l’amministratore delegato della Porsche, ad annunciare che ben tre prototipi elettrici sono in fase di collaudo, il che significa che da qui alla commercializzazione non mancano che pochissimi anni.
Certo, visto che la tecnologia attuale garantisce velocità limitata e poche centinaia di chilometri di autonomia, non ci si può aspettare che la nuova Porsche elettrica, che dovrebbe essere montata sul telaio della Boxter, possa mantenere le attuali prestazioni. Stando però ai dati oggi in possesso, i 400 cavalli attualmente montati sulla 911 Targa permettono una velocità di 250 km/h (di gran lunga superiore alle altre utilitarie elettriche), ma un’autonomia di soli 250 km, in pratica la si potrà guidare, spingendo sull’acceleratore, solo per un’ora.
A dare una mano a questa svolta ecologica c’è anche la politica, con il Governo tedesco che si è prefissato l’obiettivo di raggiungere il milione di auto elettriche entro il 2020, e per questo motivo sono stati stanziati ben 115 milioni di euro per la mobilità a basse emissioni, e la Porsche non poteva mancare l’occasione.
Oltre alle elettriche, la Porsche ha intenzione anche di entrare nel mercato delle auto ibride molto prima, con il modello della Cayenne adattato ad esigenze più ecologiche. Questo è già in produzione da qualche mese, ed uscirà appena prima di un altro modello, la Panamera, a cui poi seguiranno a ruota gli altri. L’ingresso del colosso tedesco è in ogni caso un’ottima notizia per due ragioni: primo perché alcuni dei suoi modelli, come ad esempio proprio il Cayenne, sono tra le auto più inquinanti al mondo, ed in questo modo diventano parecchio più pulite; secondo perché in questo modo anche gli altri marchi sportivi e di lusso si dovranno adeguare, non potendo più contare sulla scusa della tecnologia troppo arretrata per reggere il passo con gli standard preferiti dai loro clienti.
Fonte: [Corriere della Sera]
