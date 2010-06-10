Prestigiacomo: “biglietto salato per chi visita le riserve naturali”

L’Italia è uno dei Paesi al mondo che hanno più biodiversità e più bellezze naturali, e probabilmente il primo in Europa. Così in un periodo in cui gli Stati cercano di racimolare quanti più soldi possibile, si guarda anche da questa parte per tentare di fare cassa. E così il ministro dell’Ambiente Stefania Prestigiacomo, durante la trasmissione di Porta a Porta che andrà in onda questa sera, ha lanciato la sua proposta:
L’isola di Monte Cristo è una riserva integrale che si potrebbe vendere turisticamente e inserirla in un circuito assolutamente d’elite da cui potrebbero arrivare un milione di euro l’anno.
Ricordiamo che l’Isola di Monte Cristo si trova al largo delle coste toscane ed è al 100% tutelata come patrimonio naturale. Essa è la più grande riserva naturale biogenetica d’Italia e tra le più grandi al mondo, ed anche una delle più grandi riserve naturali, ma per poterla mantenere tale, bisogna limitare di molto l’ingresso dell’uomo. E’ infatti vietata la balneazione e solo 1000 visitatori l’anno possono raggiungerla, in periodi be precisi.
La proposta della Prestigiacomo sarebbe rendere l’isola un porto per vip in quanto, per guadagnare il milione di euro che spera di ottenere, mantenendo inalterata l’area, dovrà mantenere limitati gli accessi, ma con un costo del biglietto molto alto. E che dire delle barche che andranno e verranno da e per l’isola? Ancora una volta un rappresentante di Governo ha perso l’occasione per evitare una brutta figura.
Commenti
