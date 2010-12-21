Rifiuti, a Palermo e Napoli il Natale è trash

0

Si parla di regali costosi, settimana bianca, neve immacolata e tendenze ai consumi in crescita sotto l’albero di Natale, quello finto, così lontano dal Paese reale che certi servizi dei tg nazionali fanno venire la nausea dalla falsità che scorre a litri come lo spumante, italiano.

E mentre la politica discute di alleanze politiche improbabili che altro non farebbero che cambiare la posizione dei pastori in un presepio tutt’altro che vivente, sarà un Natale trash per molti italiani. La spazzatura, politica, mediatica, e reale, straborda per tutta la Penisola, più simile ad un cassonetto che al Belpaese di cui ormai non è rimasta altro che l’espressione, visto il degrado ambientale e la corruzione dilagante di cui le ecomafie sono solo la manifestazione più evidente e drammatica.

L’ambiente esce dal concetto astratto del territorio da tutelare con iniziative più o meno encomiabili e si fa specchio, testimone, di un disagio che dilaga, intaccando un patrimonio culturale che perde di valore ogni giorno che passa, vittima dell’incuria e del malcontento che serpeggia come un virus. L’ambiente è anche quel cielo di Roma in cui volano sampietrini, quel cortile della scuola di Napoli che immortala l’accoppiata, tutt’altro che vincente, di bambini e spazzatura, quello scorcio di Pompei che non è più.

L’ambiente è vittima, partecipe della sofferenza di chi lo vive, di chi spesso lo usa come palcoscenico per rivendicare i diritti negati. Il caso di Palermo è emblematico. Il capoluogo siciliano, apprendiamo, potrebbe essere sommerso dai rifiuti anche a Natale. Gli stipendi dei dipendenti del gruppo Amia, azienda di igiene ambientale del Comune di Palermo, sono a rischio per il mese di dicembre, così come le tredicesime. La raccolta dei rifiuti, già a partire da domani, potrebbe dunque essere bloccata come forma di protesta contro la precarietà economica delle famiglie nel periodo di Natale. Dionisio Giordano, segretario regionale Fit Cisl Ambiente, si fa portavoce del disagio del personale Amia, spiegando che

I lavoratori e le loro famiglie non possono continuare a vivere in questo stato di precarietà economica. I soldi già sono disponibili nelle casse del Comune di Palermo, risorse già trasmesse dalla Regione, ma per rimpalli burocratici a oggi i lavoratori non hanno alcuna certezza di ricevere i pagamenti. Se entro domani mattina non vi sarà la certezza del passaggio delle risorse economiche dal Comune all’Amia si correrà il rischio di avere un Natale con i rifiuti in strada.

Un ambiente avvelenato, dunque, dai rifiuti, quelle buste di spazzatura che nascondono ben altri rifiuti, umani stavolta, persone incapaci di gestire persino un semplice pagamento degli stipendi a lavoratori che sgobbano per assicurare un ambiente pulito ai palermitani e che sono costrette a lasciarlo sporco, paradossalmente, per fare un regalo ai propri figli a Natale.

