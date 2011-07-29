Deforestazione e tigre di Sumatra, la pubblicità ingannevole della APP fa infuriare gli ambientalisti

Non si arrestano le polemiche, a dir poco accese, tra la APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) e le associazioni ambientaliste italiane. Stavolta la multinazionale sino-indonesiana della carta, complice per i verdi della deforestazione e dunque della scomparsa dell’habitat della tigre di Sumatra, sarebbe finita nel mirino di Legambiente, WWF, Greenpeace e Terra! per via di una massiccia campagna pubblicitaria avviata in Italia sulle pagine dei principali quotidiani e su diverse emittenti televisive di spicco. Gli spot che strumentalizzano, pensate un po’, proprio la tigre, sarebbero infatti per gli ambientalisti a dir poco ingannevoli: sono addirittura crudeli.
Negli spazi pubblicitari acquistati dalla APP sul Corriere della Sera, la Repubblica, il Sole 24 Ore, La 7 si vede un’enorme impronta di tigre che si fa veicolo di un messaggio a dir poco fuorviante per i consumatori:
Per scoprire il nostro impegno a favore della biodiversità, seguite le nostre tracce.
Immediata e dura la reazione degli ambientalisti italiani: si tratta di mero greenwashing. Le associazioni, in una lettera congiunta, hanno chiesto ai quotidiani ed alle reti televisive che mandano in onda lo spot di non dare più spazio alle mistificazioni ed alle falsità dell’APP.
Il WWF ha documentato la presenza di tigri nelle concessioni di APP e dei suoi fornitori. Di recente Greenpeace aveva diffuso un video shock sulla morte di un esemplare finito in un laccio illegale proprio nel territorio di competenza della APP. I reati del colosso vanno oltre l’accelerare l’estinzione della tigre. La multinazionale è un predatore di alberi e deforesta proprio gli habitat che dice di proteggere, aree al 90% suolo torboso profondo oltre 4 metri, territori che andrebbero preservati integri secondo quanto stabilito dalla legislazione indonesiana in materia:
E’ vietato, e quindi illegale, convertire in piantagioni industriali le foreste presenti su tali suoli torbosi (Decreto Presidenziale N. 32/1990) per le conseguenti immissioni di gas serra in atmosfera. Assieme alla APRIL, la APP è uno dei principali attori della distruzione delle foreste di Sumatra, dove si stima che abbia abbattuto oltre un milione di ettari di foreste naturali.
Greenpeace, WWF, Legambiente e Terra! sporgeranno una denuncia formale all’Authority televisiva e all’Istituto di Autodisciplina Pubblicitaria
nella speranza di far sospendere gli spot:
È ora che anche chi vende spazi pubblicitari si faccia parte attiva per promuovere una corretta informazione ed impedire la circolazione di messaggi così pericolosi per il nostro mercato, per le ultime foreste del pianeta e per l’esistenza di specie già violentemente minacciate come la tigre di Sumatra, spiegano.
[Fonte: Salvaleforeste.it]
Commenti (56)
why not try these out febbraio 14, 2017 il 11:12 pm
I simply want to mention I am very new to blogging and site-building and truly liked this web-site. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog . You definitely have exceptional posts. Thanks for revealing your website.
free romance books to read online febbraio 17, 2017 il 7:02 pm
This is getting a bit more subjective, but I much prefer the Zune Marketplace. The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like ‘Mixview’ that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you’re listening to. Clicking on one of those will center on that item, and another set of “neighbors” will come into view, allowing you to navigate around exploring by similar artists, songs, or users. Speaking of users, the Zune “Social” is also great fun, letting you find others with shared tastes and becoming friends with them. You then can listen to a playlist created based on an amalgamation of what all your friends are listening to, which is also enjoyable. Those concerned with privacy will be relieved to know you can prevent the public from seeing your personal listening habits if you so choose.
Tractor Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 1:02 pm
french translation is kind of hard at first but if you get used to it, then it is easy;;
http://partscatalog.sellload.com/
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 5:17 am
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:39 am
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 7:57 am
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¡¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
wiro sableng febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:10 am
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Travel febbraio 21, 2017 il 1:12 pm
I wish to express my appreciation to this writer for rescuing me from this type of scenario. Just after scouting through the world-wide-web and finding notions which are not productive, I assumed my life was well over. Living devoid of the solutions to the issues you’ve fixed as a result of your good post is a critical case, as well as the kind that might have in a wrong way damaged my entire career if I had not encountered your blog. That understanding and kindness in taking care of every part was priceless. I am not sure what I would have done if I had not discovered such a thing like this. I’m able to at this point look ahead to my future. Thanks so much for the reliable and results-oriented help. I will not be reluctant to recommend the website to anyone who should have counselling on this issue.
Technology febbraio 21, 2017 il 2:15 pm
Needed to compose you a little bit of remark to thank you once again relating to the superb knowledge you have discussed on this page. It was certainly generous of you to convey extensively what exactly a lot of folks could possibly have made available for an e book to make some bucks for themselves, most importantly considering the fact that you might well have tried it in the event you decided. These pointers in addition worked as the easy way to be sure that the rest have the identical fervor like my own to realize great deal more with respect to this matter. I believe there are a lot more pleasurable occasions in the future for folks who looked at your blog post.
Health & Fitness febbraio 22, 2017 il 5:46 am
My spouse and i ended up being more than happy when Louis could deal with his reports through the entire ideas he acquired through your site. It’s not at all simplistic to just possibly be offering things some other people might have been selling. And now we understand we’ve got the writer to be grateful to for this. Those explanations you made, the straightforward blog navigation, the friendships you can make it easier to create – it’s got mostly exceptional, and it’s really making our son and us consider that that concept is entertaining, and that’s exceptionally indispensable. Thank you for the whole lot!
Travel & Leisure febbraio 22, 2017 il 8:00 am
Of course, what a splendid blog and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.Have an awsome day!
Emeryeps febbraio 23, 2017 il 1:41 am
It is convenient opportunity to put together some desires for the forthcoming future. I’ve digested this post and if I could, I wish to propose you handful intriguing instruction.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/emeryeps
Science febbraio 23, 2017 il 3:29 am
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite certain I will learn plenty of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Law And Legal febbraio 23, 2017 il 4:48 am
I got what you mean , thankyou for putting up.Woh I am delighted to find this website through google. “Those who corrupt the public mind are just as evil as those who steal from the public.” by Theodor Wiesengrund Adorno.
Family febbraio 23, 2017 il 5:56 pm
You are my inspiration, I own few web logs and sometimes run out from brand :). “Follow your inclinations with due regard to the policeman round the corner.” by W. Somerset Maugham.
Woman febbraio 23, 2017 il 7:02 pm
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for!
pasang iklan gratis febbraio 23, 2017 il 10:18 pm
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
http://vokak.org/user/ValerieAnstey2/
grosir jilbab tanah abang 2017 febbraio 23, 2017 il 11:12 pm
My spouse and I stumbled over here different website and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page repeatedly.
http://qijiahealthy.com/comment/html/index.php?page=1&id=1540
Mike Koosher febbraio 24, 2017 il 1:30 am
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-home-comment-general
Automotive febbraio 24, 2017 il 5:11 am
Rattling nice layout and superb subject material , practically nothing else we want : D.
read vampire academy books online free febbraio 24, 2017 il 6:33 pm
Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.
Filme Online Schauen Kostenlos Legal Deutsch Ohne Anmeldung Ohne Download febbraio 25, 2017 il 10:36 am
This is getting a bit more subjective, but I much prefer the Zune Marketplace. The interface is colorful, has more flair, and some cool features like ‘Mixview’ that let you quickly see related albums, songs, or other users related to what you’re listening to. Clicking on one of those will center on that item, and another set of “neighbors” will come into view, allowing you to navigate around exploring by similar artists, songs, or users. Speaking of users, the Zune “Social” is also great fun, letting you find others with shared tastes and becoming friends with them. You then can listen to a playlist created based on an amalgamation of what all your friends are listening to, which is also enjoyable. Those concerned with privacy will be relieved to know you can prevent the public from seeing your personal listening habits if you so choose.
Mike Koosher febbraio 25, 2017 il 12:40 pm
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-services-comment-exact
Filme Online Schauen Kostenlos Legal Deutsch febbraio 25, 2017 il 4:17 pm
Zune and iPod: Most people compare the Zune to the Touch, but after seeing how slim and surprisingly small and light it is, I consider it to be a rather unique hybrid that combines qualities of both the Touch and the Nano. It’s very colorful and lovely OLED screen is slightly smaller than the touch screen, but the player itself feels quite a bit smaller and lighter. It weighs about 2/3 as much, and is noticeably smaller in width and height, while being just a hair thicker.
imsc febbraio 25, 2017 il 6:23 pm
IMSC SEO is a Singapore SEO Company. They provide comprehensive Singapore SEO services to help SG businesses to gain traffic from search engine. Their SEO agency has many years of experiences working with overseas companies on more competitive grounds. They are the best seo company in Singapore you can find. Their SEO expert and consultant understand exactly what search engine optimization your company need to gain search engine traffic.
http://www.shortmyurls.com/imsc-home-comment-general
article febbraio 27, 2017 il 3:52 am
I’m very happy to find this page. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new information in your web site.
http://www.obsforum.org
My site url febbraio 27, 2017 il 4:25 am
I just hope to share it with you that I am new to wordpress blogging and clearly valued your work. Likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You truly have magnificent article information. Delight In it for telling with us your blog post
http://www.cursosdemasaje1.info
find more info febbraio 28, 2017 il 3:18 am
I was pretty pleased to find this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new information on your blog.
blog here febbraio 28, 2017 il 7:01 pm
Howdy there, just turned out to be aware of your blogging site through The Big G, and have found that it’s truly beneficial. I will be grateful in the event you maintain such.
http://www.divorceattorney6.info
Profile Address marzo 1, 2017 il 1:24 am
I was more than happy to find this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new stuff on your website.
http://www.trebuchetleague.com
Health & Fitness marzo 1, 2017 il 10:12 am
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
visit the site marzo 1, 2017 il 7:25 pm
I was extremely pleased to discover this site. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to look at new information in your site.
http://www.saveboissierehouse.org
visit site marzo 1, 2017 il 8:38 pm
I just need to tell you that I am new to blog posting and genuinely cherished your write-up. More than likely I am likely to save your blog post . You literally have great article material. Acknowledge it for swapping with us your current internet site report
http://www.costaricaseo2.info
next location marzo 2, 2017 il 12:22 am
It’s proper opportunity to put together some desires for the near future. I have looked over this article and if I could, I wish to recommend you number of helpful tips.
http://www.w3mail.org
learn this here now marzo 2, 2017 il 1:36 am
Truly intriguing details you’ll have said, thank you so much for writing.
http://www.autoinsuranceboost.info
my company marzo 2, 2017 il 5:11 am
Truly alluring resources that you have remarked, many thanks for setting up.
http://www.acidhosting.info
Automotive marzo 2, 2017 il 5:11 am
Well I sincerely enjoyed studying it. This tip provided by you is very helpful for accurate planning.
Education marzo 2, 2017 il 6:34 am
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
over here marzo 2, 2017 il 7:21 am
Highly compelling information you have stated, thanks a lot for publishing.
http://www.needleguidance.com
Business marzo 2, 2017 il 8:47 am
I truly appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again
sex cartoon marzo 2, 2017 il 11:48 am
Very good blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
2141 settembre 14, 2017 il 3:06 pm
Hie doc I’m pregmant about 6months I use a tribuss tablet so now doctor give me a odimune I like to now is working same is not a problem to change
2141 http://he.shirttail.us/sitemap2141.xml
564 settembre 14, 2017 il 3:07 pm
grabe ang mga inggit na matatanda dito!!!!
564 http://ja.shirttail.us/sitemap564.xml
1725 settembre 14, 2017 il 3:07 pm
Several times when I have been on a Metro bus that has those transit tv monitors; even when they were working no one that I saw was even looking at them.
1725 http://th.graft.us/sitemap1725.xml
sitemap settembre 14, 2017 il 3:08 pm
HI Brian, thank you. Will add your email to my mailing list and keep you posted.
sitemap http://tr.goad.biz/sitemap716.xml
sitemap settembre 14, 2017 il 3:18 pm
i just want so many more. they are so amazing.
sitemap http://ja.purgatory.us/sitemap801.xml
sitemap 1909 settembre 14, 2017 il 3:18 pm
Does not say at what temp to cook brownies
sitemap 1909 http://tr.modularization.us/sitemap1909.xml
sitemap settembre 14, 2017 il 3:19 pm
YAY!!! I am so so so glad you enjoyed them!!
sitemap http://it.smote.biz/sitemap739.xml
sitemap settembre 14, 2017 il 3:19 pm
Love the print of the top and the jeans!
sitemap http://nl.modularization.us/sitemap353.xml
472 settembre 14, 2017 il 3:19 pm
Hi if CD4 is 29 can Tribuss help?
472 http://ru.graft.us/sitemap472.xml
sitemap settembre 14, 2017 il 3:20 pm
Atroiza and Atripla both contain the same active drugs, just made by different manufacturers. You should not noticed any difference between them. Please note that we are not doctors.
sitemap http://tr.graft.us/sitemap408.xml
sitemap 2037 settembre 14, 2017 il 3:20 pm
Hot damn! I just can’t get enough.
sitemap 2037 http://ar.presupposition.us/sitemap2037.xml
sitemap 483 settembre 14, 2017 il 3:20 pm
Hello, I stated taking Atrozia last week Tuesday and my feet were itching for only two days and it stoped and I’m taking the pill @ night
sitemap 483 http://ja.modularization.us/sitemap483.xml
2911 settembre 14, 2017 il 3:20 pm
This varies a lot between different people. Usually within a week or two it should get better. If it continues than talk to your doctor about this.
2911 http://vi.modularization.us/sitemap2911.xml
9.sallow.co dicembre 19, 2017 il 4:54 am
Some people do experience nightmares with Tribuss. This is related to efavirenz, one of the drugs in Tribuss. Are you experiencing nightmares?
9.sallow.co http://9.sallow.co/1v5l/