Risparmio energetico: inventato il termostato che impara le tue abitudini

I termostati sono uno dei mezzi più comuni per risparmiare sui consumi domestici. E’ importante infatti imparare a programmarli per riscaldare la casa solo quando serve, ed evitare di sprecare soldi ed energia inutilmente in altre occasioni. Purtroppo però spesso sono difficili da comprendere e facili da dimenticare, tanto che una persona molto impegnata potrebbe decidere di non usarlo più. Problema risolto con il termostato “intelligente”.
Il creatore dell’iPod ha avuto un’idea. Grazie ai laboratori Nest ha messo a punto il termostato che impara le abitudini degli abitanti della casa. Battezzato “Learning Thermostat” (letteralmente termostato che impara), ha bisogno soltanto di essere regolato le prime volte. Sin dalla prima taratura infatti inizia subito ad apprendere le tue abitudini, da quando ti svegli a quando vai a dormire, quando si è lontani da casa e quando cambiano le stagioni, e ricorda le temperature che più ti piacciono in determinati momenti della giornata. Dopo averlo capito, si riprogrammerà da sé.
Gli sviluppatori spiegano che non c’è bisogno di mettere un programma, perché fa tutto lui. Di solito entro la prima settimana si setta completamente e, una tantum, ha bisogno di modifiche se qualcosa non va bene. Il termostato ha persino sensori dei livelli di illuminazione in modo che sappia quando in casa c’è qualcuno o, se non c’è nessuno, può “permettersi” di abbassare la temperatura.
In questo modo gli abitanti della casa possono risparmiare energia senza lo “sforzo” di ricordarsi le buone abitudini. Sul macchinario è persino presente uno schermo in cui compare l’icona di una foglia verde che vi avvisa quando state risparmiando energia. Secondo gli sviluppatori, il termostato come oggi lo conosciamo, inventato nel 1970, avrebbe dovuto permettere agli inquilini che lo avrebbero utilizzato di risparmiare l’89% dell’energia utilizzata per il riscaldamento delle abitazioni. Purtroppo, a conti fatti, questo risparmio è stato di molto inferiore, ed il motivo è da ricercare nella troppa difficoltà ad utilizzarlo. Per questo è importante semplificare questi aggeggi, e quale semplificazione migliore c’è di un termostato che fa tutto da solo? Il costo sul mercato americano sarà di 249 dollari, quando uscirà il mese prossimo, ed in attesa che arrivi anche nei nostri negozi, potrete comprarlo online.
[Fonte: Treehugger]
