UE: Progetto Clean Sky contro l’inquinamento aereo

In questi ultimi anni, i viaggi low cost hanno fatto lievitare il traffico aereo e l’inquinamento correlato , esso è di gran lunga la fonte di emissioni di gas serra che cresce più in fretta. Difatti secondo i calcoli di Paul Wennberg del California Institute of Technology, il trasporto aereo arriva a incidere per un 10% sul totale dell’effetto serra. Perché aumenta l’utilizzo dell’aereo? Se i biglietti aerei costano poco, incoraggiando le ali anziché le rotaie, è a causa di due anomalie inquietanti. La prima: mentre la benzina è pesantemente tassata, il kerosene è esentasse ovunque nel mondo. Le compagnie aeree si oppongono alla tassazione del kerosene con il pretesto che i poveri dovranno pagare di più i biglietti.Le regole poste dall’Organizzazione Internazionale per l’Aviazione Civile (ICAO), organismo dell’ONU finalizzato a promuovere il trasporto aereo, impediscono ai singoli Paesi di cambiare la situazione. Ecco perché in molti preferiscono giustamente l’aereo: più veloce e meno costoso!
La Commissione Europea, in collaborazione l’industria aeronautica e gli scienziati dei 27, ha lanciato il progetto “Clean Sky“ per ridurre l’impatto ambientale degli aerei. Janez Potocnik, Commissario alla Ricerca e alla Scienza:
Oggi il settore aereonautico conta per solo il 3% delle emissioni di CO2. Con l’aumento dei dei passeggeri del 5% ogni anno, i livelli imputabili agli aeri cresceranno nei prossimi decenni. Per questo dobbiamo agire adesso.
Le nuove tecnologie messe a punto entro il 2010, dovrebbero consentire di costruire una nuova generazione di apparecchi entro il 2015. Tra l’altro, si cercherà di ridurre rumori prodotti dagli aerei. Il progetto avrà una durata di sette anni, l’obiettivo sviluppare tecnologie che consentano di ridurre del 50% le emissioni di CO2 e del 50% quelle di ossido di azoto.
Commenti (11)
additional hints febbraio 14, 2017 il 5:13 pm
I simply want to mention I am just beginner to weblog and absolutely savored your web page. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You really come with very good article content. Thanks for revealing your web site.
Tractor Manuals febbraio 18, 2017 il 10:42 am
I??ve been visiting your blog site temporarly now and i always look for a gem inside your new posts. Thanks for sharing.
http://www.repairloader.net/
Game febbraio 20, 2017 il 11:44 am
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most persons will consent with your site.
Business febbraio 20, 2017 il 2:25 pm
As a Newbie, I am always searching online for articles that can help me. Thank you
Sports febbraio 20, 2017 il 4:16 pm
Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.
Sports febbraio 21, 2017 il 5:49 am
Definitely, what a fantastic site and enlightening posts, I surely will bookmark your blog.Have an awsome day!
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 6:13 am
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
wiro sableng febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:02 am
very nice blog!
http://wirosableng.edan
Automotive febbraio 21, 2017 il 8:27 am
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Travel febbraio 21, 2017 il 12:57 pm
My wife and i have been contented that Chris could deal with his investigations through your precious recommendations he grabbed using your web page. It is now and again perplexing to just continually be freely giving ideas that some others could have been selling. And we all take into account we now have the writer to give thanks to for that. These explanations you have made, the simple blog menu, the friendships you assist to create – it’s many astounding, and it is making our son and us consider that this topic is exciting, which is certainly pretty fundamental. Thank you for everything!