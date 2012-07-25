Tigri, l’India vieta i safari fotografici per proteggerle

Stanno diventando una specie simbolo della lotta all’estinzione delle specie animali, ma anziché combattere il bracconaggio, l’India si concentra su un popolo di turisti che si sarebbe accontentato di molto meno dell’avere la testa impagliata di una tigre nel salotto. Per non infastidire troppo questi splendidi felini, alcuni degli Stati in cui si concentrano la maggior parte delle specie rimaste hanno bandito i safari fotografici. Come se fosse quello il problema.
Scattare le foto d’ora in avanti non sarà completamente vietato, ma sarà permesso soltanto in un’area molto limitata della vasta savana in cui queste tigri vivono. E’ stata infatti creata una sorta di “area cuscinetto” che si frappone tra la zona di residenza umana ed il nucleo centrale che è dove vivono le tigri. Una circonferenza attraversabile esclusivamente dai turisti dovrebbe così evitare di infastidire il cuore del regno delle tigri, dove potrebbero sentirsi al sicuro e far crescere i propri cuccioli, garantendo così un minimo di foto-ricordo per persone che vengono da tutte le parti del mondo.
L’istituzione di questo regolamento è avvenuta in alcune aree dell’India in cui si calcola vivano circa 1.700 tigri, oltre la metà dell’intera popolazione mondiale. Sicuramente questa decisione va a favore degli animali che possono stare più tranquilli, ma bisogna ammettere che finora i safari fotografici erano stati effettuati in maniera molto discreta, i felini quasi non si accorgevano della presenza dei turisti, e qualche foto non ha mai fatto male a nessuno.
Semmai, se proprio bisogna prendere dei provvedimenti, bisognerebbe prendersela con i vicini cinesi che ancora mangiano le tigri e le trattano come carne da macello. Dopo la distruzione dell’habitat la seconda principale minaccia sono i bracconieri, presenti in numero molto nutrito in Cina e nei Paesi confinanti, i quali fanno decisamente più danni di qualche foto innocente.
[Fonte: Repubblica]
Photo Credits | Getty Images
