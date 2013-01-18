Arriva TWIKE, l’auto ibrida umano-elettrica

0

Siamo abituati a concepire le auto ibride con un mix tra energia elettrica e combustibili fossili, di solito benzina. In Svizzera c’è però chi è voluto andare oltre questo binomio, e rendere anche i veicoli ibridi al 100% a zero emissioni. Come fa? Con Twike, l’auto che viene alimentata dall’elettricità e… dalle gambe umane. Il concept non è per nulla nuovo, ma nasce quando ancora l’idea delle auto ibride ancora non era stata partorita, nel 1986.

Fisicamente assomiglia ad una moto coperta, dotata di tre ruote azionate come una bicicletta, e cioè dalle pedalate. Un po’ come una bici elettrica, il generatore di corrente può essere alimentato dalla forza delle gambe, ma a differenza di una bici, questa è una vera e propria auto, omologata per viaggiare nelle strade in cui solo i veicoli possono viaggiare come le autostrade. Se invece preferite evitare di pedalare, la batteria si può ricaricare come una normale auto elettrica nei punti di ricarica sparsi per la città.

Al posto del volante ha una sorta di joystick, simile a quello delle console di gioco di vecchia generazione, che permette così di manovrare il mezzo autonomamente dal movimento delle gambe. Anche il passeggero può “dare una mano”, o sarebbe meglio dire una gamba, pedalando dal suo posto. Ma gli aspetti ecologici non si fermano alla mancanza di benzina.

Ad esempio il materiale di cui è fatta l’auto è quasi completamente riciclato, ed ha dimostrato anche di essere molto resistente dato che, vent’anni dopo la sua realizzazione, non ha mostrato segni di disfacimento, nonostante sia stato esposto ai raggi UV, ma anche alle neve e al freddo dei Paesi nordici. La velocità è di poco superiore a quella di una bicicletta, ma ha un range di autonomia di ben 200 km. A meno che non si vada a velocità maggiori (la velocità massima è 85 km/h) che consumano prima la batteria.

Inventato in Svizzera, il prodotto ora è di proprietà di una società tedesca che l’ha migliorato e l’ha omologato per farlo viaggiare sulle strade europee ed americane, ed oggi è già acquistabile. Il costo attualmente non è proprio basso, 40 mila euro, ma quando comincerà ad essere venduto in quantità, potrebbe abbassarsi.

[Fonte: Treehugger]