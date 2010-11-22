Traffico illegale di animali, coinvolti 51 Paesi

di Valentina Ierrobino novembre 22, 20105

Solo nei mesi di settembre ed ottobre il Corpo forestale dello Stato in collaborazione con l’Interpol ha sequestrato migliaia di specie di rettili e di animali in via d’estinzione destinati al traffico illegale. Il giro d’affari di oltre 25 milioni di euro coinvolge 51 Paesi, tra cui il nostro.
Rettili, animali vivi o morti, specie in via d’estinzione, questo il bottino ritrovato dal Servizio Cites del Corpo forestale dello Stato. In totale sono stati circa 400 gli animali vivi recuperati e oltre 200 le pelli di rettile e di felini sequestrate.

Il traffico illecito degli animali si conferma uno dei settori più lucrosi al mondo, nonostante le compagne di sensibilizzazione e le iniziative per il 2010, l’Anno della Biodiversità.

[Fonte: Ansa]
[Foto: ilsole24ore]

