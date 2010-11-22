Traffico illegale di animali, coinvolti 51 Paesi

Solo nei mesi di settembre ed ottobre il Corpo forestale dello Stato in collaborazione con l’Interpol ha sequestrato migliaia di specie di rettili e di animali in via d’estinzione destinati al traffico illegale. Il giro d’affari di oltre 25 milioni di euro coinvolge 51 Paesi, tra cui il nostro.
Rettili, animali vivi o morti, specie in via d’estinzione, questo il bottino ritrovato dal Servizio Cites del Corpo forestale dello Stato. In totale sono stati circa 400 gli animali vivi recuperati e oltre 200 le pelli di rettile e di felini sequestrate.
Il traffico illecito degli animali si conferma uno dei settori più lucrosi al mondo, nonostante le compagne di sensibilizzazione e le iniziative per il 2010, l’Anno della Biodiversità.
[Fonte: Ansa]
[Foto: ilsole24ore]
Commenti
