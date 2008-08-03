Rabi Rashmi Abasan: il primo complesso residenziale in India alimentato ad energia solare

0

India, a causa della rapida industrializzazione e dell'incremento demografico, la domanda di energia elettrica è cresciuta notevolmente. Secondo i dati della Planning Commission l'India, per far fronte alla maggiore richiesta energetica, dovrà produrre, entro il 2030, almeno 700 mila MW di energia in più. Il governo indiano sta cercando di rispondere a questa necessita attraverso l'impiego di fonti di energia rinnovabili, istituendo anche un apposito ministero: Ministry of Non-Conventional Energy Sources.

Rabi Rashmi Abasan, il primo complesso residenziale in India alimentato completamente ad energia solare. La struttura, costruita dalla WBREDA) e da Bengal DCL, è situata a New Town in Calcutta e rappresenta un notevole passo avanti nell’utilizzo di energia alternativa. Nell’ottica dello sfruttamento delle energie rinnovabili si inserisce perfettamente il, il primo complesso residenziale inalimentato completamente ad energia solare. La struttura, costruita dalla West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency ) e da, è situata aine rappresenta un notevole passo avanti nell’utilizzo di energia alternativa.





Il Rabi Rashmi Abasan è, infatti, concepito per provvedere completamente al suo fabbisogno energetico sfruttando l’energia solare. Ogni abitazione del complesso residenziale è in grado di catturare i raggi del sole tramite delle tegole fotovoltaiche posizionate sul tetto e di trasformarli in elettricità generando 2 kW di energia. Il Rabi Rashmi Abasan è anche il primo esempio in India di sistemi fotovoltaici integrati in quanto i pannelli solari sono completamente inseriti nell’architettura della struttura evitando emissioni di carbonio per 0,5 kg ogni kilowattora di energia solare prodotta. L’elettricità prodotta viene impiegata per l’uso domestico e in particolare per l’illuminazione, per il riscaldamento e la ventilazione e per l’acqua calda. Nello specifico le abitazioni del Rabi Rashmi Abasan dispongono di architetture solari passive ed attive. I sistemi solari passivi consentono tra le altre cose di riscaldare le case durante l’inverno e di rinfrescarle d’estate e di illuminare le abitazioni con luce naturale. Le architetture solari attive, invece, includono il sistema di riscaldamento per l’acqua che permette di ottenere circa 100 litri di acqua calda al giorno. Nel Rabi Rashmi Abasan, infine, l’energia prodotta inutilizzata dalle abitazioni può essere immessa nella rete elettrica locale.

In India la creazione del Rabi Rashmi Abasan e più in generale l’applicazione di tecnologie relative alle energie alternative garantirà le risorse necessarie per far fronte al crescente fabbisogno energetico e per favorire lo sviluppo delle aree rurali e ridurre la dipendenza dall’energia estera.