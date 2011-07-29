Deforestazione e tigre di Sumatra, la pubblicità ingannevole della APP fa infuriare gli ambientalisti

0

Non si arrestano le polemiche, a dir poco accese, tra la APP (Asia Pulp & Paper) e le associazioni ambientaliste italiane. Stavolta la multinazionale sino-indonesiana della carta, complice per i verdi della deforestazione e dunque della scomparsa dell’habitat della tigre di Sumatra, sarebbe finita nel mirino di Legambiente, WWF, Greenpeace e Terra! per via di una massiccia campagna pubblicitaria avviata in Italia sulle pagine dei principali quotidiani e su diverse emittenti televisive di spicco. Gli spot che strumentalizzano, pensate un po’, proprio la tigre, sarebbero infatti per gli ambientalisti a dir poco ingannevoli: sono addirittura crudeli.

Negli spazi pubblicitari acquistati dalla APP sul Corriere della Sera, la Repubblica, il Sole 24 Ore, La 7 si vede un’enorme impronta di tigre che si fa veicolo di un messaggio a dir poco fuorviante per i consumatori:

Per scoprire il nostro impegno a favore della biodiversità, seguite le nostre tracce.

Immediata e dura la reazione degli ambientalisti italiani: si tratta di mero greenwashing. Le associazioni, in una lettera congiunta, hanno chiesto ai quotidiani ed alle reti televisive che mandano in onda lo spot di non dare più spazio alle mistificazioni ed alle falsità dell’APP.

Il WWF ha documentato la presenza di tigri nelle concessioni di APP e dei suoi fornitori. Di recente Greenpeace aveva diffuso un video shock sulla morte di un esemplare finito in un laccio illegale proprio nel territorio di competenza della APP. I reati del colosso vanno oltre l’accelerare l’estinzione della tigre. La multinazionale è un predatore di alberi e deforesta proprio gli habitat che dice di proteggere, aree al 90% suolo torboso profondo oltre 4 metri, territori che andrebbero preservati integri secondo quanto stabilito dalla legislazione indonesiana in materia:

E’ vietato, e quindi illegale, convertire in piantagioni industriali le foreste presenti su tali suoli torbosi (Decreto Presidenziale N. 32/1990) per le conseguenti immissioni di gas serra in atmosfera. Assieme alla APRIL, la APP è uno dei principali attori della distruzione delle foreste di Sumatra, dove si stima che abbia abbattuto oltre un milione di ettari di foreste naturali.

Greenpeace, WWF, Legambiente e Terra! sporgeranno una denuncia formale all’Authority televisiva e all’Istituto di Autodisciplina Pubblicitaria

nella speranza di far sospendere gli spot:

È ora che anche chi vende spazi pubblicitari si faccia parte attiva per promuovere una corretta informazione ed impedire la circolazione di messaggi così pericolosi per il nostro mercato, per le ultime foreste del pianeta e per l’esistenza di specie già violentemente minacciate come la tigre di Sumatra, spiegano.

