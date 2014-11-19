Strategia Marina tra Italia e UE: sostenibilità, economia e posti di lavoro

Strategia Marina e Blue Growth tra sostenibilità ambientale, economia e posti di lavoro sono state al centro di un importante evento, che rientra tra le iniziative dell’Italia per il semestre di presidenza dell’UE, organizzato a Livorno dal Ministero dell’ambiente. Vediamo in sintesi alcuni concetti e i dati più rilevanti emersi dall’evento.
La strategia marina dell’Italia e il Blue Growth (una selezione di attività definite in ambito UE) hanno rappresentato il fulcro dell’evento del Ministero dell’ambiente organizzato a Livorno, dove si è parlato di green e di blue economy, dei nostri mari, dell’occupazione a essi correlata e di molto altro ancora. L’economia del mare in Italia si stima aver prodotto oltre 41 miliardi di euro di valore aggiunto nel 2013, grazie a una forza lavoro di circa 800 mila soggetti, che corrispondono a circa il 3,3% degli occupati della penisola. Su cosa si basa in Italia la blue economy? Il 31,2% del reddito prodotto è da ricondursi, come prevedibile, a servizi di alloggi e ristorazione, ma ben il 18,4% è invece correlato ad attività di tutela ambientale, di ricerca e regolamentazione. Nell’incontro sulla Strategia Marina sono stati stimati 123 mila occupati in questo specifico settore, e circa 7,6 miliardi di euro di valore aggiunto prodotti nel 2013. Il 16,7% del valore aggiunto della blue economy deriva invece dal settore dei trasporti marittimi. Non solo: le aziende dell’economia del mare che hanno previsto assunzioni nel 2013 sono il 19% contro il 13% della media italiana, con una quota importante per i giovani (circa il 30%). Durante l’evento sulla Strategia Marina in Italia per il semestre di presidenza UE si è inoltre chiarito il valore moltiplicativo dell’economia del mare, settore in grado di innescare indirettamente ulteriore valore aggiunto: 1,9 euro per ogni euro prodotto, il che comporta un totale complessivo di 119 miliardi di euro, pari all’8,5 per cento del totale dell’economia italiana.
È stato inoltre dedicato un interessante approfondimento al rapporto tra blue economy e green economy: più di un’impresa su cinque del settore ha investito o programmato investimenti tra il 2010 e il 2013 per migliorare la propria efficienza energetica o diminuire il proprio impatto ambientale; in particolar modo le aziende della filiera ittica (33,8 per cento) e della cantieristica (28,4 per cento). Ma in quali interventi del settore della green economy, più di preciso, hanno investito le aziende dell’economia del mare? Quasi l’80% ha puntato sul risparmio energetico e la riduzione dei consumi, mentre percentuali molto minori si sono focalizzate su interventi nei processi produttivi o sui prodotti. Un dato, inoltre, che la dice lunghissima sull’importanza del Blue Growth per l’economia italiana, e di conseguenza sull’importanza di regolamentare bene e spingere verso la sostenibilità le aziende dell’economia del mare, è quello relativo alla variazione dell’occupazione tra gli anni compresi dal 2000 al 2012: le imprese dell’ambito definito in UE come Blue Growth hanno segnato un +46,2% di occupazione contro il 7,7% in media del totale nazionale. Un ultimo dato prima di concludere la nostra sintesi sull’evento livornese del Ministero dell’ambiente: le province italiane dove sono maggiormente diffuse le imprese dell’economia del mare sono Rimini (a vocazione maggiormente turistica) e la stessa Livorno.
Photo credits | Porfirio su Flickr
