Sicurezza nucleare, l’Italia partecipa con Pistelli alla confereza Aeia

Con la sua partecipazione alla Conferenza internazionale sulla sicurezza nucleare, organizzata a Vienna dall’Agenzia Internazionale dell’Energia Atomica (Aiea), il governo italiano dimostra di essere pronto per ratificare la Convenzione internazionale sulla soppressione degli atti di terrorismo nucleare. E’ quanto riferito da una nota della Farnesina circa la partecipazione del nostro vice ministro degli Esteri Lapo Pistelli alla Conferenza internazionale di Vienna sulla sicurezza nucleare, a cui hanno preso parte 159 Stati. Come ha spiegato il ministro
L’Italia è fortemente impegnata nel decommissionamento dei siti del dismesso programma italiano dell’energia nucleare e offre agli altri paesi le proprie eccellenze formative come la scuola del Centro Internazionale di Fisica Teorica di Trieste per rafforzare il regime internazionale di sicurezza nucleare.
[Fonte: Adnkronos]
[Photo Credit | Thinkstock]
