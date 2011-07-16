Risparmio energetico, prodotto italiano fa risparmiare il 73% di elettricità alla Svizzera

0

Si chiama Dibawatt, e per molti di noi questo nome può non dir nulla, ma potrebbe essere uno degli strumenti che, in futuro, permetteranno di far risparmiare al nostro Paese enormi quantità di energia elettrica. Realizzato da Sorgenia Menowatt, il Dibawatt è un alimentatore elettronico che può essere utilizzato per la pubblica illuminazione ed è in grado di ridurre il consumo energetico al minimo quando installato all’interno della lampada. Il tutto a costo zero.

Gli esperimenti effettuati finora sono stati un successo. La rilevazione effettuata da Age sa, la utility svizzera per acqua, gas ed elettricità, ha rilevato un risparmio nel Paese elvetico di energia per 9.900 Kw/h annui, equivalenti al 73,33%. Per questo il prodotto è stato anche esportato in Francia, dove i primi risultati saranno disponibili già a settembre, e comincia a prendere piede anche in Italia, dato che già 305 Comuni hanno deciso di adottarlo.

Questo risparmio è consistente in quanto è ben visibile sia sulle lampade tradizionali per l’illuminazione stradale, in cui il risparmio è del 73%, ma anche rispetto alle lampade di ultima generazione, che già dovrebbero consumare meno energia, visto che applicando il Dibawatt a queste ultime il risparmio è comunque del 18,4%, di certo non poco considerando i costi totali, sia in termini economici che di emissioni, di un intero Comune. Come funziona è spiegato dalla stessa azienda:

attraverso Internet e con un browser è possibile un accesso sicuro al sistema, per controllare e gestire gli impianti di illuminazione. È così possibile aumentare considerevolmente i risparmi che già da solo il Dibawatt permette. L’accesso e la gestione vengono fatti direttamente dai tecnici degli enti locali, ai quali è stata fornita precedentemente assistenza e formazione.

Inoltre il Dibawatt effettua diverse operazioni all’interno dell’apparato come ridurre la potenza assorbita, evita il sovraccarico e gli sbalzi di tensione, elimina le perdite, riduce la potenza assorbita durante i periodi di picco, adegua la potenza illuminante ad un numero anche elevato di lampade, ed infine raddoppia la durata di vita della lampada. Applicato per la prima volta in Svizzera dalla città di Chiasso, ha contribuito al riconoscimento per la cittadina del marchio Città dell’Energia – European Energy Award, un riconoscimento che viene attribuito a quelle città in grado di abbattere i consumi energetici.

Il Dibawatt è riconosciuto come miglior prodotto nel mercato, con un rapporto qualità/prezzo inarrivabile per le prestazioni rese. Si è dimostrato più efficiente del led di ultima generazione, ottenendo un risparmio superiore ad un costo inferiore e un’ottima resa illuminotecnica. Possiamo dire di aver fatto un buon lavoro ma il nostro impegno nella ricerca e nell’innovazione prosegue

ha spiegato l’amministratore delegato del Gruppo Sorgenia Adriano Maroni. Per ulteriori informazioni visitate il sito www.sorgeniamenowatt.it.