Porto Torres, dichiarato lo stato di emergenza per la Gallura

Il Capo del Compartimento Marittimo de La Maddalena ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza dopo il disastro ambientale di Porto Torres dell’11 gennaio e dopo il nuovo incidente del 19 gennaio 2011. Il riversamento in mare, a largo dell’area industriale di Porto Torres, di oltre 10.000 litri di olio combustibile dallo stabilimento E.On ha raggiunto anche le coste della Gallura.
Le operazioni di disinquinamento delle coste nord-orientali della Sardegna proseguono da ieri mattina per bonificare il tratto di costa tra Monti Russo, frazione del Comune di Aglientu, e Capo Testa, nota località turistica nel Comune di Santa Teresa di Gallura.
[Fonte: Ansa]
[Foto. robertapietrasanta]
Commenti (7)
official statement febbraio 14, 2017 il 10:13 pm
I just want to say I am newbie to blogging and site-building and actually loved you’re web page. More than likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You actually have fantastic articles. Regards for sharing with us your webpage.
free children's books to read online febbraio 17, 2017 il 7:27 pm
The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future it’ll do even better in those areas, but for now it’s a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPod’s strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.
Tractor Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 2:16 pm
You have to rely on your self . That’s the secrets involving success.
http://partscatalog.sellload.com/
Travel & Hotel febbraio 20, 2017 il 9:03 am
I intended to create you that very little observation to finally say thanks over again relating to the superb views you’ve shown here. It was so shockingly generous with people like you to provide easily exactly what a lot of folks could have marketed for an electronic book in order to make some cash for their own end, specifically given that you could have done it in the event you considered necessary. These ideas in addition acted to become a fantastic way to know that other people online have similar dreams just like my very own to realize whole lot more on the subject of this issue. I know there are a lot more pleasant moments in the future for individuals that go through your site.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 3:20 am
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 5:22 am
I have not checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂