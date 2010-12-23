Rifiuti: il comune di Napoli sta a guardare? I cittadini fanno partire il riciclaggio da soli

0

Napoli affoga nell’immondizia, nonostante i proclami di Berlusconi convinto che prima di Natale il problema sarebbe stato risolto; il Comune non fa nulla, la Regione idem, ed i cittadini si sono stancati persino di protestare. Ora passeranno alle vie di fatto. Se le istituzioni non li aiutano, i napoletani hanno deciso di fare da soli, ed in 7 quartieri è partita la raccolta differenziata su base volontaria.

Bagnoli, Ponticelli, Centro Direzionale, Chiaiano, Colli Aminei, San Giovanni a Teduccio e Rione Alto. Sono questi i primi 7 quartieri, composti da ben 130 mila persone, che hanno avviato una raccolta porta a porta per tentare di ridurre la quantità di rifiuti non solo nelle discariche, ma prima di tutto dalle strade cittadine, diventate ormai una discarica istituzionalizzata.

Il rione più grande è anche quello più virtuoso, Bagnoli, che contiene 19 mila abitanti e registra numeri da Paese scandinavo: 91,11% di raccolta differenziata, mentre gli altri quartieri non scherzano con Centro Direzionale che supera l’84% ed in ogni caso non si scende mai sotto il 66%. Numeri che fanno capire l’opportunità che la città (ma non solo quella) sta perdendo, dato che se tutta la metropoli si comportasse come questi rioni, con tassi inferiori ma più attuabili che si aggirano intorno al 40%, finirebbero in discarica (o per le strade) 12 mila tonnellate di immondizia in meno ogni mese.

Le conseguenze sono facilmente intuibili: meno bisogno di discariche, strade pulite, meno inquinamento e più utilità comune, visto che poi i rifiuti che oggi vengono abbandonati a sé stessi e bruciati verrebbero trasformati in oggetti riutilizzabili. Qualcosa però ha cominciato a muoversi. Nel 2000 infatti la raccolta differenziata a Napoli praticamente non si faceva, dato che il tasso registrato era appena dell’1,32%. Dal 2008 è stato introdotto il “porta a porta”, e così oggi su tutto il territorio cittadino si è arrivati al 18,90%. Numeri ancora bassi, specialmente se consideriamo che la città contiene quasi un milione di abitanti, ma volendo partire proprio da qui si intuisce le potenzialità di un’area che oggi è tra le più inquinate al mondo, ma che potrebbe ribaltare questa situazione solo volendolo.

Questa esperienza ci insegna che occorrono risposte politiche adeguate alle potenzialità e alla volontà degli stessi cittadini e che le scelte finora avviate non hanno tenuto conto di questi fattori. E’ bastato “gettare un seme” per avere un raccolto fruttuoso. I cittadini chiedono con forza un cambiamento radicale rispetto alle scelte che hanno subito per oltre 15 anni con le drammatiche conseguenze negative che tutti conosciamo. I napoletani chiedono di avere accesso rapido al servizio “porta a porta” perché ne vedono la ricetta anti-crisi-rifiuti

ha dichiarato Stefano Leoni, presidente del Wwf Italia. Non sarebbe nemmeno difficile attuarla, visto che i soldi non mancano grazie alla Tarsu (tassa sui rifiuti) più alta d’Italia.

[Fonte: il Fatto Quotidiano]