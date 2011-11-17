Turismo rurale, una realtà per amanti della naura e buongustai

0

Si è da poco concluso Agri&tour, il salone nazionale dell’Agriturismo, svoltosi ad Arezzo nelle giornate 11-12-13 novembre 2011. Le molte novità in fatto di vacanze in mezzo al verde e di turismo rurale sono state raccolte dal portale di Agriturismo per raccontare a tutti qual’è il profilo del turista rurale 2011. Vogliamo scoprirlo anche noi?

Recenti studi hanno dimostrato che un riavvicinamento con la natura e con gli ambienti incontaminati e lontani da smog, traffico e frenesia di tutti i giorni, hanno un riscontro molto positivo sui nostri comportamenti; tanto che ne è nata una scienza, l’ecopsicologia che studia i rapporti tra ambiente e psiche. In questo contesto ci troviamo a parlare di turismo rurale e di vacanze all’aria aperta, in strutture ricettive immerse nel verde dove si possono gustare cibi genuini a km zero senza OGM e coltivati in modi semplici e naturali, come una volta. Nel nostri Paese sono molte le regioni che offrono diverse opportunità di turismo e relax nel verde, ma l’Umbria, il cuore verde d’Italia e la Toscana, sono le regioni che dispongono delle migliori eccellenze e tipicità.

Il turismo rurale favorisce i turisti provenienti dal vicino Lazio, per il 21,6% del totale, ma anche dal Nord arrivano ecoturisti, molto sono residenti in Lombardia, il 20,1% e in Veneto, l’11% del totale. I dati sul profilo del turista rurale raccolti durante Agri&tour indicano che il 62% dei turisti sono famiglie con figli al seguito, attratti dagli ambienti rurali perché in cerca di:

accoglienza di tipo familiare è al primo posto per il turista rurale, con il 72% delle preferenze;

di tipo familiare è al primo posto per il turista rurale, con il 72% delle preferenze; buona cucina e mangiar sano con prodotti enogastronomici genuini locali e stagionali, per il 51,3%;

e mangiar sano con prodotti enogastronomici genuini locali e stagionali, per il 51,3%; contatto con la natura , per il 28,9;

, per il 28,9; visita dei centri di interesse artistico-culturale.

Le regioni preferite sono le storiche Umbria e Toscana, ma molte altre si stanno avvicinando al turista rurale aumentando la loro offerta e proponendo vacanze sostenibili e nel rispetto dell’ambiente.

