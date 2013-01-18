Arriva TWIKE, l’auto ibrida umano-elettrica

Siamo abituati a concepire le auto ibride con un mix tra energia elettrica e combustibili fossili, di solito benzina. In Svizzera c’è però chi è voluto andare oltre questo binomio, e rendere anche i veicoli ibridi al 100% a zero emissioni. Come fa? Con Twike, l’auto che viene alimentata dall’elettricità e… dalle gambe umane. Il concept non è per nulla nuovo, ma nasce quando ancora l’idea delle auto ibride ancora non era stata partorita, nel 1986.
Fisicamente assomiglia ad una moto coperta, dotata di tre ruote azionate come una bicicletta, e cioè dalle pedalate. Un po’ come una bici elettrica, il generatore di corrente può essere alimentato dalla forza delle gambe, ma a differenza di una bici, questa è una vera e propria auto, omologata per viaggiare nelle strade in cui solo i veicoli possono viaggiare come le autostrade. Se invece preferite evitare di pedalare, la batteria si può ricaricare come una normale auto elettrica nei punti di ricarica sparsi per la città.
Al posto del volante ha una sorta di joystick, simile a quello delle console di gioco di vecchia generazione, che permette così di manovrare il mezzo autonomamente dal movimento delle gambe. Anche il passeggero può “dare una mano”, o sarebbe meglio dire una gamba, pedalando dal suo posto. Ma gli aspetti ecologici non si fermano alla mancanza di benzina.
Ad esempio il materiale di cui è fatta l’auto è quasi completamente riciclato, ed ha dimostrato anche di essere molto resistente dato che, vent’anni dopo la sua realizzazione, non ha mostrato segni di disfacimento, nonostante sia stato esposto ai raggi UV, ma anche alle neve e al freddo dei Paesi nordici. La velocità è di poco superiore a quella di una bicicletta, ma ha un range di autonomia di ben 200 km. A meno che non si vada a velocità maggiori (la velocità massima è 85 km/h) che consumano prima la batteria.
Inventato in Svizzera, il prodotto ora è di proprietà di una società tedesca che l’ha migliorato e l’ha omologato per farlo viaggiare sulle strade europee ed americane, ed oggi è già acquistabile. Il costo attualmente non è proprio basso, 40 mila euro, ma quando comincerà ad essere venduto in quantità, potrebbe abbassarsi.
[Fonte: Treehugger]
Commenti (11)
you could check here febbraio 14, 2017 il 5:39 pm
I simply want to tell you that I am just all new to blogs and seriously savored your web page. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with outstanding stories. Thanks a bunch for revealing your website.
Repair Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 3:24 am
There is noticeably a bundle comprehend this. I suppose you made specific nice points in functions also.
http://www.repairloader.net/
Game febbraio 20, 2017 il 3:46 pm
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Business febbraio 20, 2017 il 3:59 pm
Hi there, You’ve done an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
wiro sableng febbraio 21, 2017 il 6:57 am
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:29 am
A lot of thanks for your own hard work on this website. Ellie takes pleasure in conducting investigation and it’s obvious why. We notice all relating to the lively medium you convey informative tips and hints through the blog and as well cause response from people about this subject then our favorite child is truly discovering a lot of things. Enjoy the rest of the new year. You have been carrying out a very good job.
Health & Fitness febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:52 am
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly return.
Business febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:53 am
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Sports febbraio 21, 2017 il 9:45 am
There is perceptibly a bundle to identify about this. I feel you made certain nice points in features also.
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 9:59 am
Hi there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Technology febbraio 21, 2017 il 4:01 pm
I truly enjoy looking through on this website , it has got great articles . “He who sees the truth, let him proclaim it, without asking who is for it or who is against it.” by Henry George.