Una nursery per le uova dei coralli a corna d’alce

I coralli, gioielli dei Caraibi, sono a rischio. Il surriscaldamento delle acque, l’inquinamento e i mutamenti climatici mettono a dura prova la sopravvivenza della barriera corallina.
Ecco spiegata la necessità di creare una vera e propria nursery che tuteli ed assicuri l’esistenza della specie.
Si trova al largo delle coste di Puerto Rico e servirà a consentire la riproduzione in un ambiente protetto.
La nursery dei coralli conterrà le uova e lo sperma dei coralli a corna d’alce, una specie tra le più a rischio del pianeta, consentendo una riproduzione senza rischi di fallimento.
Nella fase successiva si provvederà a ripopolare la barriera corallina gravemente danneggiata, impiegando proprio i nuovi coralli.
La spedizione di esperti che ha portato alla formazione di questa singolare nursery, ha raccolto il materiale riproduttivo dei coralli a corna d’alce dalla superficie dell’oceano, dove in questa stagione si libera sotto forma di una schiuma rosa chiaro. Il lavoro è durato nove giorni, ora si attendono i primi risultati prima di poter tirare le somme sulla riuscita della riproduzione nella nursery.
